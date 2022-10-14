Four Friday night football games in Central Ohio
Ohio State has a bye this week, but you can still get your football fill in tonight.
Driving the news: The local high school football season is winding down and is now in the final stretch before the playoffs.
Our picks:
🏆 Watch the best team in the region.
- The Dublin Jerome Celtics (7-1) are Central Ohio's highest-ranked Division I team, per the latest polls .
- They play at 7pm on the road vs. Olentangy (3-5), 675 Lewis Center Road, Lewis Center.
🏟️ Witness the "no stadium tour."
- The highly-ranked Gahanna Lincoln Golden Lions (7-1) play another unconventional "home" game at Fortress Obetz while their stadium is being rebuilt .
- 7pm vs. Grove City (5-3). 2015 Recreation Trail, Obetz.
🎺 See a great marching band.
- Even as the away team, Grove City is guaranteed to entertain. But if you want to root for a home team, here are two more options:
- 7pm, Pickerington Central (5-3) vs. Lancaster (1-7), 130 Hill Road South, Pickerington.
- 7pm, Olentangy Orange (3-5) vs. Hilliard Bradley (3-5), 2840 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center.
