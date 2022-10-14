Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after himTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara sued for 10 million dollars over alleged assaultJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Lawsuit filed against Saints RB Alvin KamaraTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
For the New Orleans Saints, it is time for a gut check.Tina Howell
Saints have placed WR Deonte Harty on Injured ReserveTina Howell
NOLA.com
English learners make up nearly half of this kindergarten. Here's how the school's adjusting.
Dolores Suzos, who moved to New Orleans from Honduras in 2005, heard about the English language program at Andrew H. Wilson Charter School the way many parents of her children's classmates did: through a family member or friend, often a fellow newcomer. Over time, word of Wilson’s support for students...
NOLA.com
Talking Business with Andreanecia Morris, Executive Director of Housing NOLA
Andreanecia Morris is an outspoken and passionate advocate for affordable housing in New Orleans. She has spent much of the past decade at the helm of Housing NOLA — a coalition of community leaders and organizations formed in 2014 to draft and implement a citywide plan to create more affordable housing.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish is getting two new state cultural districts. Here's where.
Louisiana has signed off on two new state cultural districts in Gretna and Jean Lafitte, where renovations of historic buildings may qualify for state historic tax credits and qualifying works of original art sold there will be exempt from local sales tax. The announcement Wednesday from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser...
NOLA.com
Cynthia Lee Sheng: Recreation revamp is going forward, with citizen input
A headline changes the way people read an article and the way they remember it. It frames the rest of the reader’s experience and sets the tone for what follows. First impressions truly matter, so when a headline such as the one printed on Oct. 13 is so tragically misleading, it causes shifts in perception for a reader.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell owes at least $29,989.40 for 2022 travel alone, new city records show
Mayor LaToya Cantrell owes taxpayers at least $29,989.40 for first-class upgrades to 12 flights she took between Jan. 18 and Sept. 28 of this year — including previously unreported trips to Los Angeles and Austin in September, according to new records Cantrell’s office released to the City Council late Friday.
WDSU
Filming in St. Bernard Parish on Tuesday will have simulated gunfire
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Government has announced that there will be filming with simulated gunfire at the 40 Arpent Wetlands Observatory, located at the end of Jean Lafitte and Benjamin Street in Chalmette. Filming is currently scheduled for 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana
Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering
A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
Tremé neighbors remain vigilant as crime problems arise
Times have been tough for trumpeter Kermit Ruffins and his bar, "The Mother-In-Law Lounge" in the Treme.
fox8live.com
Sheriff Susan Hutson avoids appearing before New Orleans judge questioning inmate delivery
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After Orleans Parish deputies failed to transport an inmate to a court hearing last Thursday, Criminal District Court Judge Laurie White ordered Sheriff Susan Hutson to come before her Monday morning (Oct. 17). Two representatives for Hutson’s office appeared in court instead. “The sheriff was...
wwno.org
The recall attempt of Mayor Cantrell: who is behind it and how is it being funded?
The committee to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has raised more than $63,000 for the effort. But where exactly are all these contributions coming from? The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial page director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, breaks down the funding from big Republican donors to smaller grassroots contributions.
NOLA.com
'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike
Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
uptownmessenger.com
Halloween crowds gather to see the house with good bones
Every year in October, if you ride on St. Charles Avenue in the vicinity of the corner of State Street, you will see crowds gathered at the Skeleton House. This has become a fixture on the New Orleans Halloween scene. In the front yard – and spilling over onto the sidewalk and up into the trees — are more than 100 skeletons wearing costumes and wonderfully punny labels.
NOLA.com
Louisiana touts $95 million plan to spruce up Claiborne Expressway, remove ramps in Tremé
Last year, the Claiborne Expressway, long a symbol of the sins of 1960s urban planning, was singled out by President Joe Biden's administration as a project in need of money under a $1 trillion federal infrastructure law. On Thursday, the New Orleans and Louisiana governments responded by asking for a...
ABA Journal
Lawyer who hinted about accused priest is sanctioned $400K for violating protective order
A bankruptcy judge in New Orleans has imposed a $400,000 sanction on a lawyer who represents victims of priest abuse for hinting about allegations against a Catholic priest in violation of a protective order. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Meredith S. Grabill of the Eastern District of Louisiana imposed the sanction on...
NOLA.com
Pearl River mayoral candidates tout business chops, concern for town
The race is on in Pearl River as three candidates vie to be the next mayor of Pearl River. Incumbent Joe Lee, who took over as mayor after the death of Mayor David McQueen last year, will face off against retired businessman Jack Lauer and Beth Marcotte, who works in the residential construction industry. All three are Republicans and will be listed on the ballot in the general election Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 25.
Two generations reflect on leading Liberty Bank
NEW ORLEANS — The largest Black-owned bank in the country was founded right here in New Orleans. Liberty Bank and Trust Company got its start in the 1970s and Alden McDonald Jr. was its first president. McDonald was the President & CEO of Liberty Bank and Trust Company for...
NOLA.com
Kenner has a 'Whorehouse,' Cutting Edge gets 'Rocky' and there's a Goat in the Road at Beauregard-Keys House
For Gary Rucker, directing "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" at Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts is a return to where he started. "It was the very first show I was in at Rivertown when I was in high school," he said. "All these years later, I’m in charge of this theater, so it feels like coming full circle."
Man hospitalized after Lower Ninth Ward shooting
According to New Orleans Police Department spokesperson Breanna Bringier, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Delery Street just north of St. Claude Avenue, a few blocks west of the Orleans/St. Bernard Parish Line.
lafourchegazette.com
Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche
Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
