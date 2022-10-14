ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year

By Emma Way
Axios Miami
Axios Miami
 4 days ago

Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars , an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.

Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.

  • This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ds6s_0iYik91j00
La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/Axios

Background: Café La Trova opened in early 2019 with a party that drew local A-listers, and it's continued its streak as a Miami hot spot ever since.

  • Primetime dinner reservations are booked out weeks in advance.
  • Find a reservation (and even pick your exact table!) via Café La Trova's website .

Thought bubble: Café La Trova lives up to the hype. The Axios Miami team took me here while I was visiting from North Carolina, and the restaurant and bar gets everything right — from its rum-forward cocktails to addicting jamon serrano croquetas to its buzzing atmosphere with a live band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbIBr_0iYik91j00
Only about half of what we ordered, including the ceviche, two types of empanadas and the octopus. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

What to expect: Tucked across the street from a Dollar General and Taco Bell, the restaurant is cozy yet lively.

  • If you're waiting for a table, or you just enjoy sitting at the bar, this is the place to do it. I ordered the Periodista ($15) with rum, apricot liqueur, dry curacao, lime juice and pomegranate syrup.
  • For dinner, order a bit of everything to share. Our favorites were the aforementioned croquetas ($10), the Cuban sandwich empanadas ($10), the lechon sliders on focaccia from Sullivan Street Bakery ($14), and the ropa vieja ($26).
  • This isn't a good dinner spot for soft-spoken folks. You'll have to shout a little over the music and occasional cowbell celebrating birthdays, but we didn't mind one bit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fM0lQ_0iYik91j00 The band going strong at 10pm on a Wednesday night. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Details: Find Café La Trova at 971 SW 8th St. near East Little Havana.

  • On weekdays, it's open 4pm-12am. On Fridays and Saturdays, it's open 4pm-2am.
  • Valet parking is easy and costs $10.

