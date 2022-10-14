Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Juveniles arrested for attempted vehicle theft
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just after 12 p.m. Saturday to the area of W. Wilcox and N. Hanssler Place regarding an attempted vehicle theft. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says when officers arrived, they observed four juveniles standing outside of a vehicle and one juvenile inside it. All of the suspects fled the scene on foot.
1470 WMBD
Six arrested following West Peoria anti-violence detail
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – It might sound similar, but this time, police are working to crack down on crime in West Peoria. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says they worked with the mayor and city officials in West Peoria to conduct what they called a “significant saturation detail” late Friday night and early Saturday morning — similar to the Peoria Police Anti-Violence initiative details.
muddyrivernews.com
Arkansas man claims he agreed to 20-year sentence in DOC to avoid ‘torturous conduct’ in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — An Arkansas man serving a 20-year sentence for two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault in the Illinois Department of Corrections filed a motion last month to withdraw his guilty plea that he claims he accepted to avoid “torturous conduct by officials” in the Adams County Jail.
wlds.com
One Person Injured in Old State Road Rollover Crash on Friday
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Old State Road late Friday that resulted in one man being airlifted to an area hospital. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports today that a 2014 Ford SUV driven by 42 year old Hank A. Davidson of Jacksonville was traveling westbound on Old State Road at approximately 9PM Friday when the vehicle veered off the pavement to the right and collided with the ditch and culvert on the north side of the roadway near Wallbaum Lane.
Coroner identifies two victims in deadly Route 4 crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals. They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4. Both individuals were pronounced dead […]
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Hearing set in decomposed body case; Macomb police make meth arrests
A Maquon woman charged with felony concealment of death appeared via video conference on Wednesday in Knox County court. Marcy Oglesby, 50, was arrested on a warrant after human remains were found in a Maquon storage unit. Oglesby is represented by a public defender. A preliminary hearing in the case...
wlds.com
Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4
The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: Burglars broke into Bob's Towing and stole an impounded motorcycle
GALESBURG — At 11:28 a.m. Saturday, a stolen, impounded motorcycle and several other items were reported stolen from Bob’s Towing, 1283 S. Henderson St. The owner of the business explained that at some point overnight someone had cut the padlock from the front gate to enter the business. Another padlock was cut to enter the building and remove an impounded motorcycle. The motorcycle had earlier been reported stolen and involved in a high speed chase on Sept. 25. In addition, two battery chargers and a reciprocating saw, valued at a total of $350, were reported stolen.
1470 WMBD
Man wanted for Warehouse District shooting arrested
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they’ve arrested the man they believe is responsible for a shooting incident earlier this month. Police say three days after he was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, Billy Delasso, 31, was arrested Friday on charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Child Endangerment.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found
MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony.
1 sent to hospital after Galesburg fire
The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire at about 11:30 p.m. on October 13th. Fire crews found a detached garage with heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure. Three stations and 12 personnel quickly extinguished the fire using multiple hose lines. The siding was melted on the vacant house due to the extreme heat. A woman was […]
wlds.com
Winchester Woman Indicted By Grand Jury In Crash That Killed Toddler
A Winchester woman has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to a crash that killed a toddler in Scott County in May. 27 year old Makayla D. Brown was indicted on Tuesday for aggravated usage of a communication device in the operation of a motor vehicle resulting in injury or death, a Class 4 felony.
Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois
A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
Central Illinois Proud
Aaron Rossi booked in Knox County Jail pending Monday federal court appearance
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus CEO Aaron Rossi is currently being held in the Knox County Jail. Knox County Jail lists Rossi as being booked into the jail shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. According to court documents, He will be in federal court Monday for charges that he...
khqa.com
Keokuk man facing felony drug charge
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man was arrested on a felony drug charge. Kalief Farrell, 37, was arrested on Monday in the 10 block of North 7th Street in Keokuk. Farrell is charged with delivery of controlled substances— Marijuana, which is a Class D Felony. Farrell's arrest...
25newsnow.com
Man dead after crash in Peoria County
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - One victim was killed in an overnight crash in rural Peoria County overnight. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday on US-24, approaching Strube Road near Kingston Mines. For unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed from the westbound through eastbound lanes into the south ditch and struck a tree. The Peoria County Coroner pronounced the driver dead. The victim is a man in his 40s or 50s, with a release expected Sunday.
aledotimesrecord.com
Cause of death undetermined of body found in storage unit ; Oglesby still in custody
GALESBURG — The woman charged with concealing the death of a man found in a storage container in Maquon on Friday remains in custody as of Thursday. She's scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 31. Mary Oglesby, 50, who lives across the street from the storage unit where...
wlds.com
JPD Officer Saves Pets, Home During Early Morning Fire Sunday
No one was injured when a mobile home caught fire early Sunday morning. According to a Jacksonville Fire Department report, crews were dispatched to a structure fire in a mobile home located at 1042 East Morton Avenue at 1:39 am Sunday. Mike Hopper with the Jacksonville Fire Department says the...
977wmoi.com
Structure Fire at 357 N. Chambers Street, Galesburg
The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday night, October 13th, at 11:31 pm. The response included all three stations and 12 personnel on duty. Upon arrival at 357 N. Chambers Street, fire crews found a detached garage on fire with heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure. Battalion Chief Derek Perry established command and all three stations were involved in the quick extinguishment of the fire utilizing multiple hose lines. Fire crews did stop the fire; however, the siding was melted on the vacant house due to the extreme heat.
illinoisweeklies.com
Woman arrested after body found in Maquon
MAQUON – A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a dead body found last week in a storage unit in southern Knox County. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, of Maquon was accused of concealment of death, a felony, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. To be released from jail, Oglesby would have to pay $1,000 toward her bond.
Comments / 0