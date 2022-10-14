Hispanic Heritage Month: Jessica Boyington checks out Mixto, Cuba Libre and Amada

We're rounding out Hispanic Heritage Month with the best flavors Philly has to offer!

Come with me and dance your way through some of the best Latin hot spots in the area.

Head to Washington Square West and pay a visit to. It boasts a Latin American menu with some Caribbean flair and colorful artwork adorns the walls to tie it all together.

It's been open for 20 years, and in that time they've gone through a lot of tequila.

The Guava Margarita is one of the most popular, but the Mixto Margarita packs the most punch.

I had some saffron Cuban rice, with sausage, chicken, and veggies, an Argentian skirt steak with Chimichurri sauce, and my personal favorite, crunchy fried bites of pork belly called Chicharrones. They have dessert too, if you can manage it.

is an Old City constant; it's been here for 20 years! It's the go-to for authentic Cuban cuisine, dancing on the weekends, and rum.

They have 48 varieties of rum, and I started with a flight. They have specialty cocktails too; I sipped on the grilled pineapple mojito. They also add pineapple to the guac... And pickles to the ceviche.

Ropa Vieja is a traditional Cuban dish with shredded beef brisket, grilled sweet plantains, peppers and onions, they make it well, but leave some room for the rice pudding with a side of sugar cookies!

by Jose Garces is a Spanish tapas restaurant in Old City serving small plates from the Catalonia region of Spain. The word Amada, means "beloved," and was a nickname Garces called his grandmother growing up. Naturally, his grandmother's empanadas were up to try first.

The Bacon wrapped dates stuffed with almond, skewered with a pearl onion on a plate of blue cheese crema was a decadent combo and the garlic shrimp came out buttery and bubbling.

The lamb meatballs with foie gras, sherry cream sauce, topped with black truffle and peas was my absolute favorite thing I sampled all day, and possibly all year.