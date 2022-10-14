Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis hosts his “Keep Florida Free” rally in The Villages ahead of the election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - It was standing room only at the Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages as people packed the venue chanting “Keep Florida Free.”. While Governor Ron DeSantis spoke on topics like inflation, illegal immigration, and education. “We didn’t know there would be a global pandemic...
WCJB
Gainesville City Commissioners to vote to eliminate single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The second reading of three ordinances that involve eliminating single-family zoning throughout the city will take place during a special meeting. During the first reading in August, commissioners approved the plan by a 4-3 vote with commissioners Adrian Hayes-Santos, Reina Saco, David Arreola, and Mayor Lauren Poe voting for it. Commissioner Harvey Ward, Cynthia Chestnut, and Desmon Duncan-Walker voted in dissent.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Lake City on Monday, Another Way Inc. hosts Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event to support domestic violence survivors. Members and supporters of the University of Florida University Women’s Club celebrate the organization’s 100th anniversary. TV20 hosts the Gainesville mayoral debate between...
WCJB
Alachua County taxpayers spent $850,000 to keep land from development
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - On the eve of a joint meeting to decide what to do with the land, we are finding out the actual cost taxpayers paid to keep a Dollar Store out of Micanopy. Property appraiser records show that the two parcels of land at the corner of...
WCJB
Ocala CEP gives an update on the Marion County public school system
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Our friends at the Weekly Buzz may be out of town this weekend, but they’ve still got the local scoop. You’ll get an update from a Marion County public school official on how to better support students.
WCJB
Gainesville residents protest against the end of single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite the Gainesville City Commission’s decision to move ahead with ending single-family zoning protesters still let their voices be heard. “They proclaim to going to be paying attention to the black and African American neighborhoods, the neighborhoods around campus and everyone is saying this is not a good idea it needs to be studied more it needs to be reversed,” said resident Karen Kainer.
WCJB
What’s Growing On: Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who made tremendous contributions to the promotion of agriculture within the community. And this year’s hall of famer, Terry Teuton, is no exception. Teuton was born on march 1st, 1948, in Ocala and he’s lived...
WCJB
UF fundraiser raises more than $4.5 billion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A UF fundraising campaign now has billions of dollars in donations. More than 600,000 gators contributed to UF’s Go Greater campaign. The funds go toward scholarships, student programs, research, and campus infrastructure. The campaign began in 2014 with a goal of $3 billion. The grand...
WCJB
Man in Alachua County arrested on battery of a person 65 or older charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after officers say he tried to use fake money to buy a candy bar. Javaris Kates, 32, is in the Alachua County Jail on a charge of battering a person 65 or older. Gainesville Police say Kates went into a store and...
WCJB
Ocala man named a member of an advisory group to the new Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Horse racing’s new governing body will have a prominent representative from the horse capital. Mark Casse of Ocala was named one of 19 inaugural members of an advisory group to the new Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. The national agency was created in 2021 following...
WCJB
Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
WCJB
Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies disarmed an Interlachen man they say planned an “active shooter” situation with them on Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported Glen Ressler, 42, was armed and planned to “start a war” with deputies. Ressler...
WCJB
Florida Gateway College 75th anniversary
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gateway College organizers invited residents to Olustee park to celebrate the 75th anniversary. The 1st annual ‘Fun in the Park’ event was created by staff and faculty to give back to the community for their support for 75 years. Residents enjoyed face painting,...
WCJB
Burned car found with human remains in Marion County
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for information after a burned car was found with human remains in it on Oct. 12. The car was located on the 2000 block of 231st Street in Ocala National Forest near Silver Springs. The exact location of the car was unspecified. It was approximately 4.5 miles north of State Road 40.
WCJB
Buchholz QB Creed Whittemore decommits from UF, commits to Mississippi State
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator football program has lost a member of its 2023 recruiting class, and he happens to be a Gainesville-based player and the younger brother of a current Gator. Buchholz High School quarterback Creed Whittemore announced on social media on Sunday that he is decommitting from Florida. Hours later, Whittemore posted again to say he is now committed to Mississippi State.
WCJB
Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.
WCJB
UF celebrates first ever Tom Petty Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the sounds of gameday mixed with the sounds of Gainesville favorite son. The University of Florida celebrated its first ever Tom Petty Day, more than five years after his death to honor the Gainesville-born rocker. “It shows great values for someone...
WCJB
Suspected gunman arrested for attempted murder in Lawtey gas station shooting
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the man suspected of shooting another man at a gas station in Lawtey on Saturday. According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, Blake Wyckoff, 19, was arrested at a motel in Marion County on charges of attempted homicide on Sunday.
WCJB
Branford man charged with grand theft after stealing Lego’s
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say a Branford man was arrested on a grand theft charge for stealing. Richard Torrey, 35, was arrested after officers say he stole more than $1000 worth of Lego sets from Walmart. Police say Torrey went into the store off SW 42nd street, and...
Comments / 0