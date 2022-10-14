A Mott Community College professor from Grand Blanc is getting a second chance at becoming a 'Jeopardy!' champion next week. Aaron Gulyas competed on the iconic game show in May. He actually had a slight lead over the other two contestants going into the show's final round, Final Jeopardy. But in the end the Mott professor got the last question wrong, acquiescing to Ryan Long who had been the Jeopardy champ for a full 10 days prior to Gulyas' appearance.

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO