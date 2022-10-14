Read full article on original website
Related
koxe.com
Jackie Wayne Roberts, 72, of Brownwood
Jackie Wayne Roberts, age 72, of Brownwood returned to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, and loved ones in his Heavenly home on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Celebration of Life for Jackie will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Early Event Center (419 Garmon Dr. Early, Texas 76802). Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Jeff Reed, 49, of Brownwood
Jeffrey Robert Reed, age 49, of Brownwood passed away on the evening of October 12, 2022. Jeff was born on September 20, 1973, in Brownwood. He attended Brownwood schools and graduated from Brownwood High School in 1992. Jeff worked in farming, ranching, as a welder, and as a hunting guide....
koxe.com
Ryan Kincaid, 38, of Novice
Ryan Kincaid, age 38, of Novice, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at Methodist Hospital Texsan in San Antonio. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Michael Head, 46
Michael Head, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 10th, 2022. Michael was born on Tuesday, April 13, 1976 in Houston, Texas to Robert and Linda Head. When he was 4 years old, his family moved to Durango, Colorado to get away from city life and enjoy the outdoors. While attending Durango Senior High School his hobbies included skateboarding, reading comics, and listening to punk rock music. He graduated from Durango Senior High School in 1994, and soon afterwards Mike and his family moved back to Texas.
koxe.com
Smith Enjoys Performance-Based Education Model at TSTC
Robert Smith enjoys the way he is able to study Computer Networking and Systems Administration at Texas State Technical College. Smith is taking advantage of TSTC’s performance-based education model to get ahead in his studies. He is also taking the time to visit the Brownwood campus to have instructor Renee Blackshear grade his progress in each assessment.
koxe.com
Burn Ban Remains in Place in Brown County
In session Monday morning, Brown County Commissioners took no official action on the Burn Ban which means it will remain in place. Even though light rain was received over much of the county Sunday night and Monday morning, fire department and emergency management personnel believe the Burn Ban should remain in place for now.
koxe.com
FM 2632 Pavement Rehabilitation Project to Begin Next Week
BROWN COUNTY – Beginning the week of Monday, Oct. 17, TxDOT’s contractor will set traffic control for an upcoming pavement rehabilitation project on FM 2632. Crews will begin construction the week of Oct. 24. The limits of the project are from SH 279 to FM 2125. Pavement surface will be rehabilitated, and a two-foot shoulder will be added to the pavement.
Comments / 0