Freeze Warning Overnight, A Wintry Start to the Week

Tonight is expected to be the coldest night of the fall season with lows falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. To make is worse, blustery conditions develop overnight, NW winds will gust as high as 30 mph. By the time you head out the door Monday morning, wind chills will be in the teens and low 20s.

In addition to the cold start Monday morning, we will likely see a few snowflakes to start the day. During the afternoon hours a rain snow mix will fall, with some minor accumulation possible north of Milwaukee. Highs Monday afternoon will only warm into the upper 30s and low 40s, but it will feel colder due to wind gusts of 30-40 mph.

Cool and breezy conditions persist into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs only topping out in the 40s. Thursday we make it back into the 50s, and Friday through the weekend highs will be back in the 60s!

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy, breezy, mix showers by early morning

Low: 32

Wind: NW 15-20 Gusts 30 mph

MONDAY: Snow/Rain Mix, Windy, Chilly

Accum: Dusting possible N of Milwaukee

High: 42

Wind: NW 10-20 Gusts 40 mph

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy, windy

High: 45

Wind: NW 10-20 Gusts 40 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy

High: 47

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, breezy

High: 64

