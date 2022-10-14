Read full article on original website
Related
An officer helping enact Putin's mobilization is the latest in a string of unexplained deaths among high-ranking Russians
Roman Malyk was responsible for enlistment in two districts in Russias extreme east. He was found dead on Friday, local officials said.
Nord Stream leaks caused by ‘powerful explosions’, Danish investigation finds
Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines were caused by “powerful explosions”, a preliminary investigation by Danish investigators has found. Unusual leaks were reported by the two underwater natural gas pipelines running 1,230km (764 miles) from Russia via the Baltic Sea to Germany on 23 September. The Danish findings appeared to be similar to those of Swedish prosecutors, who said two other holes in the pipelines also seemed to have been caused by explosions and that the case was being investigated as an act of gross sabotage. Swedish and Danish authorities have been investigating four leaks in the pipelines...
Greens leaders back German nuke extension, grassroots angry
BERLIN — (AP) — Senior members of Germany's environmentalist Greens party indicated Tuesday that they would accept Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to extend the lifetime of the country's three remaining nuclear plants for a few months. The reactors were long scheduled to be switched off at the end...
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering
China sees 'much faster timeline' on taking Taiwan, Blinken warns
Beijing wants to seize Taiwan "on a much faster timeline" than previously considered, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, warning that President Xi Jinping was leading China in a more aggressive direction. "We've seen a very different China emerge in recent years under Xi Jinping's leadership," Blinken told a forum at Stanford University with former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.
Comments / 0