u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows

The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analytics Firm Says One Bitcoin Metric Has Turned Bearish – But There’s a Catch

Cryptocurrency analytics platform Santiment is saying that one key metric indicates a bearish mood for Bitcoin (BTC). Santiment says that the social dominance level of Bitcoin, or the discussion rate of Bitcoin relative to altcoins, is currently at 13.15%. According to the analytics platform, crypto prices typically start to increase...
u.today

Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts

Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
decrypt.co

Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum

To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
bitcoinist.com

Three Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022: Big Eyes Token, Ripple (XRP), And Bitcoin (BTC)

Since the creation of the first meme coin in 2013, the crypto market has experienced hundreds of meme coins battling for the success of Dogecoin (DOGE). There have been numerous coins, but Shiba Inu (SHIB) has enjoyed similar success to Dogecoin. Shiba Inu currently trails four places behind the meme coin giant as of September.
Benzinga

Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
GEORGIA STATE
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Shaves Off A Quarter Of Its Price As Whales Dump $4 Billion In ETH

Ethereum, dubbed as the “king of all altcoins” and the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, managed to trim its recent losses as it continues to struggle in this extended crypto winter. According to tracking from Coingecko, Ethereum is changing hands at $1,332.18, going up by...
bitcoinist.com

Two Ethereum Alternatives To Consider In The Ongoing Bear Market – Solana and Big Eyes Coin

All around the cryptocurrency industry, the bear market’s effects on the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market cap are common knowledge. It is no exaggeration to say that the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), have been the biggest losers in the current climate. Since the summer when the bear market began, Ethereum (ETH) has fallen past $1000 on so many occasions it has become hard to keep track. It is a situation that forces crypto investors to consider other cryptocurrencies that are less affected by the bear market in order to go about their day-to-day activities.

