A chilly start to Tuesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will keep the area unsettled and cool the next few days. Expect showers this evening with clearing late. Lows will be in the 30′s. Tuesday will be partly sunny with a few showers. Highs will be near 50. Wednesday will be partly sunny...
Cape Vincent to host Scarecrow Contest
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Cape Vincent Improvement League is holding a Scarecrow Contest this weekend. Spokesperson Kristie Stumpf Rork says the scarecrows can be any theme. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The contest is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday,...
Traffic light work could snarl Watertown traffic this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Traffic could be slowed down at different times at seven Watertown signal lights this week. In all cases, workers will use flags to direct traffic while others replace parts on the traffic lights. Work is expected to start at 7 a.m. Here’s the schedule:
Harold L. Sabo,73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Harold L. Sabo,73, of County Route 16, Watertown, passed away at his home on October 13, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by his family. Harold was born October 17, 1948, son of David and Shirley (Terry) Sabo. He attended Carthage...
Punkin’ Chunkin’ returns with a record crowd
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Punkin’ Chunkin’, everybody’s favorite, is back in action. Thousands lined the streets of Clayton Saturday afternoon for the 10th annual Punkin’ Chunkin’. The all day event brought record crowds to Frink Park to see the gourds go gliding through the air and into the St. Lawrence River.
Douglas J. Jones
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On October 17, 2022, Bruce Springsteen lost one of his biggest fans and the Jones Family lost their own Jersey son to cancer. Doug passed with the comfort, solace and love of his Jersey Girl, Jen Kohms, by his side. Doug was devoted to his family, especially his brothers and to his many friends and colleagues. His work ethic was unparalleled as well as his love of music. Small in stature yet mighty in heart, he befriended and connected with many a person in his charismatic way leaving them with a bit of laughter, wisdom, or a coupon for a great deal. He was a voyager captain that led many of his family and friends on first adventures both outside and inside the North Country. For this and for him, we will be forever grateful. We will see you once again Doug in the Land of Hope and Dreams.
Dennis R. Wright, 62, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Dennis R. Wright, 62, of Canton, will be held at 4:00pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022 with Deacon Helen Harris officiating. Calling hours will be held from 2:00pm until the time of service. Mr. Wright passed away unexpectedly in transit to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY.
Toys for Tots gets a jump on holiday season
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With Christmas a little over two months away, Toys for Tots is getting busy. The program accepted 54 cases of toys at its headquarters in Watertown Monday morning. Volunteers separated hundreds of toys based on age. Jefferson County Toys for Tots officials say this is...
Number of flu cases higher now than this time last year
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the start of the flu season and some counties in the north country are already seeing a higher number of flu cases in comparison to 2021. “The first week of October statewide there were 596 cases of flu reported, and that’s compared to 150 cases last year at the same time,” said Lisa Lagos, Jefferson County Public Health Service educator.
William T. Morris III, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - William T. Morris III, of Cape Vincent, NY passed away on October 14, 2022 at his home. Born on May 27, 1959, in Watertown, NY, son of the late William T. and Corinne (DeShane) Morris Jr., he attended Watertown High School. While attending high...
Earl F. Parker, 77, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Earl F. Parker, age 77, of Dexter, NY, but formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown with his sister and brother-in-law by his side. There will be a memorial service for Earl on Saturday, October 22,...
James E. Mandigo, 31, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - James E. Mandigo, 31, of Canton and Vermont, died on October 14, 2022, at Canton Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Services will be private. James is survived by his wife, Kelly, his sons, Tyron Mandigo and Braiden, his mother Ellen Mandigo of Vermont, a brother, Michael Mandigo, of Vermont, sisters, Amanda Mandigo and Dale Ashlaw of Canton, Angel Blevins of Vermont, best friend Timothy Marckres of Vermont, Gabriel and Noah Marckres, several nieces and nephews. James was born on October 10,1991 in Ogdensburg to Ellen Dissotell Mandigo and the late Gary Mandigo. He married Kelly Sanford on February 3, 2009, in Vermont. James was the owner of Mandigo Inc. contractors out of Vermont and was a home health aide for Committed of Canton. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed working on cars, building things, playing video games and helping others. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Autism Speaks or the American Lung Association. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
Doris M. Smith, 94, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Doris M. Smith, 94, Watertown, widow of Arthur P. Smith, Sr., passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Hospice House on Gotham St.. The funeral will be 1 pm Thursday, October 20th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday from 11 am – 1 pm before the Funeral service.
Stefanik, other North Country representatives rally for 2nd Amendment rights
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A “Save Our Second Amendment” rally in Gouverneur brought dozens to the North Country, including Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. The rally was held at Gouverneur’s Village Park, people were seen holding signs and flags in support of the right to bear arms. The...
