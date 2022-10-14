ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, IL

One shot in Roxy’s parking lot Friday morning

By Nic Lopez, Monica Ryan
 4 days ago

BROOKLYN, Ill. – One person was shot in the parking lot of Roxy’s nightclub in Brooklyn, Illinois early Friday morning.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Madison Street. A 24-year-old man was shot “during an altercation in the parking lot with multiple subjects,” according to ISP. The victim was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital with serious injuries.

It is unknown if a suspect has been taken into custody.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crime stoppers by phone at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). Witnesses can remain anonymous.

Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

