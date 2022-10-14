Customs and Border Protection, Princess Cruise Line introduces facial biometrics at Port of San Francisco

Read full article on original website
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
2022 Oakland A’s Season ReviewIBWAAOakland, CA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
Savor every second of the Warriors’ Indian summerClay Kallam
COVID Dashboard: New Omicron subvariant shows up in Bay Area, as cases tick up in the county
Local and state data on COVID-19
New COVID variants are coming. Will there be a winter surge?
SFGATE asked two experts at UCSF whether we're likely to see a repeat of last year, when the highly transmissible omicron variant caused cases to shoot up dramatically.
SFist
Breed Zings Elon Musk, Saying He ‘Got a Ton of Tax Breaks in California and Decided to Take That Money and Run’
SF Mayor London Breed had choice words for Elon Musk’s moving Tesla headquarters to Texas in a new Bloomberg interview, and even ribbed Marc Benioff a bit. It was about three weeks ago that California Governor Gavin Newsom laid into Tesla CEO Elon Musk for moving Tesla’s headquarters to Texas, pointing out that Tesla took $3.2 billion in subsidies from the state of California. San Francisco Mayor London Breed just sat down for an interview with Bloomberg News about San Francisco's economic recovery, and she tore into Musk for the same reason.
More people want to leave San Francisco than any other city, survey shows
Nearly one in five San Franciscans plan on moving from their home in the next year, data show.
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
davisvanguard.org
“Lunar New Year Now a California Holiday”: Berkeley Students on Newsom’s New Bill
Gov. Newsom recently signed AB 2596, which officially enshrines Lunar New Year–historically celebrated by many Asian American students–as a holiday into California law. While the majority response is positive, some Cal students have conflicting opinions on what this means for their communities. First introduced back in Feb. of...
Frustrated SF residents arm themselves with bats, tasers after opening of drug sobering center
"More troublemakers settling in, feeling comfortable doing their drugs, pissing and sh**ting in the street blocking the sidewalks." Some San Francisco residents say they have seen an increased presence of drug use, violence and crime on the streets since SOMA Rise opened in June.
Rome Police Stabbing: SF college student gets Italian Supreme Court date in killing of officer
The Italian Supreme Court will consider the murder conviction of 22-year-old Finnegan Elder of San Francisco in a hearing next year. Elder was on vacation in Rome during July 2019 when he stabbed an Italian police officer to death in an altercation.
Sushi Roku to Open in Silicon Valley
Innovative Dining Group will introduce Sushi Roku, "a pioneer of contemporary sushi," to the Stanford Shopping Center.
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
Years before 1st Fleet Week, Navy quietly sprayed S.F. with germs
Seventy-two years ago this month, a San Francisco man checked back into a local hospital after his recent prostate surger y, setting off a chain of events that revealed the existence of a covert U.S. military test conducted in the Bay Area. Just three weeks later, 75-year-old Edward Nevin was dead, after bacteria once thought harmless spread to his heart. Doctors found the same bacteria in 10 other patients over...
This 85-year-old dive bar in San Francisco's Chinatown is perfect
"I'd seen a lot of wild things at bars before, but never like what happened at Li Po."
socketsite.com
Amazing Eureka Valley Home Trades for $325K Less
Speaking of price reductions in San Francisco and a decline in the price per square foot, the list price for the single-family home at 4540 20th Street, a remodeled home which boasts a “prime Eureka Valley location,” a “chef’s kitchen,” and a private “outdoor oasis”/ rear yard, has been reduced two more times since we featured it [in August] and it’s now priced at $1.999 million having been listed for $2.5 million in July.
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 Jobs
HelloFresh, the Berlin-based meal kit provider, has announced plans to close their production facility in Richmond, CA. The move will eliminate approximately 600 jobs for Bay Area-based employees.
One of the world's greatest chefs was found dead in SF. His killing is still unsolved.
At the height of his fame, someone killed chef Masa Kobayashi at his San Francisco home.
Uber driver from Nepal carjacked at gunpoint by passengers in Oakland, police say
WARNING: Video could be hard to watch for some viewers. An East Bay Uber driver is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland. The incident was caught on camera.
How much do you need to buy a California home? Raised interest rates send monthly payments through the roof
If a buyer chooses to put down the standard 20% when purchasing a $1.3 million home, the total amount of principal, interest, taxes and insurance would be approximately $7,272 per month.
FireRescue1
First responders rescue visitor who fell 150 feet down cliff overlooking Golden Gate Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO — A person required rescue after plunging 150 feet down a cliff overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge near San Francisco, California firefighters reported. The retired artillery base, once part of the fortifications protecting San Francisco Bay, was built in the late 1800s on the Marin Headlands, according to the National Park Service.
Food & Wine
There's an Epic Taco Trail Hiding in Northern California
If all you dream about is tacos, then it's time to head to … Concord, California?. Yes, you read that correctly. Tucked just northeast of San Francisco sits the small city of about 130,000 residents, which also happens to be one of the world's greatest taco hot spots. Concord doesn't shy away from its love of tacos. Instead, it leans all the way in, and even created the Concord Taco Trail so you can savor the nearly 40 unique taquerias in its town boundary.
48hills.org
The greedy landlords who want to undermine the future of City College
You have to wonder what kind of organization or industry would oppose Proposition O, which raises parcel taxes just a little bit to keep City College, one of San Francisco’s most important institutions, operating at the level that the city expects and deserves. You have to wonder just who...
