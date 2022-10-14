Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Garage and a Jeep Were Lost in an Early Sunday Morning Fire in Perry
A garage was a total loss from an early Sunday morning fire in Perry. Perry Fire Chief Chris Hinds tells Raccoon Valley Radio they responded to the call at 532 3rd Street at 3:45am. He says when they arrived on scene, the garage was completely burned down and a Jeep Cherokee that was inside was still on fire. Hinds notes a nearby utility pole was also on fire and brought down some power lines, and the fire had crossed an alleyway and caught a mobile home on fire and a garage to the south was catching on fire.
KCCI.com
Johnston renters say grills and bikes on porch trashed
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Renters at an apartment complex in Johnston say grills, bikes and other items on their patios were cleared away and thrown into the dumpster last week. The cleanup shocked and frustrated some residents at The Avenue at Johnston Commons, some of whom said they didn't see prior notice given by management.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 14-16, 2022
12:27am: An officer was called to 305 North Wilson Street, for a reported smell of burnt marijuana in the apartment complex. The officer could not determine which apartment the smell was coming from. The investigation continues. 10:55am: Nate Ramaekers reported a Careless Driver on 220th Street, heading east into Jefferson....
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 14-16, 2022
10:30am: A deputy investigated a criminal mischief complaint in the 300 block of Hill Street, Churdan. 10:50am: David Kersey 51 of Ames was booked into the jail for a probation violation. 4:03pm: The Sheriff, deputies, Grand Junction Rescue, and Greene County Ambulance responded to a medical call in the 300...
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Details Of Friday Rollover Accident In Carroll
Law enforcement has released additional details of a two-vehicle crash in Carroll Friday morning that left a truck on its roof. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched at 9:23 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Monterey Drive. Their initial investigation determined a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 70-year-old Larry Friedman of Carroll, was traveling southbound on Monterey and failed to yield when entering the highway. The Jeep collided with the driver’s side of an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 78-year-old John Boes of Carroll. The pickup spun and rolled, coming to rest on its top. Boes was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Bouton Haunted Church in October
The public is invited to Bouton for a scary good time. Bouton’s Haunted Church, located at 111 State Street, is a fundraiser for the Bouton and Perry Fire Associations, where people can walk through this annual Halloween-themed building. It is open from 7-10pm each Saturday in October with a $5 admission charge.
KCCI.com
Traffic moving again on I-35 after a vehicle caught fire Sunday
Interstate 35 north of Ames is moving along smoothly again after a vehicle caught fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Video footage showed the car was fully engulfed and smoke was blowing toward nearby fields. Firefighters working to put it out took up the right shoulder and part of the...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Fire Department Conducts Fire Safety Program at Greene Co Elementary
The Jefferson Fire Department continued an educational program with a visit to the Greene County Elementary School to wrap up National Fire Prevention Week. Fire Chief Jack Williams said firefighters visited the elementary classrooms on Friday and talked to the kids about “Stop, Drop and Roll” to put themselves out if they are on fire, what to do if there’s a fire inside your home and developing a safety plan to make sure all family members can get out of the home from a fire. Williams explained the importance of this program with the younger kids.
One last ride: The Nineteen14 hosts a going-away party before closure
MINBURN, Iowa — Just off the North Loop of the Raccoon River trail in Minburn, you'll find a cyclist's haven—the Ninteen14. But now, the business is on its last lap. "I rode my bicycle over here from Perry and just thought about a lot of the people that have been in and out of the doors and just a lot of the memories and some of the things that I'm gonna miss," said Jeremy Mahler, owner of the Nineteen14.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Fire Department says juveniles fled a car in flames on I-235
DES MOINES, Iowa — A car burst into flames on a Des Moines highway early Sunday morning. It happened at I-235 at the Guthrie Avenue exit just after 3 a.m. The Des Moines fire department says two juveniles fled the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with KCCI...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Casey Public Library Is Finding Costumes For Children
The Casey Public Library wants to make it easy on families finding a costume for their little ones. The library will be giving away Halloween costumes and accessories for free on Saturday from 10am until 1pm. This will be a first come first serve event. There will be light refreshments and snacks. The Casey Public Library encourages those looking for the perfect costume to stop by.
UPDATE: Missing Des Moines 9-year-old located
Miko has been located and is being reunited with his family.
Des Moines Police investigating shooting on south side
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say they have a good lead on a suspect in a shooting that injured one person on the south side of Des Moines on Monday afternoon. Police were first called about suspicious activity near the Baymont on Willow Creek Drive to the southwest of the Des Moines International […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigate shooting that injured one outside of hotel
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting around noon on Monday, according to police. The man was found near the 5200 block of Southwest 56th Street. His car was shot at multiple times and one of the bullets hit him in the stomach.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry City Council to Hold Public Hearings Tonight
The Perry City Council will meet in regular session Monday, October 17, in the Towncraft Building, 1122 Willis Avenue. The Mayor will make a presentation recognizing the Lights on After School Program in the Perry Schools. The council will hold a public hearing on a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the lowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) for Upper Story Housing Conversions, and a public hearing on a CDBG from the IEDA for comprehensive Neighborhood Revitalization Planning. They will also consider approving resolutions for further upper story housing conversions, and consider a site plan for Bluejay Market, amending ordinances, among other matters. The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Karen Edna Brown, of Jefferson
A Memorial Service for Karen Edna Brown will be Saturday, Oct 22 at 11 AM at the Church of Christ in Jefferson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Following the service a light luncheon will be provided.
Winterset Pumpkin Ranch closing it’s doors after 13 years of fall fun
WINTERSET, Iowa – Thirteen years ago, after the Handsaker family moved to Madison County, they decided to start a pumpkin patch in their farm between St. Charles, and Winterset. They called the farm the Pumpkin Ranch. This will be the last season for the family run business, which draws up to 30,000 visitors per season. […]
KCCI.com
Police chase ends with driver crashing into a utility pole in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in a hospital after leading police on a chase early Saturday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say an officer initially tried to stop the driver on 10th Street and Forest avenue for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adair County Extension Certified Commercial Pesticide Applicators In-person For Fall
Adair County’s Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office will be hosting courses for certified commercial pesticide applicators in-person for the fall months. The training is required for anyone who applies restricted-use pesticides for the production of an agricultural commodity, on property owned or rented by themselves or their employer.
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
