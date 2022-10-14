Read full article on original website
This Week: Netflix earns, Tesla earns, US home sales
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Netflix serves up its third-quarter snapshot Tuesday. Wall Street predicts the streaming service pioneer will report that its earnings fell from a year earlier, even as revenue increased. Netflix is under pressure to retain or woo back users after losing 1.2 million subscribers in the first half of this year. The company is debuting a less expensive, ad-supported alternative to its commercial-free video streaming service next month.
Bank of America, BP rise; Fox, NGM Biopharmaceuticals fall
NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Bank of America Corp., up $1.92 to $33.62. The bank beat Wall Street's third-quarter financial forecasts. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $6.72 to $306.71. The investment bank is reportedly planning to reorganize some of its operations.
Why 2022's Volatile Stock Market Shouldn't Bother You
It may not even be something you remember in the long run.
Tesla investors try to look past Elon Musk's many, many distractions
CNN — Elon Musk now wants to buy Twitter after all. While that's good news for Twitter's long-suffering shareholders, Tesla investors hope he still has some time for them. They need a little help, too. Sure, Musk still has many fans on Wall Street and behind the wheel. But...
US bank earnings revealed ominous clues about the future of the housing market
CNN — The largest US banks reported relatively solid third-quarter earnings on Friday. But within those reports, investors found ominous clues about the future of the housing market, underscoring fears of an upcoming crisis. What's happening: JPMorgan reported that third-quarter home lending revenue plunged 34% from a year ago,...
