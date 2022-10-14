Marion County, as Trustee, has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and mobile homes that were delinquent for 2019 and prior real estate taxes. The County, as Trustee, will now offer for sale the real estate and mobile homes obtained to the public. They will offer approximately 124 real estate items and 52 mobile home items through a sealed bid auction sale. All sealed bids must be in the Marion County Treasurer’s Office located in the Marion County Courthouse, 100 E. Main Street, Room 105, Salem, Illinois 62881 no later than the close of business on November 10, 2022.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO