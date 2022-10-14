27-year-old killed in shooting near 34th and Vine

The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Officials said the shooting happened near 34th and Vine shortly before 1 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot.

The man died from his injuries on the scene.

Milwaukee police did not provide any information on suspects but said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

