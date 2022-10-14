Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback
NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady explodes at O-line on sideline as Buccaneers offense fizzles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense struggled in their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday -- and Tom Brady let his team know about it. The former Patriots quarterback was caught on a hot mic screaming at his offensive line after early struggles in Sunday’s game. (You can check out the clip here.)
Browns DE Myles Garrett leaves game v. Patriots due to injury
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett exited the field with trainers during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with a shoulder injury.
Cleveland Browns lose to New England, and the problems are getting worse: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns lost to the New England Patriots 38-15 on Sunday, and Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Doug Lesmerises are here to talk about what’s wrong with the 2-4 Browns. First up, a big picture look at what might be...
‘They see Bill Belichick and it’s over!’ - Browns fan says after blowout loss (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After six games, the Browns possess a dismal 2-4 record for the 2022 season. Sunday’s loss was the most lopsided thus far, with the New England Patriots handing them a 38-15 smackdown at home at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns fans being interviewed by cleveland.com this season have repeatedly lamented the lack of running plays given to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 6 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Browns
The New England Patriots will be aiming for their first winning streak of the 2022 NFL season when they play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Patriots demolished the Detroit Lions 29-0 at home in Week 5 in a game that saw New England dominate in all three phases. Bill Belichick's defense not only shut out the league's highest-scoring offense (entering last week), it stopped the Lions on six fourth down plays, which set a new record.
Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Bill Belichick and others arrive for Browns vs. Patriots
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, David Njoku, Nick Chubb, Bill Belichick and others arrive for Browns vs. Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are 2-3 and expected to run the ball a lot. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered.
Patriots Bill Belichick Offers His Opinion of Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett broke the record for sacks in Cleveland Browns franchise history against the New England Patriots. Patriots head coach was asked about his thoughts on the Browns franchise pass rusher.
Watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns discuss facing the Patriots
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Greg Newsome II and other Browns discuss their rematch with the Patriots Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are 2-3, and both are expected to run the ball a lot. The Browns lost 45-7 to the...
3 Players at Heart of Browns Disappointing Defense
Three players the Cleveland Browns had high hopes for entering the 2022 season are at the heart of the defensive issues.
WKYC
Ouch! Listless Cleveland Browns embarrassed by New England Patriots 38-15
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns 2022 season seems on the brink of disaster. The New England Patriots used a stingy defense and strong play by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe to beat a slumping Browns squad at FirstEnergy Stadium by the final of 38-15. The Browns have lost three straight games and are now 2-4 on the season.
4 Downs: What to take away from Browns loss vs. Patriots
The good in this matchup between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots is minimal. The Browns laid an egg and got outclassed by Bill Belichick and his team. With back-to-back weeks against division rivals, the season hangs in the balance with how this team responds after dropping to 2-4 on the year.
Yankees still alive in ALDS, beating Guards 4-2
The Guardians are coming into Game 4 leading the ALDS 2-1. It starts at 7:07 p.m. Sunday, with the first pitch by former Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen.
Former Patriots WR gives out celebration dip after beating Tom Brady’s Bucs
It was a celebration in the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room after the team took down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday. Apparently, part of the celebration involved Gunner Olszewski giving a teammate chewing tobacco for the first time. It was part of an eventful weekend for former New...
Both Browns and Patriots rely on running the ball and stopping the run: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (2-3) play the New England Patriots (2-3) today in Cleveland, a rematch from last season that Cleveland lost 45-7. Cleveland lost despite D’Ernest Johnson gaining 99 yards filling in for Nick Chubb, who was out due to testing positive for COVID-19. Also, during the game Baker Mayfield was replaced by Case Keenum because of an injury to his knee. The Browns lost because they couldn’t slow down the Patriots running game, led by Rhamondre Stevenson or its passing game led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones.
fantasypros.com
New England Patriots D/ST wreaks havoc in Week 6 win over Browns
The Patriots' defense totaled two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and three sacks during Sunday's win over the Browns. The unit surrendered just 15 points in the process. Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Dugger led the way for New England, amassing one interception, two passes defended, and eight tackles. Jalen Mills also picked...
Twitter reactions to Patriots' win over Cleveland Browns
The New England Patriots defeated the Cleveland Browns by a 38-15 score on a day where they got contributions from several players on both sides of the football. Quarterback Bailey Zappe had a strong day, while wide receiver Tyquan Thornton had his stamp all over the game. Rhamondre Stevenson also shined brightly as the offense continued to match the defensive effort. They managed to contain the potent Browns rushing attack of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
DraftKings promo code: bet $5, win $200 on MNF, Yankees-Guardians
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective bettors can turn a $5 wager into a $200 bonus on tonight’s action when they click here to apply our DraftKings promo...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0