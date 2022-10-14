ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Friday night football games in Central Ohio

By Alissa Widman Neese
 4 days ago

Ohio State has a bye this week, but you can still get your football fill in tonight.

Driving the news: The local high school football season is winding down and is now in the final stretch before the playoffs.

Our picks:

🏆 Watch the best team in the region.

  • The Dublin Jerome Celtics (7-1) are Central Ohio's highest-ranked Division I team, per the latest polls .
  • They play at 7pm on the road vs. Olentangy (3-5), 675 Lewis Center Road, Lewis Center.

🏟️ Witness the "no stadium tour."

  • The highly-ranked Gahanna Lincoln Golden Lions (7-1) play another unconventional "home" game at Fortress Obetz while their stadium is being rebuilt .
  • 7pm vs. Grove City (5-3). 2015 Recreation Trail, Obetz.

🎺 See a great marching band.

  • Even as the away team, Grove City is guaranteed to entertain. But if you want to root for a home team, here are two more options:
  • 7pm, Pickerington Central (5-3) vs. Lancaster (1-7), 130 Hill Road South, Pickerington.
  • 7pm, Olentangy Orange (3-5) vs. Hilliard Bradley (3-5), 2840 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center.

Related
Our guide to the best fall patches and mazes in Central Ohio

Speaking of fall, we're debuting a new Friday feature highlighting the best activities our region has to offer during our favorite time of year.Now is a good time to head to these outdoor spots while the weather is still cooperating:Hann Farms MarketPumpkins, peppers and other produce are just a strawberry's throw away from Route 270. 10am-6pm Monday-Saturday and noon-5pm Sunday. 4600 Lockbourne Road, Columbus.Freeman's FarmFamilies can make scarecrows and enjoy hayrides at this Delaware County farm.10am-5pm Saturday and 11am-5pm Sunday through Oct. 23. 6142 Lewis Center Road, Galena.The MAiZE at Little Darby CreekBring your knowledge of OSU football to complete this corn maze, which opens tomorrow and is designed to honor Ohio Stadium's 100th anniversary.5-10pm Fridays, noon-10pm Saturday and noon-6pm Sunday through Oct. 30. 8657 Axe Handle Road, Milford Center.Lynd Fruit FarmFinish the maze or try your hand at apple cannon target practice.10am-10pm Friday, Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday. Cannon closes at 6pm. 9581 Morse Road, Pataskala.
