PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Prezzo, an Italian trattoria located in Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens offers pizza and pasta-making classes. Guests can roll up their sleeves in this hands-on pasta-making class where they’ll practice shaping, cutting, and folding dough. Once the pasta creations are complete, Prezzo will bag it up and label it with cooking instructions to take and enjoy at home. Their experience will end with a crisp salad and pasta that Prezzo’s chef made for all to enjoy following the class.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO