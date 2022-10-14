ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta weekend events, Oct. 14-16, 2022

By Thomas Wheatley
Axios Atlanta
Axios Atlanta
 4 days ago

The weekend weather should be wonderful. Go enjoy!

Stickball : Players from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, the Chickasaw Nation and the Mississippi Choctaw Nations will compete in three games of stickball — one of North America's oldest sports — at Historic Fourth Ward Activity Field Saturday from 10:45am-3pm.

  • Delegation representatives will hold a panel discussion that evening at the Carlos Museum and via zoom.

Why it matters: Organized by the Atlanta Beltline , the free event marks the first time in 200 years that native nations have played stickball on traditional Muscogee land in Atlanta, Beltline officials say.

Elsewhere

SUDS : Formerly known as the Decatur Beer Festival, the ticketed event in Legacy Park promises unlimited sips of craft beer, music and food. (Saturday)

All-For-One Bicycle Ride : Jump on a two-wheeler for a 29-, 64- or 100-mile bike ride to raise funds for the Van Purser Foundation . (Saturday)

Serenbe Farm Tour : Learn about the South Fulton eco-friendly community's organic and sustainable farming practices. (Saturday)

Stone Mountain Highland Games : Tartans, caber tossing, border collies and more await for the 49th annual celebration of Scotland at Stone Mountain State Park. (Saturday)

Tunes: Thee Phantom and the Illharmonic Orchestra and Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus at Georgia Tech's Ferst Center for the Arts (tonight, Saturday); Pusha T and The Flaming Lips at the Coca-Cola Roxy (tonight, Saturday); Jack Harlow at State Farm Arena (Sunday)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

4 places to grab lunch under $12 in Atlanta

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less. Hankook TaqueriaWhat's on the menu: Traditional Korean dishes served Mexican-style — and which will keep you coming back — are at Hankook Taqueria. Cost: Two tacos and fries combo ($10), burrito ($10), taco bowl ($10), plain kimchi fries ($9)Address: 1341 Collier Rd. NW.Hours: 11am-3pm Monday, 11am-9pm Tuesday-SaturdayVictory Sandwich What's on the menu: An Atlanta staple since 2011, Victory serves sandwiches, salad, snacks, coffee and various boozy beverages. Cost: Sandwiches ($5), salad ($6), ramen ($3.50)Details:...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

The pop-ups fueling Atlanta's standout food scene

On any night of the week in metro Atlanta, dozens of creative chefs, bakers and pastry makers who aren't tied to brick-and-mortar restaurants pop up and serve exciting and unexpected dishes. Keeping track of who's where and when can require a scheduler. How it works: Metro Atlanta's standout food scene is fueled by a diverse and tight-knit community of veteran and newcomer chefs mixing traditions and tastes and themes. Bars, breweries and farmers markets open their kitchens and customer base to the chefs, who in turn promote and support each other. "There's a Discord server with 100+ pop-up chefs asking...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Here's how to vote in Atlanta this midterm elections

Election Day is Nov. 8. Here's everything you need to know about registering, voting and what's on your ballot in Atlanta. Why it matters: Your elected officials in Georgia control and implement the state’s $30 billion budget. And in Washington, Republicans and Democrats both view Georgia as crucial to their hopes to maintain — or gain — a majority in the U.S. Senate. But you already know that from all the campaign ads. How to vote in the 2022 midterm electionsEarly voting: Early voting runs Oct. 17 through Nov. 4, and each metro Atlanta county will open several early...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

NFA Burgers plans to build new space in Dunwoody

NFA Burgers is all grown up and moving out of the Dunwoody gas station it's called home since 2019. But the beloved and ever-busy burger joint isn't going far. What's happening: Owner Billy Kramer has filed plans to build a new 600 square-foot home for NFA attached to the Chamblee Dunwoody Road gas station.Catch up quick: After slinging burgers on a pop-up basis at Battle and Brew in Sandy Springs and Galla's Pizza in Chamblee, Kramer set up shop in a small cafe at the Chevron station just a few miles from his house. Fans followed.Since then, burger fans have made pilgrimages to revere (and eat) the double-stacked burger punched up with melted American cheese, pickles, mustard and Kramer's "sassy" sauce. Zoom out: Gas station food has moved past blistered hot dogs languishing on rollers under heat lamps. If you haven’t explored metro Atlanta's gas station taquerias, you haven't been living.Of note: By expanding the space Kramer can also expand the menu (he's working on a smoked chicken sandwich with Grand Champion BBQ's Robert Owens) and, per Eater Atlanta, studying alcohol options.What's next: The spot could be up and running by next spring, Kramer's team says.
DUNWOODY, GA
Axios Atlanta

"Red Hot City'" details how policies led to racial exclusion

If you're looking for a coherent and detailed explanation of what’s driving Atlanta's drastic racial and economic divide, a Georgia State University professor's book on the topic needs to be on your reading list.Driving the news: Dan Immergluck's "Red Hot City: Housing, Race, and Exclusion in Twenty-First-Century Atlanta" is now on sale. "Red Hot City" explores how government policies, gentrification and growth have led to the exclusion of people of color and low-income residents from Atlanta while its suburban communities have grown in diversity. In turn, Red Hot City recounts how those same suburban cities and counties deployed their own...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

MARTA names Collie Greenwood as sole finalist for top job

MARTA's nationwide search to find the next leader of the transit agency led right back to its own headquarters. Collie Greenwood, who's been running MARTA since the death of former general manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker in January, has been named the sole finalist to take the top job.Why it matters: MARTA needs a steady hand at the helm to help regain ridership lost during the pandemic, oversee a $2.7-billion dollar expansion plan in Atlanta and decide whether the city's next transit chapter favors buses or rail. Details: Greenwood began his transit career as a bus driver and over 30 years rose to the rank of chief service officer at the Toronto Transit Commission, the agency says. He joined MARTA in 2019 to oversee its bus network and less than two years later was promoted to deputy general manager of operations.A total of 11 candidates made the shortlist for the position. What's next: Under Georgia law, the MARTA board must wait 14 days before voting to confirm Greenwood and formally extending an offer.
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Atlanta group seeks to reduce violence by teaching conflict resolution

An Atlanta nonprofit wants to prevent disagreements from escalating to gunfire by teaching people how to stop violence before it begins. Why it matters: Reducing violence requires a multi-pronged approach. Conflict and trauma resolution is one strategy, and groups like CHRIS 180 are trying to teach people how to keep cool before pulling a gun. Catch up quick: In the summer of 2020, CHRIS 180 staffers expanded their focus in Mechanicsville and five other southwest Atlanta neighborhoods and partnered with residents to create Cure Violence Atlanta.Based on a program that originated in Chicago, the conflict-resolution initiative has served more...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Atlanta graduation rate reaches all-time high

Atlanta Public Schools announced it has achieved an all-time high with its graduation rate.Driving the news: Data released Thursday by the Georgia Department of Education shows the graduation rate for the class of 2022 increased to 84% from 83.1% in 2021. APS’ rate is now .1 percentage point from the statewide average, the system said. The system also said the number of students who graduated in 2022 was 2,691, up from 2,557.Zoom in: APS reports the graduation rate for Black students — 82.2% — reached a record high in 2022, but the rates for white (95.4%) and Hispanic (80%) students...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios

Dome in the City could soon reopen

A state-of-the-art events space near Mercedes-Benz Stadium that expanded the limits of Atlanta nightlife's offerings — and tested the patience of some Vine City residents — could soon reopen. Driving the news: Roughly a year after the city ordered Dome in the City to close its doors, the...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Interactive game: Map Atlanta's neighborhoods

Have you ever quibbled with friends over where Midtown ends and begins? The Westside? Think you know the footprint of Sminings better than other Axios Atlanta readers? Now you can prove it.Our visual storytelling team at Axios came up with a game in which you can draw what you think are the boundaries for your local neighborhoods and compare your answers to those of other Axios readers. How it works: Follow this link to the game on our website and select your city, then hit play! You’ll receive some instructions, and then play through, drawing 5 neighborhoods. If you’re not familiar with a neighborhood, you can skip it.At the end you can compare your answers to the average of other Axios readers’ map.Don’t forget: You can download images of your results to share them with friends and on social media, letting people know where you think your neighborhoods are!
ATLANTA, GA
Axios

Mayor halts redevelopment of Atlanta Medical Center site

The city is taking steps to map out what's next for the soon-to-be-vacant Atlanta Medical Center once Wellstar closes the hospital by November. Driving the news: Mayor Andre Dickens on Monday issued an executive order to temporarily stop future redevelopment on the 25-acre site in Old Fourth Ward. Dickens said...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Youngkin campaigns with Kemp, a fellow swing state Republican

Gov. Brian Kemp got reinforcements this week from a fellow swing state Republican: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.Driving the news: Youngkin stumped with Kemp in Alpharetta on Tuesday, making the case that pundits writing off states like his own as "too blue" have missed the issues voters care most about, namely inflation, crime and education.What they're saying: Youngkin, pointing to his own upset victory in Virginia, told reporters that Democrats in swing states are "running away from these most important issues and spending all their time on candidly, abortion."By the numbers: A recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll did not find abortion to...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

South Downtown Atlanta overhaul to see two new high-rise towers

The development company that's renovating and reviving a huge chunk of historic South Downtown is forging ahead with plans to turn lifeless places for cars into very tall places for people.What's happening: Newport RE say it’s filed plans with the city to build two high-rises that will add more than 600 apartments, plus shops and restaurants, to South Downtown.Why it matters: For decades, the once-bustling historic heart of Downtown has been occupied by government offices and largely devoid of places for people to live. Details: Along walkable Broad Street, Newport plans to blend an 18-story tower — built on a...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios

Nearly 40% of Atlanta workers now work from home

Nearly 40% of workers in Atlanta aged 16 and older primarily worked from home in 2021, making the city one of the top in the country for conference calls in pajamas. That's according to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Why it matters: The survey results provide one...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios

Cobb school board approves rules to stop disruptions

Cobb County's Board of Education will crack down on people who curse, shout and disrupt their meetings. What’s happening: Senate Bill 588, which was passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp, requires local boards of education to adopt rules outlining how people should behave during public meetings.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Axios Atlanta

Axios Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
257
Followers
316
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Atlanta, anchored by Emma Hurt, Kristal Dixon and Thomas Wheatley, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/atlanta

Comments / 0

Community Policy