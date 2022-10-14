Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Bagley Soup Fundraiser Comes At The End Of October
Bagley Fire Department invites the public to attend their annual soup supper fundraiser. The volunteer firefighters will be serving several soup options, cornbread and a dessert from 4-7 p.m. at the Bagley Fire Hall on October 30th. This is a part of their fall harvest dinner and an appreciation to the community. A free-will offering will be accepted with proceeds going towards yearly expenses of updating the department’s equipment.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Information For The Harvest Hall Ball Dinner To Go
An annual dinner looks to serve citizens of Guthrie Center and surrounding communities. Main Street Guthrie Center is hosting a “Ham Ball Harvest Dinner To Go,” that the money raised will go towards downtown Guthrie Center projects. The Harvest dinner will be served at the Guthrie Center Activity...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Casey Public Library Is Finding Costumes For Children
The Casey Public Library wants to make it easy on families finding a costume for their little ones. The library will be giving away Halloween costumes and accessories for free on Saturday from 10am until 1pm. This will be a first come first serve event. There will be light refreshments and snacks. The Casey Public Library encourages those looking for the perfect costume to stop by.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
ACG MS Warriors Serving Pulled Pork Sandwiches Today For Multiple Sclerosis Support
The Adair Cass Guthrie Multiple Sclerosis Support Group is hosting a fundraiser to fight back against the devastating disease. ACG MS Warriors is having a pulled pork fundraiser today from 5 to 8pm to raise awareness while providing support for those impacted by this disease. They will start serving sandwiches around 5pm at the Adair Fire Hall.There will also be a bags tournament starting at 6pm with registration at 5:15pm and then a ton of raffle prizes from guns to a full cow. For information click the link here.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Fair organizers announce theme for 2023 fair
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - It may only be October, but organizers with the Iowa State Fair are already talking about next summer. In a Facebook post, organizers announced the theme for the 2023 Iowa State Fair will be “Best Days Ever.”. This year’s theme of “Find your fun”...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Churdan Library Hosting a Meal Fundraiser Next Weekend
The Churdan Library is hosting an annual event next weekend. A drive-thru Harvest Meal Fundraiser is happening Saturday, October 22nd from 11am-1pm. The meal includes maid-rite sandwiches, baked beans, chips and cookies for a suggested minimum donation of $6 while supplies last. Meals are drive-thru only and people can enter through the alley from the east and pick up the meals in the parking lot.
One last ride: The Nineteen14 hosts a going-away party before closure
MINBURN, Iowa — Just off the North Loop of the Raccoon River trail in Minburn, you'll find a cyclist's haven—the Ninteen14. But now, the business is on its last lap. "I rode my bicycle over here from Perry and just thought about a lot of the people that have been in and out of the doors and just a lot of the memories and some of the things that I'm gonna miss," said Jeremy Mahler, owner of the Nineteen14.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Hats, Hats and More Hats Program Tomorrow in Perry
Yet another October program is taking place tomorrow with the Perry Public Library. Library Director Mary Murphy says vintage hats will be highlighted in a program with Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum. “This is another recall of my past when we went through my aunt’s house after she...
Winterset Pumpkin Ranch closing it’s doors after 13 years of fall fun
WINTERSET, Iowa – Thirteen years ago, after the Handsaker family moved to Madison County, they decided to start a pumpkin patch in their farm between St. Charles, and Winterset. They called the farm the Pumpkin Ranch. This will be the last season for the family run business, which draws up to 30,000 visitors per season. […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Karen Edna Brown, of Jefferson
A Memorial Service for Karen Edna Brown will be Saturday, Oct 22 at 11 AM at the Church of Christ in Jefferson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Following the service a light luncheon will be provided.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Bouton Haunted Church in October
The public is invited to Bouton for a scary good time. Bouton’s Haunted Church, located at 111 State Street, is a fundraiser for the Bouton and Perry Fire Associations, where people can walk through this annual Halloween-themed building. It is open from 7-10pm each Saturday in October with a $5 admission charge.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Free Trees to be Given Away in Nevada on Tuesday
There will be a free tree distribution event later this month. Trees Forever Coordinator in Jefferson Brad Riphagen says on Tuesday from 4-7pm they will be giving away five different kinds of shade trees for free in Nevada. “This is a free, actually a free tree distribution to anybody who...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Darrell Lee Heuton, age 82, of Carroll, IA
Darrell Lee Heuton, age 82, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home in Carroll. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, October 20, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Music for the service will be by Jan Pottroff and Polly Eason. Casket bearers will be Ben Fink, Shawn Ausborn, Brett Foster, Corey Howlett, Nicholas Howlett, and Mac Carson. Honorary casket bearers will be Darrell’s golf buddies. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Lidderdale.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Merle William Wernimont, 80, of Carroll
Mass of Christian Burial for Merle William Wernimont, age 80, of Carroll, will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll. Visitation will be held...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Reminder: Perry Chamber’s Fall Farmers Market Begins Today
A reminder of a popular event returns beginning today with the Perry Chamber. The Fall Farmers Market is from 10:30am-1pm today in the Perry Library Community Room. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti points out people coming to today’s farmers market shouldn’t expect the same items as their summer market.
who13.com
Hello: Jeriann Ritter
WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins the Friday fun and shares details about the 24th Annual JDRF Hope Gala. It’s Saturday, October 22nd at Iowa Events Center.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Fire Department Conducts Fire Safety Program at Greene Co Elementary
The Jefferson Fire Department continued an educational program with a visit to the Greene County Elementary School to wrap up National Fire Prevention Week. Fire Chief Jack Williams said firefighters visited the elementary classrooms on Friday and talked to the kids about “Stop, Drop and Roll” to put themselves out if they are on fire, what to do if there’s a fire inside your home and developing a safety plan to make sure all family members can get out of the home from a fire. Williams explained the importance of this program with the younger kids.
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson's Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City's downtown.
KCCI.com
Johnston renters say grills and bikes on porch trashed
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Renters at an apartment complex in Johnston say grills, bikes and other items on their patios were cleared away and thrown into the dumpster last week. The cleanup shocked and frustrated some residents at The Avenue at Johnston Commons, some of whom said they didn't see prior notice given by management.
