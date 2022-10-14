ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump news – live: Steve Bannon faces jail sentence as Trump’s exorbitant Secret Service hotel charges exposed

The House Oversight Committee has released new documents showing that Donald Trump often charged “exorbitant” fees to Secret Service agents staying in his hotels.According to the panel, the charges included rates of more than $1,000 a night to stay in his former hotel just blocks from the White House – meaning that his organisation directly profited from public money.Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr...
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Midterm miracles?; takeaways from big debates

Political analysts agree that Senate control next year will turn on the results of contests in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. To keep things interesting, The Hill’s Alexander Bolton asked Senate watchers in both parties to identify sleeper races. They point to North Carolina, Washington and Colorado as states that could deliver potential surprises.
AFP

China sees 'much faster timeline' on taking Taiwan, Blinken warns

Beijing wants to seize Taiwan "on a much faster timeline" than previously considered, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, warning that President Xi Jinping was leading China in a more aggressive direction. "We've seen a very different China emerge in recent years under Xi Jinping's leadership," Blinken told a forum at Stanford University with former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Should Listen to Bernie Sanders and Fight the GOP on the Economy

Bernie Sanders’ recent op-ed warning Democrats to answer GOP attacks on the economy—and not rely solely on the abortion issue to rally voters—strikes at the heart of the dilemma Democrats face in the closing weeks before the midterms.An internal strategy memo tells Democrats not to talk about the record number of jobs President Joe Biden has created (10 million in two years) because voters already know unemployment is low. Voters are, instead, worried about inflation—which Democrats don’t want to talk about.The polls put inflation and the economy at the top of voter concerns, with abortion moving further down the list....
