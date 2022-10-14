Read full article on original website
Homeless Jesus sparks conversations, leads to installation of Matthew 25 sculptures across Greater Cleveland
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- A group of Clevelanders was recently invited to take a tour of the Matthew 25 Sculpture Collection, which began a few years ago with just one: Homeless Jesus, a life-sized sculpture portraying Jesus sleeping on a park bench. The sculpture, by artist Timothy Schmalz, made a strong...
‘Outstanding job’: E. Cleveland paramedic lauded for off-duty rescue
Jonathan Isaac was out to dinner with his family when he stepped up to rescue a woman who began choking. He didn't think much of it. The 25-year-old East Cleveland paramedic told FOX 8 "it's built into your nature."
akronjewishnews.com
Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments
Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Akron Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland APL reduces fees this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Find your new “boo” with reduced fees at the Cleveland APL this weekend!. According to the APL, from Oct. 21 through Oct. 23 fees will be reduced significantly, including:. Adult dogs $25 + county licensing fees (regularly $125) Adult cats $25 (regularly $50) Kittens...
Victim identified in Wallace Lake drowning
Berea police and firefighters responded to Wallace Lake on Sunday afternoon after a call about a person in the water.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland leaders rename street in honor of 12-year-old murder victim
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland woman continues to fight every day to make sure her daughter’s name stays alive. Davia Garth, 12, was murdered in her home in 2014 by her stepfather, Rufus Gray. Gray also shot her mother, Sonya Garth, four times before killing Davia. “Oct. 30, 2014,...
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
cleveland19.com
Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning. When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down. Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused...
Cleveland RTA employee laundered brother’s drug money by gambling at West Virginia casino, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Greater Cleveland Regional Transit employee is accused of laundering his brother’s drug money by placing large bets on sporting events at a West Virginia casino. Micah Atkinson, 26, of Cleveland is charged in federal court in northern West Virginia with conspiring to launder money...
4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio — Four family members were found dead inside a northern Ohio home on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Elyria Police Department, 911 dispatchers received a call at about 11:45 p.m. EDT, WOIO-TV reported. Police said the caller told the dispatcher that he had killed his...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for couple wanted in a string of Cleveland area robberies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man and a woman wanted for a string of violent robberies in the Cleveland area. Jesse Matthews and Deja Granger are wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies. As they...
Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
Elyria man has sticker shock after opening his recent electric bill
A man in Elyria is experiencing sticker shock after he got in the mail a whopper of an electricity bill.
Girl, 13, makes claim for second time in as many months that boy, 17, touched her inappropriately: Solon Police Blotter
At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, officers were called to the playground of Orchard Middle School, 6780 SOM Center Road, where a girl, 13, reported that, while she was with a 12-year-old female friend, a boy, 17, had inappropriately touched her buttocks. The same girl had made a similar report against...
Details released on apparent murder-suicide in Elyria
Elyria Police are investigating after a man called 911 and told police he killed his family and was going to kill himself.
cleveland19.com
Unknown suspect robs Woodmere PNC, reward offered
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Cleveland and Woodmere police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a bank robbery. According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, Saturday around 10:04 a.m. a man with a noticeable limp walked into the PNC in the 27300 block of Chagrin Boulevard.
cleveland19.com
Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police, with initial investigations revealing the incident as a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland organization takes on opioid crisis in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a cause that is close to home for Kristy Steele. She’s the founder of Save our families which focuses on fighting the opioid crisis in Northeast Ohio. “There’s so many other children who are going through this & other families that are being...
