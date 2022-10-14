ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

WCJB

What’s Growing On: Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who made tremendous contributions to the promotion of agriculture within the community. And this year’s hall of famer, Terry Teuton, is no exception. Teuton was born on march 1st, 1948, in Ocala and he’s lived...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida deputies find human remains in burned vehicle in Marion County

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies found human remains in an abandoned burned vehicle in Silver Springs. The discovery was made around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, when deputies responded to the 2000 block of NE 231st Avenue regarding a suspicious vehicle that had been destroyed by fire, the sheriff's office stated in a Facebook post.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Burned car found with human remains in Marion County

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for information after a burned car was found with human remains in it on Oct. 12. The car was located on the 2000 block of 231st Street in Ocala National Forest near Silver Springs. The exact location of the car was unspecified. It was approximately 4.5 miles north of State Road 40.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Bark in the Park – A Doggy Expo returns to Ocala Downtown Market

The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala will host its annual Bark in the Park – A Doggy Expo on Sunday, October 16, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ocala Downtown Market. The nonprofit organization states that dogs and kids of all ages will have plenty of fun during the second annual installment of the doggy expo. The event, which is free to attend and open to the public, will feature costume contests, pet adoptions, music, food trucks, demonstrations, and more.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies disarmed an Interlachen man they say planned an “active shooter” situation with them on Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported Glen Ressler, 42, was armed and planned to “start a war” with deputies. Ressler...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Lake City on Monday, Another Way Inc. hosts Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event to support domestic violence survivors. Members and supporters of the University of Florida University Women’s Club celebrate the organization’s 100th anniversary. TV20 hosts the Gainesville mayoral debate between...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
marioncoherald.com

Miss Marion County…

The 2022 Miss Marion County pageant was held over the weekend. Back row from left, 2022 Teen Miss Marion County Elizabeth Smith, 2021 Teen Miss Marion County Rayleigh Gulk, 2022 Miss Marion County Kylie Neuville, 2022 Jr. Miss Marion County Natalie McGriff, 2021 Jr. Miss Marion County Brooklyn Moore, 2021 Little Miss Marion County Hailey Warren. Front row 2022 Tiny Miss Marion County Emery Neuville and 2022 Little Miss Marion County Harley Dandy.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents protest against the end of single-family zoning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite the Gainesville City Commission’s decision to move ahead with ending single-family zoning protesters still let their voices be heard. “They proclaim to going to be paying attention to the black and African American neighborhoods, the neighborhoods around campus and everyone is saying this is not a good idea it needs to be studied more it needs to be reversed,” said resident Karen Kainer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Branford man charged with grand theft after stealing Lego’s

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say a Branford man was arrested on a grand theft charge for stealing. Richard Torrey, 35, was arrested after officers say he stole more than $1000 worth of Lego sets from Walmart. Police say Torrey went into the store off SW 42nd street, and...
BRANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Mold a problem at dead man’s home in The Villages

Mold has become a problem at a dead man’s home in The Villages. The home at 8269 SE 177th Winterthur Loop in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a public hearing this past Friday in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County firefighters rescue unconscious man from burning home

An Ocala resident was rescued by Marion County firefighters on Wednesday afternoon after a fire ignited inside of his home. On Wednesday, October 12, shortly after 2 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 15000 block of SW 27th Avenue Road in Ocala due to reports of a residential structure fire.
OCALA, FL

