The commute for students of Miami’s Al Crespo Memorial Elementary School got a little longer this week as the school finalized plans to relocate its campus from its longtime Edgewater location to Severodonetsk, Ukraine. “We really didn’t want to move,” admitted the school’s Principal Vivian Alcarez, “but it was the only way we could be sure the school received enough government funding for its after-school arts programs and to replace our outdated textbooks.”

