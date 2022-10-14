Read full article on original website
Related
Jeremy Hunt welcomed by Tories as he tears up Liz Truss’s fiscal plan
Senior Conservatives on Saturday welcomed Jeremy Hunt’s arrival as chancellor, saying he had effectively “taken over” running the government from Liz Truss after he unceremoniously dumped her tax-cutting agenda on his first day in office. One senior Conservative MP said it was a huge relief to have...
Liz Truss is in big trouble after her biggest U-turn yet
Britain's Liz Truss has sacrificed her finance minister and closest political ally just weeks into her premiership in order to save her own skin, but the crisis is far from over.
BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
BBC
NI schools: Ministerial visits halted by industrial action
Visits to some schools by the education minister will be halted by industrial action from a union representing many school leaders. The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) is starting action short of strike on Tuesday. It has told its members not to "cooperate with unsolicited ministerial and senior civil...
BBC
Train strikes: Workers vote on further six months of walkouts
Rail workers in the RMT union are voting on whether to continue strike action for a further six months. The ballot closes on 15 November and is part of an ongoing dispute over pay, job security and working conditions. RMT members at 15 train companies and Network Rail have taken...
Comments / 0