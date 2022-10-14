ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Decades old assault surfaces in North Carolina legislative race

By Lucille Sherman
Axios Raleigh
Axios Raleigh
 4 days ago

A North Carolina lawmaker running for reelection assaulted his then-wife in 1994, 22 years before he was first elected, court records obtained by Axios show.

  • The case resurfaced this week — with less than a month until Election Day — when Republicans detailed the incident in a campaign mailer.
  • In response, the lawmaker, Democratic state Rep. Terry Garrison, and his now ex-wife are calling it a politically motivated attack by Republicans aiming to gain power in the legislature.

What happened: A judge granted Garrison's ex-wife, Deloris Jerman, a temporary restraining order against Garrison in December 1994.

  • He "picked me up and threw me across foot board onto bed, jumped on my back and started choking me," bruising her shoulder and throat Jerman detailed in a complaint she filed two days after the incident.
  • She withdrew that complaint a few weeks later, and the pair divorced in 1998, records show.

What's happening: Republicans, who are aiming to win a supermajority in the legislature this November, sent out a mailer attacking Garrison Wednesday, calling him a "domestic abuser" and highlighting what Jerman wrote in the 1994 filing.

Yes, but: Garrison has an unlikely defender in Jerman, his ex-wife.

  • The pair, who said they have a friendly relationship, spoke together with Axios Wednesday.

Jerman acknowledged that the incident happened, highlighting that it was almost 30 years ago. She declined to provide any more details.

  • Jerman said Republicans were trying to "sensationalize the accusations" to gain control of the legislature in November.
  • "It is most despicable antics of the opposition," Jerman said. "The incident was resolved by court dismissal in a friendly and amicable manner."

Context: The GOP already holds a majority in the legislature and needs just three seats to win a supermajority in the House. Though Garrison's seat appears just slightly out of reach for Republicans because it leans Democratic, flipping it would get the party one seat closer to having enough votes to override any of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes.

  • After the Republican-led legislature drew new political maps last year based on 2020 Census data, Jerman was among those who signed onto a lawsuit along with the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters accusing Republicans of partisan gerrymandering.

With Garrison nearby, Jerman said voters should focus on what her ex-husband has fought for during his three terms in office. She pointed to several issues, including Medicaid expansion and women’s reproductive rights.

  • "Rep. Garrison is not new in Raleigh, and he's represented us well," Jerman said. "We're hoping that voters will see all of this."

The other side: House Republican caucus director Stephen Wiley, who is tasked with helping to elect Republicans, pointed to what his assault of Jerman says about Garrison's character.

  • "Your character matters or it doesn't," Wiley told Axios. "To a number of voters in District 32, Rep. Garrison's character should matter."

Of note: When asked whether he regrets his actions, Garrison reiterated that the event occurred nearly 30 years ago and emphasized the same points Jerman made, saying "the incident was resolved in a friendly and amicable manner."

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

North Carolinians are slow to get COVID boosters

North Carolina residents — and most people across the U.S. — do not appear to be in a hurry to get the new omicron variant boosters, a potentially worrying update as the winter months approach. That's despite the fact that the vaccine, which is the first one to be tailor-made for a strain of the virus actually in circulation, Omicron BA.5, is producing a strong immune response. The low turnout might be because people don't even know about it. Half of adults had heard little to nothing about the new boosters at the end of last month, a Kaiser...
Axios Raleigh

The NC legislative races that could influence state abortion laws

National Democrats have sought to center their campaigns on the issue of abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.But it's North Carolina’s state legislative races that could determine whether the state — the most abortion-friendly in the Southeast — further restricts the procedure in the near future. Why it matters: How well Democrats play the issue in the coming weeks could drive more of the party's base voters, along with swing voters, to the polls. If enough Democrats and swing voters, namely suburban women, show up to vote because they're worried or angry about abortion rights, Democrats...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Axios Raleigh

U.S. Senate race in NC sees less outside support from Democrats

Data: Open Secrets; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosIn addition to garnering little attention and momentum compared to other high profile swing state elections, North Carolina's Senate race has also seen far less spending, Open Secrets data provided to Axios show. Outside groups that favor Democrats, for example, have spent some $28.7 million in Georgia’s Senate race, compared to just $7.8 million in North Carolina’s. Outside spending favoring Republican Congressman Ted Budd is far more on par with other states, with some $43.4 million in Pennsylvania, and $34.9 million in NC. What's happening: Budd is facing Democrat Cheri Beasley to replace retiring U.S. Senator Richard Burr. The race could play a role in determining whether Democrats maintain their majority in the chamber. Between the lines: While Beasley has out-raised — and spent — Budd by millions, Democrats say she needs more resources to ensure victory, Politico reported Tuesday. Whether the party will take a chance on North Carolina‚ which leans more Republican than some other target races, in the next five weeks remains to be seen. Go deeper: Abortion is top of mind for some North Carolina's Trump-Biden voters
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Raleigh

How to file a public records request in North Carolina

Public records are documents, data, photos or recordings kept by a government agency. You — the taxpayer — have a right to look at or get copies of those records (with some exceptions, like documents related to an ongoing criminal investigation). As a journalist, my favorite records to request include: public officials' emails, calendars and call logs and disciplinary records. This information helps me keep an eye on what politicians and the government are spending time and money on. Making a request for public records may seem a little intimidating, but it's rather simple. First, I find the email of the custodian in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Axios Raleigh

Startup investments remain steady in Raleigh in the third quarter

Data: PitchBook; Chart: Axios VisualsInvestments into North Carolina companies have remained steady despite a national slowdown, a new report from the venture capital tracking firm PitchBook shows. Driving the news: Triangle companies raised $569 million from investors in the third quarter of this year, according to PitchBook. That was down compared to the same quarter of 2021 — yet companies in the region have already raised more money in 2022 overall.Why it matters: The Triangle's startup ecosystem is an important regional economic driver, with firms like Pendo, Epic Games and dozens of others employing thousands of workers. A slowdown in...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

Crime takes center stage in NC's U.S. Senate race

Republicans are ramping up attacks on U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley's judicial record, with just six weeks until Election Day. A new ad, which aired yesterday, highlights that a repeat sex offender released from prison last week will not be subject to lifetime GPS monitoring.During Beasley's time as Chief Justice of North Carolina's Supreme Court, the court agreed with a lower court that a law mandating some repeat sex offenders be monitored by GPS for life was unconstitutional. The majority, which included Beasley, said it violates the constitutional right to protection against unreasonable searches and seizures.Why it matters: The attack,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Axios Raleigh

Hurricane Ian heads for North Carolina

Data: National Hurricane Center; Map: Jared Whalen/AxiosHurricane Ian is likely to make its second landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach this afternoon, the same area where the notorious storm Matthew (2016) made landfall.Matthew left major destruction in North Carolina.Forecasts show Ian will still be a tropical storm when it reaches the North Carolina line around Lumberton or Laurinburg, places still recovering from multiple historic storms in recent years.The big picture: Rivers and streams will likely rise. Trees will probably fall. But the extent of your troubles will vary based on where you are.Why it matters: North Carolina knows all too...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Axios Raleigh

Tracking Hurricane Ian's potential impacts to N.C.

Data: National Hurricane Center; Map: Jared Whalen/AxiosHurricane Ian's impacts could reach the Triangle Friday, and it's time to start preparing. Already, the highly-anticipated International Bluegrass Music Association Festival in downtown Raleigh is moving its outdoor concerts and events indoors to the Raleigh Convention Center and Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Catch up quick: The hurricane, upgraded to a Category 4 Wednesday morning, is projected to bring around four inches of rain to the area beginning Friday. The storm could keep rain coming through Monday, WRAL reported.That means the Triangle will be, at minimum, a "soggy mess" by Sunday...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

What to know about Hurricane Ian's potential impact in North Carolina

Data: National Hurricane Center; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain to North Carolina this weekend.Situational awareness: Meteorologists at the National Weather Service's Raleigh office said the center of the storm is expected to remain west of the Triangle. The rain could affect college football games across the Carolinas as well as this weekend's International Bluegrass Music Association Festival in downtown Raleigh.What's next: NWS Raleigh office wrote that heavy rain and strong wind gusts are likely to start Friday night and continue through Sunday. It's important to monitor the storm's track, as it could change. 🔦 Be smart: Make sure your house has an emergency kit with items like a flashlight and extra batteries.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

N.C. Symphony's new leader wants the orchestra to be for everyone

Carlos Miguel Prieto begins his first season with the North Carolina Symphony's this week, promising to uphold the symphony's commitment to education and to reach new audiences. The award-winning conductor will take charge of three performances of "Pictures at an Exhibition," Sept. 22-24, which he picked because "it's a showpiece that anyone who fears classical music should hear and then they will stop fearing classical music."What's happening: Prieto will become the full-time music director next year, after accepting an initial four-year term earlier this year.He comes to Raleigh after stints as music director of the Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de México...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

Axios Raleigh

Raleigh, NC
263
Followers
264
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Raleigh is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/raleigh

Comments / 0

Community Policy