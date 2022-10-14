His Hagrid. Daniel Radcliffe paid tribute to Robbie Coltrane, his late Harry Potter costar who died on Tuesday, October 14, at age 72. “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story actor, 33, shared in a statement that same day. “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

