Sharon, PA

Report: Man in hospital after Sharon shooting

By Jonathan Renforth
 4 days ago

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- A man is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot several times in Sharon, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 Block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said the man was shot multiple times.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but police say he is 45 years old. His condition is unknown.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call Sharon Police.

Comments / 1

Mark Davey
3d ago

if there was more police present half the crime in neighborhoods wouldn't exist in sharon ..ur lucky to see a cruiser in some of these areas for a couple days ..b4 you see one ..most are.parked in empty parking lots away from neighborhoods ..if ur gonna sit somewhere sit in neighborhoods ..not.in some isolated area ..sharon is so corrupt at all levels on the local level ..from.the top down to road department ..

Reply
4
 

