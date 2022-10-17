ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sephora has finally arrived in the UK – here’s what you need to know

By Eva Waite-Taylor
 2 days ago

Stop what you’re doing, because we’ve got some big news. After years of rumours and speculation, the secret is out and Sephora has finally returned to the UK.

Yes, 17 years after the French beauty retailer made the decision to close its stores here, it’s made its comeback – and we couldn’t be more excited.

If you’ve never stepped foot in a Sephora store, take it from us, it’s a beauty emporium. Offering a serious step up from high-street drugstores, the skincare and make-up destination sells masstige as well as high-end beauty products, all under one roof.

There’s also an impressive range of exclusive brands you can’t get anywhere else, including Makeup by Mario, ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr, and so much more.

We cannot wait for the bricks-and-mortar store to open next year, but the retailer has already launched online in UK now, so you’ll be able to get your hands on all the cult make-up and skincare products ahead of Christmas. Keep reading for everything there is to know.

When is Sephora coming to the UK?

Sephora officially returned to the UK on Monday 17 October. Initially, it’s online only, but a physical store is coming soon too.

Where is Sephora opening in the UK?

Sephora is only available online at this stage. But fear not, beauty lovers, because the retailer will be opening a bricks-and-mortar store in London in the spring of next year. If you don’t live in the capital, you too will soon be able to access the gift of Sephora, because there are also plans to open more shops nationwide.

If your excitement is mounting and you can’t wait until 2023 to get your fix, we’ve got some even better news. The retailer is hosting a pop-up at One Marylebone, London, on 20 October, where there will be expert-led masterclasses, workshops with MUAs, and a chance to sample the brands. But there’s a catch: you won’t be able to buy anything during the event.

What brands will be available to buy at Sephora in the UK?

Sephora is among the best in the business for beauty products. You can now get your hands on a huge range of brands that were previously US exclusives.

ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr is one of the brands we’re particularly excited about trying, with the made for shade bronze and sculpt trio palette (£37, Sephora.co.uk ) making it into our basket already. Similarly, we’re excited to get our hands on Ilia products – notably the super serum skin tint (£46, Sephora.co.uk ) – and, of course, Sephora’s own brand , which offers an affordable, yet seriously impressive range of beauty favourites.

As well as exclusives, you’ll also be able to get your hands on your current favourites too, such as Fenty , Refy , Glow Recipe , Pat McGrath Labs , Make Up For Ever , and JVN hair .

Sephora advent calendars

To coincide with the launch of Sephora in the UK, the beauty mecca launched four different beauty advent calendars . First up is the multi-brand advent calendar (£139, Sephora.co.uk ), which contains 34 handpicked products, from cult buys to new products, as well as limited-edition launches.

The premium beauty advent calendar (£69.99, Sephora.co.uk ) features a selection of 24 full-sized Sephora products, including mascara, eyeshadow, quartz roller and a lip balm. Similarly as impressive is the 24-day Sephora Collection calendar (£44.99, Sephora.co.uk ), which is ideal for those of you who haven’t sampled any of the retailer’s own-brand products and want to give them a try.

Last but by no means least is the post-Christmas calendar (£29.99, Sephora.co.uk ), which contains 12 products and carries on the joy of the festive season for a whole lot longer.

Looking to get your make-up and skincare fix this festive season? Read our guide to the beauty advent calendars for 2022

