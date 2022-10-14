ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback

NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Cleveland.com

‘They see Bill Belichick and it’s over!’ - Browns fan says after blowout loss (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After six games, the Browns possess a dismal 2-4 record for the 2022 season. Sunday’s loss was the most lopsided thus far, with the New England Patriots handing them a 38-15 smackdown at home at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns fans being interviewed by cleveland.com this season have repeatedly lamented the lack of running plays given to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
NBC Sports

NFL Week 6 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Browns

The New England Patriots will be aiming for their first winning streak of the 2022 NFL season when they play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Patriots demolished the Detroit Lions 29-0 at home in Week 5 in a game that saw New England dominate in all three phases. Bill Belichick's defense not only shut out the league's highest-scoring offense (entering last week), it stopped the Lions on six fourth down plays, which set a new record.
WKYC

Ouch! Listless Cleveland Browns embarrassed by New England Patriots 38-15

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns 2022 season seems on the brink of disaster. The New England Patriots used a stingy defense and strong play by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe to beat a slumping Browns squad at FirstEnergy Stadium by the final of 38-15. The Browns have lost three straight games and are now 2-4 on the season.
Cleveland.com

Both Browns and Patriots rely on running the ball and stopping the run: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (2-3) play the New England Patriots (2-3) today in Cleveland, a rematch from last season that Cleveland lost 45-7. Cleveland lost despite D’Ernest Johnson gaining 99 yards filling in for Nick Chubb, who was out due to testing positive for COVID-19. Also, during the game Baker Mayfield was replaced by Case Keenum because of an injury to his knee. The Browns lost because they couldn’t slow down the Patriots running game, led by Rhamondre Stevenson or its passing game led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones.
fantasypros.com

New England Patriots D/ST wreaks havoc in Week 6 win over Browns

The Patriots' defense totaled two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and three sacks during Sunday's win over the Browns. The unit surrendered just 15 points in the process. Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Dugger led the way for New England, amassing one interception, two passes defended, and eight tackles. Jalen Mills also picked...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reactions to Patriots' win over Cleveland Browns

The New England Patriots defeated the Cleveland Browns by a 38-15 score on a day where they got contributions from several players on both sides of the football. Quarterback Bailey Zappe had a strong day, while wide receiver Tyquan Thornton had his stamp all over the game. Rhamondre Stevenson also shined brightly as the offense continued to match the defensive effort. They managed to contain the potent Browns rushing attack of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
