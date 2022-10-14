Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
u.today
Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts How Long the Bitcoin and Crypto Bear Market Will Last
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is updating his outlook on the future of the current bear market and the crypto markets as a whole. Novogratz says in a Yahoo Finance interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets are likely to rally once the Federal Reserve pauses its monetary tightening measures.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
u.today
Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts
Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says New Bitcoin Trend Underway, Predicts Next Rally Will Catch Traders off Guard
A popular crypto strategist and trader says Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a rally that leaves many traders on the sidelines. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 535,200 Twitter followers that he’s looking at Bitcoin’s inverted chart. Traders sometimes look at the inverted chart of an asset to...
coinchapter.com
Crypto Price Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB), ADA, CVP, MATIC
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market enjoyed a relief rally on Monday, with most crypto tokens registering gains as trading began in the third week of Oct. Bitcoin (BTC) prices reached nearly $19,600 before corrections pared gains. However, the largest cryptocurrency (by marketcap) continued to trade above $19,500 at writing. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained above $1,300.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the lawsuit extend to mid-2023
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ripple, the company behind the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency XRP, is making inroads into the European market despite the slowdown caused by the ongoing crypto winter.
dailyhodl.com
Over $256,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated as US Inflation Report Triggers Flash Crash
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets have been liquidated as new inflation data shakes global markets. According to data from market intelligence firm Coinglass, about $250 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets were liquidated in the last 12 hours. The liquidations were triggered by...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says Breakout Rallies for Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Leave Bears in Disbelief – Here Are His Targets
A closely followed crypto strategist and trader is predicting rallies for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) that he says will leave naysayers in disbelief. Analyst Justin Bennett tells his 109,800 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has successfully broken above its diagonal resistance, a trendline that has kept the market bearish since November 2021.
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase Listing Triggers Near 350% Surge for Little-Known Altcoin
A little-known altcoin has seen its price surge by around 350% after being listed on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, which has been listing a growing number of projects over the last few years. Earlier this week Coinbase announced it was listing 00 Token (OO) on Coinbase’s main platform and...
bitcoinist.com
Three Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022: Big Eyes Token, Ripple (XRP), And Bitcoin (BTC)
Since the creation of the first meme coin in 2013, the crypto market has experienced hundreds of meme coins battling for the success of Dogecoin (DOGE). There have been numerous coins, but Shiba Inu (SHIB) has enjoyed similar success to Dogecoin. Shiba Inu currently trails four places behind the meme coin giant as of September.
bitcoinist.com
As Uniglo.io Price Keeps Trending Upwards, Interest Comes From Avalanche And Binance Smart Chain Community
It’s been a wild ride for Uniglo (GLO) over the past few weeks. The decentralized crypto project saw its price skyrocket by over 45% in a few days, brought on by a flurry of hype and excitement around the project. The recent price increase has coincided with increased interest from the Avalanche (AVAX) and Binance Smart Chain (BNB) communities.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto News Today: Big Eyes Coin Continues Presale Dominance As Ethereum and BNB Battle It Out For The Best NFT Blockchain
NFTs have gained immense popularity since the introduction of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection by Yuga Labs. Since then, NFT adoption has grown, with different blockchains offering an NFT marketplace from which you can purchase your beloved NFTs. Ethereum (ETH) and BNB (BNB) host recognised NFT marketplaces that...
dailyhodl.com
Popular Analyst Says XRP To Witness Upward Momentum, Updates Forecast for Cardano and One Other Altcoin
A popular analyst and trader says he remains bullish on XRP despite the overall uncertainty in the crypto markets. In a new blog post, Michaël van de Poppe says XRP is one of the strongest movers in the markets as of late. He also says XRP’s chart looks like...
ambcrypto.com
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025-30: Can SOL climb by over 1,2000% again
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Solana (SOL), which is currently the ninth-largest cryptocurrency in the world, was founded more than two years ago. Solana is one of the first cryptocurrencies to implement the revolutionary proof-of-history (PoH) consensus method. Furthermore, it also employs the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus method.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Gearing For Another Lift-Off: Recovery Isn’t Over Yet
Ethereum failed to clear the $1,350 resistance and corrected lower against the US Dollar. ETH is holding the key support and might aim a fresh move to $1,400. Ethereum started a downside correction and tested the $1,265 support zone. The price is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly...
