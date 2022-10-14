ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says

Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
BBC

NI schools: Ministerial visits halted by industrial action

Visits to some schools by the education minister will be halted by industrial action from a union representing many school leaders. The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) is starting action short of strike on Tuesday. It has told its members not to "cooperate with unsolicited ministerial and senior civil...
BBC

Train strikes: Workers vote on further six months of walkouts

Rail workers in the RMT union are voting on whether to continue strike action for a further six months. The ballot closes on 15 November and is part of an ongoing dispute over pay, job security and working conditions. RMT members at 15 train companies and Network Rail have taken...

Comments / 0

Community Policy