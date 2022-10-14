WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On October 17, 2022, Bruce Springsteen lost one of his biggest fans and the Jones Family lost their own Jersey son to cancer. Doug passed with the comfort, solace and love of his Jersey Girl, Jen Kohms, by his side. Doug was devoted to his family, especially his brothers and to his many friends and colleagues. His work ethic was unparalleled as well as his love of music. Small in stature yet mighty in heart, he befriended and connected with many a person in his charismatic way leaving them with a bit of laughter, wisdom, or a coupon for a great deal. He was a voyager captain that led many of his family and friends on first adventures both outside and inside the North Country. For this and for him, we will be forever grateful. We will see you once again Doug in the Land of Hope and Dreams.

OGDENSBURG, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO