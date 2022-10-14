ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
akronjewishnews.com

Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments

Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Akron Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland APL reduces fees this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Find your new “boo” with reduced fees at the Cleveland APL this weekend!. According to the APL, from Oct. 21 through Oct. 23 fees will be reduced significantly, including:. Adult dogs $25 + county licensing fees (regularly $125) Adult cats $25 (regularly $50) Kittens...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland leaders rename street in honor of 12-year-old murder victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland woman continues to fight every day to make sure her daughter’s name stays alive. Davia Garth, 12, was murdered in her home in 2014 by her stepfather, Rufus Gray. Gray also shot her mother, Sonya Garth, four times before killing Davia. “Oct. 30, 2014,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning. When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down. Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused...
LORAIN, OH
WHIO Dayton

4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio — Four family members were found dead inside a northern Ohio home on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Elyria Police Department, 911 dispatchers received a call at about 11:45 p.m. EDT, WOIO-TV reported. Police said the caller told the dispatcher that he had killed his...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Unknown suspect robs Woodmere PNC, reward offered

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Cleveland and Woodmere police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a bank robbery. According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, Saturday around 10:04 a.m. a man with a noticeable limp walked into the PNC in the 27300 block of Chagrin Boulevard.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police, with initial investigations revealing the incident as a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland organization takes on opioid crisis in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a cause that is close to home for Kristy Steele. She’s the founder of Save our families which focuses on fighting the opioid crisis in Northeast Ohio. “There’s so many other children who are going through this & other families that are being...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy