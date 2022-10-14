Sen. Elizabeth Warren to lead Senate hearing for MBTA failures in Boston

BOSTON (WWLP) – U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren will lead a hearing in Boston Friday morning to discuss the Impacts of Inadequate Transit Maintenance and Management Failures from the MBTA And Dept. Of Public Utilities.

Warren says the MBTA Manager and DPU Chair have agreed to testify at the Subcommittee’s hearing, along with other participants to closely examine recent safety failures and push for urgent improvements. She hopes this will give people of the Commonwealth deserve answers from transit leadership, and hold officials accountable.

