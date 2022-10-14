Read full article on original website
WPTV
Cold front expected mid-week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tonight, lows in the upper 60s-low 70s with a stray shower into the night. Tomorrow, highs in the mid-upper 80s with scattered showers and storms ahead of our next cold front. Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast. Wednesday, morning rainfall followed...
WPTV
Storms possible Monday afternoon; Cooler weather by mid-week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Skies will be partly cloudy Monday morning with dry conditions and temps in the low 70s. Another cold front is on the way and this will likely be the strongest one yet so far this early autumn season. Showers & storms will build ahead...
WPTV
Mainly dry, warm and breezy for Sunday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We'll wake up to mostly clear skies Sunday morning with wake-up temps in the low 70s for most. It will feel warm Sunday afternoon with plenty of sun and high temps in the mid 80s. If you're headed to the beach and plan to...
WPTV
Volunteers help repair homes damaged by Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Volunteers from Florida Disaster Relief Ministries are lending a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Jamie Gregory/Florida Baptist Disaster Relief from Royal Palm Beach. "I do this because it's a passion of mine,” said Jamie Gregory. “I just love serving others."
WPTV
2 dead after small plane crashes onto roof of Miramar house
MIRAMAR, Fla. — Two people were killed when a small plane crashed into the backyard of a Miramar home Monday, apparently landing on its nose and partially resting on the roof. The plane crashed shortly after taking off from nearby North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. Helicopter video from...
WPTV
Florida Atlantic rallies to beat Rice 17-14
BOCA RATON, Fla. — N'Kosi Perry's 18-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Jahmal Edrine gave Florida Atlantic its first lead and two late interceptions preserved it for a 17-14 win over Rice on Saturday night. Trailing 14-10, FAU (3-4, 2-1 Conference USA) looked to have taken the lead at the...
WPTV
How to make Pumpkin ravioli for National Pasta Day
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Prezzo, an Italian trattoria located in Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens offers pizza and pasta-making classes. Guests can roll up their sleeves in this hands-on pasta-making class where they’ll practice shaping, cutting, and folding dough. Once the pasta creations are complete, Prezzo will bag it up and label it with cooking instructions to take and enjoy at home. Their experience will end with a crisp salad and pasta that Prezzo’s chef made for all to enjoy following the class.
