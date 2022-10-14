Freeze Warning Overnight, A Wintry Start to the Week
Tonight is expected to be the coldest night of the fall season with lows falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. To make is worse, blustery conditions develop overnight, NW winds will gust as high as 30 mph. By the time you head out the door Monday morning, wind chills will be in the teens and low 20s.
In addition to the cold start Monday morning, we will likely see a few snowflakes to start the day. During the afternoon hours a rain snow mix will fall, with some minor accumulation possible north of Milwaukee. Highs Monday afternoon will only warm into the upper 30s and low 40s, but it will feel colder due to wind gusts of 30-40 mph.
Cool and breezy conditions persist into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs only topping out in the 40s. Thursday we make it back into the 50s, and Friday through the weekend highs will be back in the 60s!
TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy, breezy, mix showers by early morning
Low: 32
Wind: NW 15-20 Gusts 30 mph
MONDAY: Snow/Rain Mix, Windy, Chilly
Accum: Dusting possible N of Milwaukee
High: 42
Wind: NW 10-20 Gusts 40 mph
TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy, windy
High: 45
Wind: NW 10-20 Gusts 40 mph
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy
High: 47
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny
High: 55
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, breezy
High: 64
