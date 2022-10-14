What to do this weekend
There are just 10 more Saturdays left in 2022 after tomorrow— plan wisely.
🌱 Eastside Solutionaries Celebration: The Eastside Solutionaries Collective hosts its second annual community forum with live music and food.
- Sunday from 12-4pm at the Feedom Freedom Growers Kulture HUB, 291 Manistique St.
🎃 Royal Oak Hallwocrawl: Halloween is two weeks away, but that doesn't stop Royal Oakers from celebrating all month long.
- Bar-goers don masks and costumes for the annual downtown Royal Oak pub crawl .
- Saturday from 2-7pm. Tickets are $15-40.
Woodlawn Cemetery tour: What better way to spend an October Saturday than touring the final resting place of several notable Detroiters? Preservation Detroit's tour of Woodlawn Cemetery on Woodward Avenue near 8 Mile Road is set for 1:30pm tomorrow.
- Tickets are $30 for non-members.
🎤 Red Bull SoundClash: Detroit and the Bay face off Saturday at 8pm inside the Russell Industrial Complex for a unique concert experience featuring Detroit's Babyface Ray and San -Francisco's Larry June.
- Tickets are sold out — find someone with an extra ticket or watch the show on your friend's Instagram story.
