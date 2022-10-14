ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yoga, science businesses cut the ribbon

By Annalise Frank
Axios Detroit
Axios Detroit
 4 days ago

Two very different businesses — an "inclusive" yoga studio and an educational subscription box maker — celebrated their openings in the city this month.

The intrigue: Welcome Home Yoga & Wellness and the Lab Drawer are connected through awards from Motor City Match (MCM) .

  • Mayor Mike Duggan's long-running entrepreneur funding vehicle provides matching grants to help finance brick-and-mortar storefronts.
  • The businesses both held ribbon-cuttings with city officials after participating in the program, per press releases.

The awardees:

  • Welcome Home , which got $40,000 through MCM, offers yoga, meditation, massages and other services with an emphasis on accessibility for LGBTQ+ community and others. It's at 6375 W. Seven Mile Road, Suite 103.
  • The Lab Drawer got $50,000 to set up shop in the Durfee Innovation Society building in Dexter-Linwood. The business makes monthly boxes for kids ages 10-14 that contain experiments mixing science and technology with arts and innovation.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4811XP_0iYijYnc00 Welcome Home Yoga & Wellness's ribbon is cut, with (from left) Andrew Lucco of Motor City Match, Mayor Mike Duggan, building owner Matt Hessler, Welcome Home co-founder Melissa Childers, Detroit Economic Growth Corp. CEO Kevin Johnson, Welcome Home co-founder Robyn Childers and District 2 manager Kim Tandy. Photo: Courtesy of the city of Detroit via Flickr

