Tuition reimbursement from Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds for IVCC students coming soon
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College has announced tuition reimbursement checks from Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds will be mailed around November 15th. IVCC was allotted over $6 million in HEERF dollars to be used for COVID-related expenses. To date, the college has committed approximately $1.7 million of that to students to offset education-related expenses.
New distribution center to be built in Princeton
PRINCETON – A new distribution center will bring new jobs to Bureau County. Ollie’s Bargain Discount will build a $68 million distribution center in Princeton north of I-80. The 600,000 square foot building will eventually employ over 250 people. Located in 25 states, Ollie’s is expanding on its 462 stores by moving west. Princeton’s distribution center is Ollie’s 4th center joining others in York, PA, Atlanta, GA and Lancaster, TX. Ollies is a retailer of closeout and excess inventory, with stores recently opened in Peoria and Rockford with a third store slated to open soon in Tinley Park.
IVCC to receive $1.2 million in new revenue from LaSalle Power Station taxes
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College trustees learned a recent five-year agreement with LaSalle Power Station will result in nearly $1.2 million in new revenue for the college. The influx is the result of LaSalle Station’s equalized assessed valuation increasing 15 percent over the five years, said IVCC Vice President for Business Services and Finance Matt Seaton. IVCC, one of 11 taxing districts in the agreement, will receive an additional $235,549 each year. LaSalle Station is owned by Constellation Generation Company, formerly Exelon.
Illinois Commerce Commission approves safety upgrades for LaSalle County rail crossings
STREATOR – The Illinois Commerce Commission approved an agreement to move forward with highway-rail crossing safety improvements projects in LaSalle County. The Agreement requires the Norfolk Southern Railway Company to install automatic warning devices at three locations, including in Kangley, East 950th Road near Streator, and Main Street in Lostant. The total cost for the new automatic devices is $1,136,511. Illinois Commerce Commission staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Funds be used to pay up to 95% of the signal design and installation costs. Norfolk Southern will pay all remaining costs as well as all future operating and maintenance costs.
Mountain Lion struck and killed on I-88 in DeKalb County
DEKALB – A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County on Sunday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials announced. Illinois Department of Natural Resources experts believe it may be the same mountain lion that was captured on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in late September. Mountain lions were eliminated from Illinois prior to the 1870’s due to habitat loss and overharvest. Although extremely rare in Illinois, mountain lion sightings have been confirmed in Illinois during the past few decades consisting of younger animals, typically originating from a population in the Black Hills of South Dakota. IDNR is monitoring another mountain lion reported in western Illinois in early October. This animal has a GPS collar that was originally attached in November 2021 by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) as part of an ongoing research project on their mountain lion population.
Swap Shop 10/17/22
GARAGE SALE 1011 Lowden Road in Streator, Thu 11-4, FRI SAT SUN 8-5 Collectibles, jewelry, furniture something for everyone. FOR SALE A lawn mower tractor TRAILER approximately 30″ X 43″ with the dump feature on the box, also have a. de thatcher that pulls behind the tractor. Getting...
Northern Illinois runs over Eastern Michigan 39-10
YPSILANTI, Minn. (AP) — Harrison Waylee ran for 158 yards and a touchdown, Antario Brown added two TD runs and Northern Illinois beat Eastern Michigan 39-10. NIU’s 295-pound lineman James Ester opened the scoring by batting a pass into the air and jumping to secure it in the end zone. Brown broke loose for a 47-yard touchdown six minutes later and then added a 6-yard score that stretched the Huskies’ lead to 29-10 late in the third. Brown finished with 86 yards on 17 carries for Northern Illinois (2-5, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Waylee had a 76-yard touchdown run. Taylor Powell threw a touchdown and interception for Eastern Michigan (4-3, 1-2).
Lindenwood gets 1st OVC win, tops E. Illinois 37-34 in OT
CHARLESON, Ill. (AP) — Cade Brister hit Kobe Smith from 9 yards out in overtime to earn Lindenwood its first Ohio Valley Conference victory, a 37-34 win over Eastern Illinois. Brister scored from a yard out with 3:09 left in regulation to tie the game at 24-24 and force overtime, and hit Payton Rose with a 2-yard touchdown pass on the first possession of overtime. Jonah O’Brien answered with a 1-yard run, and on the first possession of the second round of overtime the Panthers kicked a 22-yard field goal.
