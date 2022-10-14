Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
New electric supplier for Bethalto
Starting early next year, Bethalto residents may notice a change on their electric bill. The village is part of the popular electric aggregation program like most other municipalities around the region. They recently renegotiated a new contract with a new supplier: Constellation NewEnergy. The rate they negotiated is slightly lower...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem and Centralia residents on aggregation program to pay much more for electricity starting January 1st
Salem and Centralia residents who have been avoiding Ameren’s skyrocketing electrical rates by being on the electric aggregation program will see much higher rates when the current contract expires on December 31st. Good Energy’s Steve Bryant says the new aggregation rate will increase the average electric bill for an...
WAND TV
U.S. Marshals investigating shots fired in rural Fayette county
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police confirmed that they were requested by the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force to investigate a call of shots-fired at a residence near Wright's Corner in rural Fayette County. Traffic is being diverted from the north/south portion of Fayette County E2855 Lane....
southernillinoisnow.com
Hoffman man airlifted to St. Louis hospital following Centralia crash
A 27-year-old Hoffman man was injured Saturday when his car ran into the rear of an SUV stopped to make a turn into Monken Chrysler Nissan on West McCord Street in Centralia. Centralia Police say Devan Eitel of Lyle Street hit the rear of an SUV driven by 21-year-old Keaton Talbot of Riverton, Utah.
vandaliaradio.com
Illinois State Police arrest St. Elmo man following standoff near Wright’s Corner
ST. ELMO –On October 17, 2022, Illinois State Police arrested 44-year-old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo, IL for a Failure to Appear warrant out of Fayette County. On October 17, 2022, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force (USMS) were at a residence on Fayette County E 2855 Lane near Wright’s Corner in rural Fayette County to serve a warrant for Failure to Appear when the suspect fired multiple shots at them.
wlds.com
Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4
The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
Two dead in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
theshoppersweekly.com
Marion Co. holds sealed bid auction sale
Marion County, as Trustee, has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and mobile homes that were delinquent for 2019 and prior real estate taxes. The County, as Trustee, will now offer for sale the real estate and mobile homes obtained to the public. They will offer approximately 124 real estate items and 52 mobile home items through a sealed bid auction sale. All sealed bids must be in the Marion County Treasurer’s Office located in the Marion County Courthouse, 100 E. Main Street, Room 105, Salem, Illinois 62881 no later than the close of business on November 10, 2022.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Firemen fight fire in items placed out for Centralia Fall Clean-Up
Centralia City Firemen say it appears items put out for pickup in this week’s Centralia Fall Cleanup were set on fire after the rear door was kicked in to a home at 906 East Broadway on Saturday afternoon. A Centralia Police Patrolman initially hit the flames with an extinguisher,...
Coroner identifies two victims in deadly Route 4 crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals. They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4. Both individuals were pronounced dead […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, October 16th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 60-year-old Salem man for aggravated domestic battery. Police were called to the home of Jeffrey Tate of West Warmouth Street where a female resident of the home had allegedly been involved in a physical altercation at the home. The alleged victim was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment. Tate was taken to the Marion County Jail pending further court action.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two arrested for aggravated battery and mob action at SCHS
Two Salem Community High School students were formally charged in Marion County Court on Monday with aggravated battery and mob action following an assault on a third student at the school on October 5th. Salem Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl released details on the case Monday. He says 18-year-old Carter Owens...
wmay.com
Victims Of Fatal Crash Identified
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Authorities say around 10pm Friday, a northbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. That car was driven by 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden.
vandaliaradio.com
Fayette County State’s Attorney joins list of County Prosecutors suing Gov over SAFE-T Act
News Release from Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison– Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison joined the list of State’s Attorneys who have sued Governor Pritzker over the SAFE-T Act. “After much consideration, I am filing a lawsuit against the SAFE-T Act. As a prosecutor, I believe...
recordpatriot.com
Board discusses new middle school
Ittner Architects is recommending a new middle school building in District 7 to replace Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville. Superintendent Patrick Shelton said the board wants as many District 7 residents as possible to be able to see the findings from the assessments and educate themselves on District 7 facilities. The full meeting can be viewed on the District 7 Facebook page.
southernillinoisnow.com
Kell grade school student struck in front of school by Superintendent
A ten-year-old Kell Grade School student was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment of injuries after he was accidentally struck by a vehicle driven by the school’s superintendent. Superintendent SarahBeth Williams told Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies she didn’t see the child. When she knew she hit something,...
southernillinoisnow.com
One person injured in two vehicle crash south of Salem Saturday afternoon
A 52-year-old Salem woman was injured in a two vehicle crash on Route 37 at Church Road south of Salem Saturday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Shelly Steuer of Marshall Street was hit in the rear by 38-year-old Amie Organ of Gierten Road in Centralia after Steuer slowed for a car in front of her. Organ and two passengers in the Steuer vehicle, 39-year-old Elizabeth Coleman of Jefferson Avenue in Junction Cit and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Odin, all declined medical treatment.
Effingham Radio
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Provides Update On Cowden City Park Damage
From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. 5 Juveniles have been identified and admitted to the damage at the Cowden City Park. Arrangements for restitution and community service are pending. Thank you to the public for your concern and tips regarding this matter.
Scrapyard closing after catalytic converter sting
Police say it’s one of the largest crackdowns yet on the St. Louis area’s black market for stolen catalytic converters.
wrul.com
Investigation Leads To Large Drug Bust In Wayne County
Wayne County Sheriff Chris Otey announced on Thursday a large scale methamphetamine seizure and arrest of 59 year old Jesse L. Owen of rural Fairfield. On October 10, 2022 Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies obtained a search warrant after an investigation led to evidence of a major methamphetamine distribution operation in Wayne County. At approximately 11:30pm Sheriff’s Deputies executed the search warrant at a rural Fairfield residence with the assistance of the Fairfield Police Department and Wayne City Police Department. When Deputies arrived on scene they immediately detained Owen and secured the property. A search was conducted resulting in Sheriff’s Deputies seizing approximately 2.4 pounds (1088 grams) of suspected methamphetamine and over $12,000 in United States Currency. The suspected methamphetamine has an approximate street value of over $50,000.
