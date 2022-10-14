Atlanta weekend events, Oct. 14-16, 2022

The weekend weather should be wonderful. Go enjoy!

Stickball : Players from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, the Chickasaw Nation and the Mississippi Choctaw Nations will compete in three games of stickball — one of North America's oldest sports — at Historic Fourth Ward Activity Field Saturday from 10:45am-3pm.

Delegation representatives will hold a panel discussion that evening at the Carlos Museum and via zoom.

Why it matters: Organized by the Atlanta Beltline , the free event marks the first time in 200 years that native nations have played stickball on traditional Muscogee land in Atlanta, Beltline officials say.

Elsewhere

SUDS : Formerly known as the Decatur Beer Festival, the ticketed event in Legacy Park promises unlimited sips of craft beer, music and food. (Saturday)

All-For-One Bicycle Ride : Jump on a two-wheeler for a 29-, 64- or 100-mile bike ride to raise funds for the Van Purser Foundation . (Saturday)

Serenbe Farm Tour : Learn about the South Fulton eco-friendly community's organic and sustainable farming practices. (Saturday)

Stone Mountain Highland Games : Tartans, caber tossing, border collies and more await for the 49th annual celebration of Scotland at Stone Mountain State Park. (Saturday)

Tunes: Thee Phantom and the Illharmonic Orchestra and Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus at Georgia Tech's Ferst Center for the Arts (tonight, Saturday); Pusha T and The Flaming Lips at the Coca-Cola Roxy (tonight, Saturday); Jack Harlow at State Farm Arena (Sunday)