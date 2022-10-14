ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yzerman's Red Wings return to the ice

By Joe Guillen
Axios Detroit
 4 days ago

The puck drops tonight for the Red Wings' home opener against another Original Six team, the Montreal Canadiens.

State of play: Like all other Detroit teams , the Wings are in rebuild mode. But fans see promise in general manager Steve Yzerman's molding of the franchise .

What they're saying: "The infusion of youth, the signings of veterans in the offseason and the new coach, I think, add up to more optimism than we've seen in the last several years," Khan says.

What we're watching: New coach Derek Lalonde replaces Jeff Blashill, who was fired after seven seasons. The two are good friends and have similar backgrounds with roots at Ferris State.

  • Will Lalonde bring a fresh perspective or is he a Blashill clone?

By the numbers: The Wings finished 26 points out of the final playoff spot last season with a record of 32-40-10.

  • "The goal this year is not the playoffs, but just getting above .500 and showing significant improvement from last year," Khan says.
  • Next year is when to expect a playoff run.

If you watch: The game starts at 7pm, televised on Bally Sports Detroit .

Axios Detroit

