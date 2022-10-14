ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana

Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering

A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NOLA.com

'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike

Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
BOGALUSA, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Halloween crowds gather to see the house with good bones

Every year in October, if you ride on St. Charles Avenue in the vicinity of the corner of State Street, you will see crowds gathered at the Skeleton House. This has become a fixture on the New Orleans Halloween scene. In the front yard – and spilling over onto the sidewalk and up into the trees — are more than 100 skeletons wearing costumes and wonderfully punny labels.
COLORADO STATE
NOLA.com

Pearl River mayoral candidates tout business chops, concern for town

The race is on in Pearl River as three candidates vie to be the next mayor of Pearl River. Incumbent Joe Lee, who took over as mayor after the death of Mayor David McQueen last year, will face off against retired businessman Jack Lauer and Beth Marcotte, who works in the residential construction industry. All three are Republicans and will be listed on the ballot in the general election Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 25.
PEARL RIVER, LA
WWL

Two generations reflect on leading Liberty Bank

NEW ORLEANS — The largest Black-owned bank in the country was founded right here in New Orleans. Liberty Bank and Trust Company got its start in the 1970s and Alden McDonald Jr. was its first president. McDonald was the President & CEO of Liberty Bank and Trust Company for...
WASHINGTON, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche

Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

