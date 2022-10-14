Report: Man in hospital after Sharon shooting

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- A man is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot several times in Sharon, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 Block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said the man was shot multiple times.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but police say he is 45 years old. His condition is unknown.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call Sharon Police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.