4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Motor City Comic Con in Novi Announces Dates for 2023 Convention
Motor City Comic Con will return in May of 2023. Over the weekend, Motor City Comic Con held the second of two conventions in 2022. The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi was once again filled with comic book fans and more. Hundreds of celebrity guests, comic book artists, vendors, and more fill the event center and it was a great time.
Happy 66th Birthday To Flint’s Weather Ball!
The most recognizable glowing ball, apart from the sun, has been a part of the Flint skyline for 66 years this month. Originally, it was displayed with a "CB" for Citizens Bank. Then "FM" for First Merit Bank. Now, "HB" for Huntington Bank. The Saginaw Street, Downtown Flint Weather Ball...
How Much Are You Willing to Pay to See Blink-182 in Detroit?
Tickets to see Blink-182 at LCA are going to hurt your wallet. Blink-182 has reunited for a massive world tour starting in 2023. Tom DeLonge has returned to join Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus and fans have gone crazy. The question is though, just how crazy are they and how much will they pay to see the reunion tour?
Last Call For Vehicle City Tacos At Tenacity Brewing In Flint
Calling all fellow taco lovers, Vehicle City Tacos will close at the end of October for the season. One of the best combos in Flint is Vehicle City Tacos and Tenacity Brewing. Can you think of anything better than a taco and a beer? If you prefer beer and pizza, no problem. Vehicle City Pizza at Tenacity Brewing has you covered too.
New Limited Detroit Inspired Nike Shoe Also Gives Special Love to Flint
Nike collaborations aren't anything new to fans of the famous brand. From Kobe Bryant to the mega-hit Stranger Things, to the latest Jacquemus, Nike partnerships tell stories and sell shoes. Now, a unique Detroit-themed pair is set to go on sale this week. The latest from Nike Air Jordan that's...
Take a Look Inside the Maltby Street ‘Poltergeist House': Jackson, Michigan
One of Jackson's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
A Look Inside the Abandoned Detroit “Pill Mill” Raided by the DEA
Back in 2017, this medical clinic was raided and shut down by the DEA. There is no denying that the opioid crisis in America is a real thing and can be seen everywhere. From small, rural, country towns to big, bustling cities, opioid addiction can be found all over the state. Sadly, many people take advantage of this for profit and personal gain.
Adults Only – Enjoy Drinks and Entertainment at Detroit Zoo Event
Going to the Detroit Zoo is an absolute blast, but let's be honest, it can be really annoying when kids are running around and screaming everywhere. It would be nice to have one night without a child in sight. Well, that's exactly what you're going to get this Friday night at the Detroit Zoo.
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
Remembering The Grand Opening Of AutoWorld
July 1984 was a monumental moment in Flint history! AutoWorld was opened to the public for the first time. You could see a real, working V-8 engine, walk "Saginaw Street" and buy things from shops. You'd even here from the "ghost" of Flint's Founder fur trader Jacob Smith. Getting to...
Not So Motor City: Detroit Named One Of The Worst Cities In US To Drive In
While it may hold the nickname of Motor City, it can be a little bit of a headache to drive around in Detroit. And while most major cities have the advantage of being able to blame heavy traffic for the disadvantage of being "hard to navigate", Detroit instead faces every other problem possible without the long delays.
Jim Belushi’s ‘Blues Brothers’ Line of Cannabis Officially Coming To Michigan
Jim Belushi is on a "Mission from God" - to bring his Blues Brothers strain of weed products to Michigan. That holy excursion will soon be a reality, as this Friday, he will officially launch it in Utica. John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd officially launched the Blues Brothers brand in...
Stuff You Need to Know for Motor City Comic Con This Week in Novi
Friday, 10/14 - Noon until 7 pm. Ticket prices for Motor City Comic Con are as follows:. Children (Ages 6-12): $10 in advance - $20 at the door. Children (Ages 6-12): $10 in advance - $20 at the door. Sunday, 10/16/22:. Adults: $35 in advance - $45 at the door.
Grand Blanc Man is Getting a Second Chance on ‘Jeopardy’
A Mott Community College professor from Grand Blanc is getting a second chance at becoming a 'Jeopardy!' champion next week. Aaron Gulyas competed on the iconic game show in May. He actually had a slight lead over the other two contestants going into the show's final round, Final Jeopardy. But in the end the Mott professor got the last question wrong, acquiescing to Ryan Long who had been the Jeopardy champ for a full 10 days prior to Gulyas' appearance.
14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang
A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
After 30 Year Absence Air Show Will Return to Flint’s Bishop Airport
The skies over Flint will once again come alive with excitement in the form of aviation. After a 30-year absence, Flint's Bishop International Airport will once again be the sight of an air show. Bishop Airport officials announced the Wings Over Flint show during a news conference on Thursday, October...
5 Ways To Know You’re A Bad Driver Around Flint
The change in seasons means soon... panic will happen with the first snow. Oddly, similar panic happens when it's raining. It's almost as if we forgot our driver's training lessons. Here are the 5 ways to know you, or your friends & family, are bad drivers:. 1. You Think Yellow...
Genesee County Spending Millions To Tear Down Blight
Driving around Genesee County can be overwhelming when we see "what used to be" burned out, dilapidated or overgrown & abandoned. Having returned home after nearly 15 years away -- it's shocking to see miles of Dort Highway abandoned, overgrown & dilapidated! Or the old Value City Furniture Plaza at Fenton & Hemphill Roads -- those places used to thrive. Saginaw Street in Beecher, Genesee Township, Clio... could all use some help!
Oxford Teen Arrested After Posting Threats Online
A 14-year-old Oxford boy was arrested after posting threats and photos of guns on social media. According to WILX 10 and the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, the boy posted a photo of three guns and made threats toward Jewish people at the former Legacy Center, now operating under the moniker Legacy 925.
