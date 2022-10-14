Read full article on original website
libs are hypocrites
3d ago
come on Luna....but even if she doesn't win the Demschave already lost the house...they are losing over 20 seats
Reply
5
Related
In the race for Florida governor, Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist clash on education issues
Crist is betting on his ability to convince voters that he can reinstate “respect to educators.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, challenger Charlie Crist spar over state education issues
Education issues such as parental rights, school boards and teachers unions have become a key battleground in the race between Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist. DeSantis, who is widely considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has drawn national attention because of his at-times controversial education decisions. He also has gotten heavily involved in county school board races, helping many of his preferred candidates win seats in the August primary elections or advance to the November general election.
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried’s ‘Won’t Back Down’ committee endorses 20 candidates
This list includes pro-choice Democratic women from across the state. A political committee launched to protect abortion access in Florida is making its first round of endorsements, with nods to 20 pro-choice female candidates. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried launched the Won’t Back Down Political Committee last month. As of Oct....
Donald Trump trashes "stupid" GOP candidate Joe O'Dea in Colorado U.S. Senate race
Former President Trump remained uncharacteristically quiet in Colorado's midterm elections. Until now.Driving the news: He took to social media Monday to trash Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O'Dea, labeling him a "Republican in name only," and urging followers not to support the contender."MAGA doesn't vote for stupid people with big mouths," Trump posted on Truth Social.Why it matters: The race is one of the most-watched in the nation and Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet's re-election could help determine which major party controls the U.S. Senate.But Republicans can't win in blue-tilting Colorado — where Democrats hold a 3-percentage point, or...
Rick Scott says Florida property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”
Gun policy takes center stage at Georgia governor's debate
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams sparred over their vastly different gun policies in their first debate rematch since 2018. Why it matters: In a race in which polling averages show Kemp with a narrow lead, Abrams has sought to draw attention to Kemp's most conservative policies to win over moderate voters — including his loosening of gun regulation.
floridapolitics.com
Darren Soto endorses Charlie Crist after unveiling of ‘Boricuas Con Crist’ plan
The plan lays out Crist's agenda to improve the quality of life for Boricuas. U.S. Rep. Darren Soto has announced his support of Charlie Crist as he runs in hopes of unseating Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I’m proud to endorse Charlie Crist to be the next Governor of Florida,” Soto...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis hosts his “Keep Florida Free” rally in The Villages ahead of the election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - It was standing room only at the Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages as people packed the venue chanting “Keep Florida Free.”. While Governor Ron DeSantis spoke on topics like inflation, illegal immigration, and education. “We didn’t know there would be a global pandemic...
Arizona governor's race: Where Katie Hobbs stands on the issues
With early voting underway and the election just around the corner, Axios Phoenix is breaking down the biggest races on your ballot. We're starting the race that will largely determine the direction our state will take for the next four years: the race for governor. Context: Democrat Katie Hobbs has been Arizona's secretary of state since 2019, and she spent eight years in the legislature, including as the Senate's Democratic leader. She spent much of her career before running for office as a social worker.Education: Hobbs wants teachers to get an average pay raise of $14,000 to bring Arizona to...
villages-news.com
Faithful flock turns out for DeSantis’ Sunday rally in The Villages
A faithful flock of followers turned out for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Sunday afternoon rally in The Villages. The governor arrived at the stage at Brownwood Paddock Square in the true style of The Villages. He rode over in a golf cart with two-year-old daughter Mamie on his lap and wife Casey DeSantis and their two older children riding along.
Election workers in battleground states more likely to receive threats
The FBI says battleground states that are likely to see calls for election audits and recounts — like Georgia — are more likely to see threats and harassment directed at election workers during the midterms. What's happening: As early voting begins and Election Day draws near, counties are on guard to avoid a repeat of the 2020 election.Catch up quick: After voting officials from the county level on up to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported threats and harassment from conspiracy theorists and election deniers who alleged the election was stolen.Former Fulton elections employee Shaye Moss testified to the Jan. 6...
Inside the crucial Ohio Supreme Court races
While Ohio's Senate race has taken center stage in the upcoming midterm election, the outcomes of the state Supreme Court races could be even more important.Why it matters: This is the first year court candidates appear with party affiliations on the ballot. The results of these races could alter the red-leaning court to blue, a crucial shift with redistricting and abortion rights at the forefront of the statewide political landscape. State of play: The court has seven members serving six-year terms. Three of those seats are open this midterm election.Republicans have been in control since 1986. Driving the news: Chief...
How DeSantis and Florida Republicans are reshaping higher education
Most recently, the governor’s chief of staff helped Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) navigate the University of Florida presidential selection process.
DeSantis speaks at campaign event in Tampa
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will speak at a Republican campaign event in Tampa on Saturday afternoon.
County-by-county guide to finding your sample ballot for November election
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With the 2022 general election gradually approaching, some registered voters may be wondering what their ballots will look like this year. Instead of waiting, they can look at sample ballots for each county in the Tampa Bay area. On the sample ballots, people can find...
floridapolitics.com
Direct mail roundup: Black voters targeted for anti-Crist IRS message
Six-figure mailer buy raises fears about beefed-up IRS: 'When they come knocking, remember Charlie Crist sent them.'. Mailers targeting Black voters are arriving in mailboxes with warnings about who Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has “armed” to come knocking for “their take.”. The Seminole Tribe of Florida...
JD Vance and Tim Ryan spar over racism in heated Senate debate
J.D. Vance and Rep. Tim Ryan clashed over racism during the Ohio Senate candidates' final debate on Monday evening. Driving the news: Vance accused Ryan of "slander" and said he's "disgusting" after the Democrat claimed his Republican rival defended far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and suggested he backed "white replacement theory," a conspiracy theory that has strains of anti-Semitism, racism and anti-immigrant sentiment.
wuwf.org
Amendment 3 gives extra $50,000 property tax exemption to Florida's public service workers
In addition to state and local races, Florida voters heading to the polls next month will decide the fate of three proposed constitutional amendments. All of them originated in the Florida Legislature. Two involve tax breaks. Amendment 3 would create an additional homestead property tax exemption for specified individuals deemed...
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Destroys Democrat Voting Narrative, Expands Voting Opportunities After Hurricane
In a time period where Democrats are accusing Republicans of voter suppression, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is changing that narrative. Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Governor is issuing an emergency executive order in support the voting rights of those affected by the storm. The order allows voters...
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
52K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 3