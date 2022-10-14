What to do this weekend

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Samuel Robinson
There are just 10 more Saturdays left in 2022 after tomorrow— plan wisely.

🌱 Eastside Solutionaries Celebration: The Eastside Solutionaries Collective hosts its second annual community forum with live music and food.

  • Sunday from 12-4pm at the Feedom Freedom Growers Kulture HUB, 291 Manistique St.

🎃 Royal Oak Hallwocrawl: Halloween is two weeks away, but that doesn't stop Royal Oakers from celebrating all month long.

Woodlawn Cemetery tour: What better way to spend an October Saturday than touring the final resting place of several notable Detroiters? Preservation Detroit's tour of Woodlawn Cemetery on Woodward Avenue near 8 Mile Road is set for 1:30pm tomorrow.

  • Tickets are $30 for non-members.

🎤 Red Bull SoundClash: Detroit and the Bay face off Saturday at 8pm inside the Russell Industrial Complex for a unique concert experience featuring Detroit's Babyface Ray and San -Francisco's Larry June.

  • Tickets are sold out — find someone with an extra ticket or watch the show on your friend's Instagram story.

Axios

Where to find Detroit's fall colors

Detroit's fall colors have arrived — and there's a map to tell you where to find it. Driving the leaves: Detroitography, led by local cartographer and anthropologist Alex B. Hill, released this map highlighting areas with the most fall color. Turn on your smartphone's "avoid highway" settings and hit...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Metro Detroit public transit voting guide

Voters throughout the region will see transit tax proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot.Why it matters: Passage of the proposals is crucial to continued and expanded bus service throughout metro Detroit.What's happening: The Oakland County measure stands out. It would close gaps in service in places like Novi and Rochester, which affect riders traveling from Detroit, often for work.What they're saying: "Even if you're not right next to a fixed route, there are going to be increased services throughout the county under this proposal that would affect you," Oakland County Executive David Coulter said last week at a transit panel.The...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Axios Detroit

Yoga, science businesses cut the ribbon

Two very different businesses — an "inclusive" yoga studio and an educational subscription box maker — celebrated their openings in the city this month. The intrigue: Welcome Home Yoga & Wellness and the Lab Drawer are connected through awards from Motor City Match (MCM). Mayor Mike Duggan's long-running entrepreneur funding vehicle provides matching grants to help finance brick-and-mortar storefronts.The businesses both held ribbon-cuttings with city officials after participating in the program, per press releases. The awardees: Welcome Home, which got $40,000 through MCM, offers yoga, meditation, massages and other services with an emphasis on accessibility for LGBTQ+ community and others....
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

75K trees to be planted across Detroit

Local leaders planted a sapling outside St. John Lutheran Church on the west side yesterday as part of a plan to plant 75,000 trees across Detroit.Driving the news: U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and city leaders helped plant the tree to celebrate the launch of the Detroit Tree Equity Partnership (DTEP). Politicians were joined by members of The Greening of Detroit and American Forests, as well as representatives from partner company DTE Energy.The public-private partnership to plant tens of thousands of trees over the next five years, create 300 new jobs and secure $30 million in investment for Detroit neighborhoods will...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Businesses in Detroit that got Michigan COVID relief money

The biggest recipients of a state pandemic-relief grant program for businesses were Detroit's three casinos, Crain's Detroit Business reports. Driving the news: Through the Growing MI Business Grant Program, the food sector had the highest number of recipients while hotels received the largest sum of money, per Crain's review of a September state treasury report. Around two-thirds of applicants, or 5,333 businesses, were turned down entirely. Those who did get grants received a range between just $2 and up to $5 million. Zoom in: The businesses in Detroit that got the most money — after the casinos, which got $5 million each — include: Detroit District Sportservice Inc., tied to food operations at Little Caesars Arena: $674,950 Fort Pontchartrain hotel: $229,715PEMC LLC, or Legends Gentlemen's Club: $186,231 The Detroit Club: $83,417 Roberts Riverwalk Hotel: $81,583Read the full story and peruse the database
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Tudor Dixon pitches vision for state near Detroit

Tudor Dixon and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are both women with daughters, but if you ask the governor, their similarities end there.State of play: The gubernatorial candidates are campaigning on two distinct visions for the state. Dixon doesn't have the political experience that Whitmer carried into the governor's office as a former state legislator, or even close to the amount of fundraising money and advertising. However, she is channeling the frustrations of parents angry about LGBTQ+ affirming books in schools and what's happening in classrooms following a learning gap caused by school closures during the pandemic. She's banking on harnessing...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Detroit

Fire mystery grows near Little Caesars Arena

An eyebrow-raising fire in August near Little Caesars Arena may have been arson, the Free Press reports.Why it matters: The house was a well-known holdout property with a sky-high asking price based on its proximity to the arena.What they're saying: "There's no suspects, we don't know the cause, it's suspected arson but we are not 100%, and we don't have a suspect in custody," Fire Chief of Communications James Harris told the Free Press.Harris told Axios yesterday that he has no further details on the cause.Of note: In response to an Axios public records request to check on the investigation, the city on Sept. 28 provided two fire reports at the property.The causes of both incidents — the original Aug. 8 fire and a rekindling the same day — were under investigation, according to the records.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Metro Detroit's segregated workforce shown in new report

Data: Detroit Area Workforce Funder Collaborative; Chart: Axios VisualsWhile metro Detroit's workforce is becoming more racially diverse, the region is still profoundly segregated when it comes to job type.Driving the news: A new JPMorgan Chase-funded report, Advancing Workforce Equity in Metro Detroit, analyzed labor, wage and employment data as a "ground-level blueprint for advancing workforce equity." What they found: Data that shows structural racism that's pervasive in the labor market.While Black and Latino workers were overrepresented in lower-paying categories like cleaning and maintenance, production or agriculture, white workers were overrepresented in the entertainment, design and sports category, plus management and education. What we're watching: The Detroit Area Workforce Funders Collaborative, a group of private foundations and corporate philanthropy that released the report, plans to use it to coordinate change around labor. Notably, the group's report supports unionization as a way to increase worker pay and improve safety.Reality check: Societal-level problems persist despite many reports through the years analyzing data and laying out solution roadmaps. Of note: Detroit Future City also produces its Economic Equity Dashboard as part of a similar vision.
DETROIT, MI
Axios

Buying a house in Detroit is easier now, but not cheaper

Detroit’s real estate market is starting to level off, according to the latest MLS data from Realcomp. Why it matters: After two-plus years of plummeting inventory and sky-high home prices, Detroit-area buyers have waited a long time for a little relief. What’s happening: Inventory, inflation and interest rates are...
DETROIT, MI
Axios

Duggan's missing financial disclosure form

Mayor Mike Duggan did not file a required conflict-of-interest disclosure form last year, public records show.Why it matters: Duggan is campaigning in support of Prop 1, a Nov. 8 ballot issue that would require state officials to disclose income sources and other financial information.The mayor did file a disclosure statement this year.What they're saying: "Since the beginning of his term the mayor has never had a conflict to report. He was surprised to find no report was filed in 2021 and assumes that with the focus on the COVID vaccine rollout in early 2021, it just got overlooked," Duggan spokesperson...
DETROIT, MI
Axios

Apartments vacant for a decade brought back to life

A once-vacant apartment building near Boston Edison has been revived with newly renovated affordable housing units. Why it matters: Decades of past disinvestment in the city left many apartment buildings abandoned and blighted. The $3.19 million redevelopment of The Charlotte — a three-story building built in 1923 on the corner...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

GOP unites with conservative Muslims in Dearborn

Republicans are offering support to conservative Muslims in Dearborn angry over LGBTQ+ affirming books in school libraries.Driving the news: Dearborn is engaged in debate over a number of books — including "This Book is Gay" — in media centers across Dearborn Public Schools, Michigan's third-largest district.Hundreds who packed a school board meeting Monday to protest school board members defending the books refused to settle, shutting the meeting down.The meeting is scheduled to resume tonight at 7pm at the 600-person capacity Stout Middle School auditorium, where posters and signs have been banned, the Free Press reports.Why it matters: The push to...
DEARBORN, MI
Axios Detroit

FBI monitored Aretha Franklin for decades

The FBI's tracking of music legend Aretha Franklin's civil rights work involved fake phone calls and surveillance, Rolling Stone reports.The bureau amassed a 270-page file on Franklin over 40 years.Why it matters: The file, obtained through a public records request, sheds more light on the government's continued pattern of scrutiny on Black activists and entertainers.The Queen of Soul grew up in Detroit, died here in 2018 and is among the city's most revered icons.What they're saying: “I’m not really sure if my mother was aware that she was being targeted by the FBI and followed," Franklin’s son told Rolling Stone. "I do know that she had absolutely nothing to hide though."🔎 Read Franklin's file
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Reinvented Marygrove campus opens new elementary school

Leaders of the reimagined Marygrove campus in northwest Detroit have renovated and reopened a public elementary school. Why it matters: The site where Catholic Marygrove College closed in 2019 under a mountain of debt is now home to a unique educational institution organized while the college was foundering. The campus is still filling out, but the plan is to offer everything from "cradle to career," or pre-k to post-secondary.The Kresge Foundation plans to invest a total of $75 million in the campus. It's working with partners including Detroit Public Schools Community District and U of M. The latest: The...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week returns with food truck rally

Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week is back in action this weekend after two years of pandemic shutdowns.What's happening: About 20 Latin restaurants are offering exclusive heritage dishes from today through Oct. 9.New this year, organizers are getting food trucks more involved in the festivities. More than 10 of them will set up at Batch Brewing in Corktown on Monday from 4-10pm, along with music and non-alcohol drinks from Cafecito Alvarez. A mobile health unit will offer general health screenings, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. What they're saying: The event returns this year with a larger team providing support and "guiding voices"...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Local guide to the best diners in Metro Detroit

👋 Howdy, Everett here. I'm writing to you from Nick's Grecian House, my new favorite greasy spoon.Flashback: I've lived in 15 different cities. So before moving to Michigan in the spring, stability was fleeting.Wherever I've put down my bags for a bit, the first priority has always been to find a cheap, edible and friendly diner.Past favorites include Sunset Diner in Brooklyn, Hard Knox Cafe in San Francisco and Bayside Diner in Alton Bay, N.H.Yes, but: Nick's now tops my personal power rankings. The portions are generous, the omelettes kick ass and it's so cheap it feels like they are...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Exploring public transit in the Motor City

Underfunded, disconnected and unreliable — terms commonly used to describe a public transit system that must improve for Detroit to properly serve residents.Driving the news: Axios Detroit is kicking off a transit feature digging into the many relevant issues facing users, government officials and taxpayers.Why it matters: As the city strives to add population and improve services in neighborhoods where some residents feel left out of the recent revitalization, a robust and reliable transit system is crucial for Detroit to realize its full potential.State of play: Transit possibilities are bountiful — affordable options include buses, bike-share services, the QLINE, the...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

The truth about affordable housing

Amid rising housing costs and widespread poverty, local developers and city officials are thinking about redefining the term "affordable housing" to more accurately reflect the city's conditions. Why it matters: New housing developments across the city often tout the availability of affordable units. But federal guidelines don't fit Detroit.A realistic grasp of the city's affordable housing stock is crucial to meet Detroiters' needs for safe and secure housing.What they're saying: "When we talk about affordability, we also know that there's a real issue around how we define affordability," City Council President Mary Sheffield said a couple weeks ago while commending...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

New Midtown development mixes art, veteran housing

An eclectic housing development is now open in Midtown with several furnished units set aside for veterans.Why it matters: The neighborhood is part of an in-demand section of the Woodward corridor that is looking to add about 4,000 rental units, Midtown Detroit Inc. executive director Susan Mosey tells Axios.Driving the news: Developers, city officials and artists gathered last week to debut The Freelon at Sugar Hill — a $38 million, 68-unit complex with retail space and a 160-space parking garage. Develop Detroit co-owns the property in a joint venture with national nonprofit developer Preservation of Affordable Housing.The intrigue: Sugar Hill...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Road that can charge EVs as they drive coming to Detroit

A road that charges electric vehicles without them needing to be plugged in is expected to open next year.How it works: Rubber-covered copper coils installed under a road's surface can charge electric vehicles as they drive.Why it matters: The project, which officials hope will result in a national deployment of EV-charging roads, helps put Detroit at the forefront of EV infrastructure development.In-road charging networks could be designed so electric public transit or delivery vehicles can save money by reducing charging times.Such cost-saving potential could lead to faster EV adoption. Driving the news: The state entered a five-year agreement last week...
