Read full article on original website
Related
Daniel Radcliffe Panicked When He Heard J.K. Rowling Was Writing Another ‘Harry Potter’ Book
Daniel Radcliffe once admitted that he experienced a bit of a panic when he heard J.K. Rowling might make another ‘Harry Potter’ book after believing he was done with the franchise.
Tom Felton Distances ‘Harry Potter’ Films From J.K. Rowling: ‘She Wasn’t Part of the Filmmaking Process’ as Much as You Think
“Harry Potter” actor Tom Felton distanced the film franchise from J.K. Rowling in a new interview with The Independent, although he still gave the author credit for being “responsible” for the “Harry Potter” franchise and connecting people “of all ages, of all backgrounds.” Rowling has generated backlash for years due to anti-transgender beliefs. Many of Felton’s co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, have condemned Rowling. Felton stopped short of outright doing the same, but he did say he is “pro-human rights across the board.” “First of all, I don’t know enough about the specifics of what anyone said,” Felton said when the subject...
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and More ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Pay Tribute to Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane: ‘One of the Funniest People I’ve Met’
Daniel Radcliffe has issued a statement after the death of his “Harry Potter” co-star Robbie Coltrane, calling the late actor “one of the funniest people I’ve met.” Coltrane, who died at the age of 72, starred as Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film franchise and shared dozens of scenes with Radcliffe across the films. The two actors starred together in all eight “Harry Potter” movies, from “Sorcerer’s Stone” in 2001 to “Death Hallows – Part 2” in 2011.
US Magazine
Daniel Radcliffe Pays Tribute to ‘Harry Potter’ Costar Robbie Coltrane After His Death: ‘I Feel Incredibly Lucky’ to Have Known Him
His Hagrid. Daniel Radcliffe paid tribute to Robbie Coltrane, his late Harry Potter costar who died on Tuesday, October 14, at age 72. “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story actor, 33, shared in a statement that same day. “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”
Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’
Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
NME
Whoopi Goldberg says she wants Keke Palmer, Nicki Minaj and Lizzo in ‘Sister Act 3’
Whoopi Goldberg has revealed her dream cast for Sister Act 3, and it includes Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and Keke Palmer. Goldberg recently appeared on Comedy Central’s Hell Of A Week With Charlamagne Tha God, where she shared her list of ideal co-stars for the latest instalment of the Sister Act franchise.
Angelina Jolie is the latest woman to be compared to Amber Heard by social media creators chasing celebrity scandal
After a legal filing brought forward new details of abuse allegations made by Angelina Jolie against her ex-husband Brad Pitt, Jolie has become the latest celebrity woman to face online attacks in the form of comparison to actor Amber Heard, according to a review of online videos and comments about Jolie conducted by NBC News.
Russell Crowe Denies Rumor Of Embarrassing Audition With Julia Roberts: 'Pure Imagination'
“My Best Friend’s Wedding” director P.J. Hogan claimed in an excerpt from Scott Meslow’s book, “From Hollywood With Love: The Rise and Fall (and Rise Again) of the Romantic Comedy,” that Russell Crowe auditioned for the film — with “one of the worst table reads” ever.
Sources Allege Ezra Miller ‘Weaponizes’ Their Gender Identity When Someone ‘Pisses Them Off’
With allegations of groomer and abuse surrounding the actor, many sources also allege that Ezra Miller his self-described 'queer' identity at others.
‘American Movie’ Star Mike Schank Dies: Taika Waititi, Edgar Wright, and Patton Oswalt Pay Tribute
Mike Schank, best known for his role in the 1999 cult classic documentary American Movie, passed away Thursday morning (Oct. 13) at age 56. The Milwaukee Record reports that Schank was recently undergoing radiation and chemotherapy for Stage 4 cancer. The musician and actor was a member of the local...
NME
Kanye West sparks new controversy with comments about death of George Floyd
Kanye West has sparked another controversy after making comments about the death of George Floyd. Floyd, a Black man, was killed following an altercation with a white police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020. Distressing footage emerged soon after Floyd’s altercation with police which showed him being restrained on the...
NME
Kanye West hits out at Pete Davidson in another controversial interview
Kanye West has hit out at Pete Davidson in his latest controversial interview. Heading back to the Drink Champs podcast, which he appeared on over the weekend, West referred to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s former boyfriend Pete Davidson as a “heroin addict”. Speaking with rapper N.O.R.E. and...
NME
Mike Schank, star of documentary ‘American Movie’, dies aged 56
Mike Schank, who was well-known for his appearance in the cult 1999 documentary American Movie, has passed away aged 56. The musician’s death was confirmed last week, with a number of tributes coming in since the news emerged. Schank’s friend Jackie Bogenberger announced his passing in a Facebook post,...
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded fantasy epic that people fell in love with a little too late soars on Netflix
Looking at the source material, concept, cast, and crew, it’s reasonable to believe that Stardust would have proven a lot more successful had it been made a decade or so later. Then again, director Matthew Vaughn blasted the marketing for shying away from its more whimsical aspect, decrying the studio for painting it as The Lord of the Rings, and not The Princess Bride.
John Oliver Explains (Again) Why Opposing Trans Rights Is Wrong
It had been seven years since Last Week Tonight first devoted its main story to transgender rights. On Sunday, John Oliver celebrated the fact that more people now appear to feel comfortable coming out as trans, but he also acknowledged that “in the past few years some on the right have truly lost their minds about trans rights.” And so the show focused on trans rights again. After showing some clips of smug Republican politicians and political operatives sarcastically telling audiences that their pronouns are things like “patriot,” “USA,” and “ass kicker,” Oliver argued that liberals are not without blame...
Comments / 0