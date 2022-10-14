Read full article on original website
WCJB
What’s Growing On: Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who made tremendous contributions to the promotion of agriculture within the community. And this year’s hall of famer, Terry Teuton, is no exception. Teuton was born on march 1st, 1948, in Ocala and he’s lived...
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies find human remains in burned vehicle in Marion County
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies found human remains in an abandoned burned vehicle in Silver Springs. The discovery was made around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, when deputies responded to the 2000 block of NE 231st Avenue regarding a suspicious vehicle that had been destroyed by fire, the sheriff's office stated in a Facebook post.
WCJB
Burned car found with human remains in Marion County
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for information after a burned car was found with human remains in it on Oct. 12. The car was located on the 2000 block of 231st Street in Ocala National Forest near Silver Springs. The exact location of the car was unspecified. It was approximately 4.5 miles north of State Road 40.
ocala-news.com
Bark in the Park – A Doggy Expo returns to Ocala Downtown Market
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala will host its annual Bark in the Park – A Doggy Expo on Sunday, October 16, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ocala Downtown Market. The nonprofit organization states that dogs and kids of all ages will have plenty of fun during the second annual installment of the doggy expo. The event, which is free to attend and open to the public, will feature costume contests, pet adoptions, music, food trucks, demonstrations, and more.
click orlando
D-SNAP second phase opening for Orange and Flagler county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 17 for Orange, Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and...
WCJB
Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies disarmed an Interlachen man they say planned an “active shooter” situation with them on Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported Glen Ressler, 42, was armed and planned to “start a war” with deputies. Ressler...
WCJB
Man in Alachua County arrested on battery of a person 65 or older charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after officers say he tried to use fake money to buy a candy bar. Javaris Kates, 32, is in the Alachua County Jail on a charge of battering a person 65 or older. Gainesville Police say Kates went into a store and...
fox35orlando.com
Florida police department hopes social media will help reunite lost ashes with someone's family
A Florida police department is hoping to reunite someone's ashes with their family, but have no idea who the remains belong to – and hopes social media will help find the rightful owners. The Tavares, Florida Police Department said in a Facebook post that a wooden memorial box was...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Lake City on Monday, Another Way Inc. hosts Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event to support domestic violence survivors. Members and supporters of the University of Florida University Women’s Club celebrate the organization’s 100th anniversary. TV20 hosts the Gainesville mayoral debate between...
WCJB
Ocala CEP gives an update on the Marion County public school system
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Our friends at the Weekly Buzz may be out of town this weekend, but they’ve still got the local scoop. You’ll get an update from a Marion County public school official on how to better support students.
2 killed after crashing into fence, tree in Hernando County
Two Hernando County residents died Sunday morning after crashing their pickup truck, troopers said.
WCJB
Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
click orlando
The brother behind the badge: LCSO Lt. Fred Jones talks health, wealth and side hustles
ORLANDO, Fla. – Though you may not know it, if you’ve ever sent an email to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, chances are you were replied to by none other than “DJ Chocolate Thunder” himself. It’s one of the DJ names for LCSO Lt. Fred...
marioncoherald.com
Miss Marion County…
The 2022 Miss Marion County pageant was held over the weekend. Back row from left, 2022 Teen Miss Marion County Elizabeth Smith, 2021 Teen Miss Marion County Rayleigh Gulk, 2022 Miss Marion County Kylie Neuville, 2022 Jr. Miss Marion County Natalie McGriff, 2021 Jr. Miss Marion County Brooklyn Moore, 2021 Little Miss Marion County Hailey Warren. Front row 2022 Tiny Miss Marion County Emery Neuville and 2022 Little Miss Marion County Harley Dandy.
WCJB
Gainesville residents protest against the end of single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite the Gainesville City Commission’s decision to move ahead with ending single-family zoning protesters still let their voices be heard. “They proclaim to going to be paying attention to the black and African American neighborhoods, the neighborhoods around campus and everyone is saying this is not a good idea it needs to be studied more it needs to be reversed,” said resident Karen Kainer.
WCJB
Branford man charged with grand theft after stealing Lego’s
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say a Branford man was arrested on a grand theft charge for stealing. Richard Torrey, 35, was arrested after officers say he stole more than $1000 worth of Lego sets from Walmart. Police say Torrey went into the store off SW 42nd street, and...
WCJB
Alachua County taxpayers spent $850,000 to keep land from development
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - On the eve of a joint meeting to decide what to do with the land, we are finding out the actual cost taxpayers paid to keep a Dollar Store out of Micanopy. Property appraiser records show that the two parcels of land at the corner of...
WCJB
‘Spirit of Pride Community Awards Dinner’ is back after two-year hiatus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Pride Community Center of North Central Florida honored people who have supported and contributed to the LGBTQ+ community. Since 2000, the center has helped provide the lgbtq+ community in Gainesville with resources and safe spaces. Guests gathered at the Sweetwater Branch Inn for the first time...
villages-news.com
Mold a problem at dead man’s home in The Villages
Mold has become a problem at a dead man’s home in The Villages. The home at 8269 SE 177th Winterthur Loop in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a public hearing this past Friday in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters rescue unconscious man from burning home
An Ocala resident was rescued by Marion County firefighters on Wednesday afternoon after a fire ignited inside of his home. On Wednesday, October 12, shortly after 2 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 15000 block of SW 27th Avenue Road in Ocala due to reports of a residential structure fire.
