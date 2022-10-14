Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant
Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
NBC Miami
Fun Fall, Halloween Events Happening in South Florida This Month
It's officially spooky season and you may be wondering what to do with your friends and family ahead of Halloween this year. From thrilling haunted houses to family-friendly pumpkin patches, South Florida is scattered with fun events for guests of all ages. Here are some of the best ways to...
Click10.com
Ocean Conservency launches “Plastic Free Cities” in Miami
MIAMI – Students celebrated the launch of “Plastic Free Cities” on Saturday morning with a cleanup challenge at Goodlet Park in Hialeah in collaboration with Ocean Conservancy, Debris Free Oceans and Big Blue & You. According to studies, the health of Biscayne Bay is in crisis, with...
This Florida City Is One Of The Best Places For A Cheap, Winter Vacation
Travel + Leisure has the scoop budget vacation spots during the colder months.
southfloridareporter.com
Cruising From Miami – Has Anything Changed In The Last Ten Years?
Miami has long boasted the nickname ‘Cruise Capital of the World’. But over the last ten years, has the port continued to improve its cruise offering, so deserving to keep the title?. Miami’s record as a cruise port over the last decade can be illustrated by comparing the...
cw34.com
Fantasy 5 winning ticket sold in Greenacres
GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — One of five winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Sunday's drawing was sold in Greenacres. The ticket was sold at the Greenacres Discount Food on 10th Avenue North. The winning numbers were 11-17-19-27-36. The winners will split a jackpot of $32,007.19.
WSVN-TV
Authorities respond to possible migrants landing in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a possible migrant landing on the shore of Fort Lauderdale Beach. 7SkyForce captured a makeshift boat found on the sand near Sunrise Boulevard just after 8 a.m., Monday. 7News has reached out to the coastguard for more information. Please check back on...
tamaractalk.com
New Splash Pad in Tamarac Village is a Safety Hazard and Must Be Demolished Says City
The new splash pad in Tamarac Village has serious safety and maintenance issues and would have to be demolished and reconstructed. That’s according to Maxine Calloway, Tamarac’s director of community development, who gave the commission an update on October 12, explaining that after a recent inspection, the city discovered significant construction defects.
2 Dead After Plane Crashes Into Roof Of South Florida Home
The plane also took out some power lines, cutting off power to dozens of residents.
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Jose Dotres
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Miami-Dade Public Schools is once again asking county taxpayers to continue doing what the state does not: fund better salaries for teachers and school security officers mandated by the state in the months following the Parkland shooting. It would be small a raise in the...
Boat buyers, sellers navigate choppy waters from war, inflation, supply woes
When COVID-19 struck down the economy in 2020, it was the marine industry that converted crisis into opportunity as customers seeking a safe mode of recreation bought or rented boats in droves. Now, as the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show approaches its 63rd edition, industry sales are slowing, some brokerage firms say, as war continues to flare in Ukraine, inflation grips the economy, ...
Car windows smashed in Boynton Beach
Palm Beach County deputies are looking for suspects they say broke into several cars overnight in Boynton Beach.
Pilot and passenger killed when their plane crashes into an occupied Miramar house
People going about their Monday morning in a Miramar neighborhood just seven blocks from North Perry Airport found themselves in the middle of a tragedy when a small plane plunged into the roof of a home and killed two people, the sound of the thud drawing some out of their homes to find unexpected commotion on the street. A mother and her 2-year-old son were inside their home shortly before ...
theplantain.com
Florida Elementary School Relocates To Ukraine To Secure Adequate Funding
The commute for students of Miami’s Al Crespo Memorial Elementary School got a little longer this week as the school finalized plans to relocate its campus from its longtime Edgewater location to Severodonetsk, Ukraine. “We really didn’t want to move,” admitted the school’s Principal Vivian Alcarez, “but it was the only way we could be sure the school received enough government funding for its after-school arts programs and to replace our outdated textbooks.”
Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami
Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
Click10.com
Broward woman claims $4 million prize, months after playing Mega Millions
SUNRISE, Fla. – A 61-year-old woman from Broward County is $4 million richer after playing the Mega Millions with Megaplier. According to the Florida Lottery, Grace Scott, of Sunrise, claimed her prize last week from the May 17 Mega Millions drawing. Her winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five...
WSVN-TV
Sewer main break leads Miami Beach officials to ask residents to limit water use
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A sewer main break in Miami Beach has the city asking some of its residents to limit water use. Crews on Friday evening responded to the rupture near 69th Street and Indian Creek Drive, Friday night. The city sent out an advisory to residents who...
NBC Miami
Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton
The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
Click10.com
1 arrested after businessman robbed of Rolex, gold chain in Miami
MIAMI – One of four suspects has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a businessman in Miami, authorities confirmed. Jorge Echevarria, 55, of Miami, was arrested Friday on a charge of armed robbery. The robbery occurred Sept. 27. According to the suspect’s arrest report, he had texted...
Popular Parkland Farmers’ Market Returns With Over 80 Vendors (and Counting!)
The City of Parkland announces the return of its annual farmers’ market in November. Since 2006, the Parkland Farmers’ Market has been an event residents look forward to where vendors offer everything from organic and conventional fruits and vegetables, baked goods, specialty and gourmet foods, to specialty spices and sauces.
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
52K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0