u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows

The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

u.today

Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
u.today

Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts

Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
coinchapter.com

Crypto Price Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB), ADA, CVP, MATIC

PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market enjoyed a relief rally on Monday, with most crypto tokens registering gains as trading began in the third week of Oct. Bitcoin (BTC) prices reached nearly $19,600 before corrections pared gains. However, the largest cryptocurrency (by marketcap) continued to trade above $19,500 at writing. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained above $1,300.
ambcrypto.com

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the lawsuit extend to mid-2023

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ripple, the company behind the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency XRP, is making inroads into the European market despite the slowdown caused by the ongoing crypto winter.
cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase Listing Triggers Near 350% Surge for Little-Known Altcoin

A little-known altcoin has seen its price surge by around 350% after being listed on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, which has been listing a growing number of projects over the last few years. Earlier this week Coinbase announced it was listing 00 Token (OO) on Coinbase’s main platform and...
bitcoinist.com

Three Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022: Big Eyes Token, Ripple (XRP), And Bitcoin (BTC)

Since the creation of the first meme coin in 2013, the crypto market has experienced hundreds of meme coins battling for the success of Dogecoin (DOGE). There have been numerous coins, but Shiba Inu (SHIB) has enjoyed similar success to Dogecoin. Shiba Inu currently trails four places behind the meme coin giant as of September.
ambcrypto.com

Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025-30: Can SOL climb by over 1,2000% again

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Solana (SOL), which is currently the ninth-largest cryptocurrency in the world, was founded more than two years ago. Solana is one of the first cryptocurrencies to implement the revolutionary proof-of-history (PoH) consensus method. Furthermore, it also employs the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus method.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Gearing For Another Lift-Off: Recovery Isn’t Over Yet

Ethereum failed to clear the $1,350 resistance and corrected lower against the US Dollar. ETH is holding the key support and might aim a fresh move to $1,400. Ethereum started a downside correction and tested the $1,265 support zone. The price is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly...

