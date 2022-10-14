ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Your Miami weekend guide: Jack Harlow and the International Auto Show

By Deirdra Funcheon
Axios Miami
Axios Miami
 4 days ago

The weekend is here at last. Still making plans? Consider these six events.

  • Rapper Jack Harlow, who's collaborated with everyone from Lil Nas X to Kanye, is performing at Bayfront Park tonight. Tickets : $35 and up.
  • Abs out! A live, 90-minute version of " Magic Mike " is being staged at Miami Marine Stadium. The show opened Thursday and runs through April. $49 and up.
  • The Miami International Auto Show kicks off Saturday at the Miami Beach Convention Center and runs through Oct. 23. Tickets: $15 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12, free for kids 5 and under.
  • Pigeons Playing Ping Pong bring their buoyant psychedelic funk to Miami Beach Bandshell on Sunday. Tickets : $33.48.
  • Also Sunday, Pusha T is performing at Oasis Wynwood. Tickets start at $34.
  • The pop-up Hot Tropic Market is Halloween-themed this Sunday, with vendors selling goodies like vintage costumes and handcrafted masks. Get a henna tattoo and a tarot reading while you shop. It starts at 6pm.

Axios Miami

9 questions with Miami real estate developer Gil Dezer

Miami real estate developer Gil Dezer spoke to Axios about Bentley Residences and his perspective on developing in Miami.💡 On how the Bentley tower came to be: Volkswagen bought Porsche while the Porsche Design Tower was under construction, and Volkswagen executives came to the opening party, Dezer said."Volkswagen owns Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati," Dezer said. "So when we met ... we were like, 'Hey, we did Porsche. We don't want to do another one. But what other brands have you got?' And so we locked up all their luxury brands."On the price: "With everything that's been happening the last couple of...
MIAMI, FL
Axios Miami

Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year

Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
MIAMI, FL
Axios Miami

Rapper Wiz Khalifa launches medical marijuana brand in Miami

Hip-hop star Wiz Khalifa was in town over the weekend expanding his medical marijuana brand Khalifa Kush to Miami. We didn't get to hang out with him in person, but we did chat over email about his love for Miami nightlife, President Joe Biden's decision to pardon some marijuana possession convictions and his hometown football team. (Editor's note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)Q: You've experienced some of Miami's wildest scenes before, like getting a steak served to you in a briefcase at Papi Steak and performing at E11EVEN. Are there any spots you have to visit...
MIAMI, FL
Axios

New floating Miami social club coming to Biscayne Bay

Miami residents are familiar with Arkup's boxy "floating house," a modern, $5.5 million houseboat often seen around Biscayne Bay. Now, two New York entrepreneurs have teamed up with the same designer and commissioned four vessels that they will combine into a floating social club in the bay. State of play:...
MIAMI, FL
Axios Miami

Local icon Raven's running streak continues — for now

For nearly 50 years, Robert "Raven" Kraft has run through hurricanes, hospitalizations and the march of time. At 71, he's slower than he used to be. His daily 8-mile jog up and down Miami Beach — done at a fast-walking pace — takes him about three hours. He's also in more pain: Raven has chronic back pain, spinal stenosis and vertigo. His feet hurt so much — from bone spurs and calluses — that he runs with his New Balance sneakers untied.Why it matters: Raven, a songwriter and retired security guard, has been a constant presence on Miami Beach for...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Axios Miami

You can now text the city of Aventura

You up? The city of Aventura is.Driving the news: The city just launched a new text message line where residents can chat with city employees and receive city updates on their phone. Why it matters: Aventura is trying to cater to older residents who may not receive email updates from the city, while giving the public a way to let staff know about broken traffic lights or other issues in their area. City spokesperson Evan Ross told Axios he believes Aventura is the first city in Florida to test out text message communications with real people on the other end. Other cities send out automated messages via text or email.How it works: Residents can text NEWS to (305) 677-8878 to sign up.You can choose to receive government news, information about local events, updates on construction and more. You can also text the number to chat with a city employee, who will monitor messages during the day and respond when necessary.Thought bubble: I want to see a city open a BeReal account so we can snoop on our elected leaders.
AVENTURA, FL
Axios Miami

3 top takeaways from binge-watching Netflix's "Designing Miami"

Reality TV shows often feel detached from reality.But the new Netflix show "Designing Miami" paints a pretty authentic picture of Miami's Hispanic culture while introducing us to characters that feel like family.The big picture: The show revolves around interior designers Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, who navigate married life while running competing design firms in Miami.Why it matters: This show bucks the perception of Miami as all flash and no substance. "It's a very different Miami than you may have seen in older traditional media!" Ray Jimenez told me last month in an email. What to expect: If you grew up...
Axios Miami

Protesters slam Miami's plan to make Tower Theater a tourist center

A couple dozen protesters gathered yesterday outside Tower Theater to condemn the City of Miami's plan to convert the art-house movie theater in Little Havana into a tourist welcome center and performance space. Catch up fast: Miami's government is reclaiming the city-owned theater after terminating a management agreement with Miami-Dade College, which has run the space for 20 years. Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo, whose district includes Little Havana, defended the decision at a press conference Monday, saying the theater's attendance is low and the city wants to optimize the property after investing millions in renovations. Details: The city plans...
MIAMI, FL
Axios Miami

How Miami-Dade residents can help birds migrate safely

Millions of birds that fly south for the winter pass through Miami-Dade County — and the Tropical Audubon Society is looking for help so that fewer of them crash into buildings. State of play: The Atlantic Coast constitutes one of four migrant flyways — like a highway for birds — in North America.On Monday night alone, 865,900 birds flew over Miami-Dade, according to BirdCast, a website run by several universities that estimates migration numbers. 38 million birds have crossed the region since August, per the tracker. What they're saying: "Hundreds of species of migrant birds fly over Miami-Dade," Brian Rapoza,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Axios

"Show must go on": Churchill's Pub looks for new owner

Famed rock venue Churchill's Pub hit the market this week while its current owner finalizes a lease with a new operator for the Little Haiti bar. Why it matters: Churchill's — which first opened in 1979 and has hosted acts such as Marilyn Manson and Iggy Pop — is a Miami institution, known for cheap beer, hard-rock shows and indie appeal.
Axios Miami

Miami-Dade real estate signals retail's resurgence

Miami-Dade's retail real estate is booming again. What's happening: Stores are being leased by tenants, and the vacancy rate stands at just 3.5% across the county, according to data from global real estate firm Colliers. The big picture: Nationwide, retail real estate has made a comeback, with the vacancy rate dropping to just 6.1% — the lowest in about 15 years — in this year's second quarter, the Wall Street Journal reports.What they're saying: Around Miami, space is primarily being filled by restaurants, health and fitness companies and medical services — rather than sellers of dry goods, Dave Preston,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Axios Miami

Lolita the orca under medical supervision at Seaquarium

Lolita, a killer whale who has resided at Miami Seaquarium for 50 years, is battling medical issues as activists renew calls that she be released into the wild.What's happening: The 56-year-old orca, also known as Tokitae or Toki, is experiencing a loss of appetite and is under "round-the-clock" medical supervision, Seaquarium announced this week. Lolita suffered an "acute illness" late last year, and she's been receiving treatment for a "chronic infection" for over a year, according to independent health assessments. Seaquarium released a statement Sunday saying the decrease in appetite is not "critical" and that medication has stabilized her health.A...
MIAMI, FL
Axios Miami

Latin Music Week: Ozuna, Camilo to perform for free

Billboard Latin Music Week kicks off today in Miami, and organizers are calling it the largest gathering for Latin music in the world. Lucky for you: Organizers have set up two free concerts at Oasis Wynwood (2335 N. Miami Ave.) as part of the Billboard En Vivo series. ● Camilo will perform with special guest GALE on Tuesday at 7:30pm.● Ozuna takes the stage Wednesday at 8pm.Don't miss out: Reserve your tickets on Billboard's website.Of note: You can also buy tickets or passes to catch more performances throughout the week, including Nicky Jam, Wisin y Yandel, Christina Aguilera, Bizarrap, Mariah Angeliq and Bresh. Full lineup
MIAMI, FL
Axios Miami

In election ad, Miami Beach commissioner likens mayor to Putin

Miami Beach politics are always messy, especially when public land is slated for private redevelopment.Throw in some bad blood between the mayor and his chief critic on the commission — along with a reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin — and it must mean the Nov. 8 elections are almost here.Driving the news: In her personal campaign to defeat two real estate projects on the November ballot, Miami Beach Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez compared Mayor Dan Gelber to Putin — posting side-by-side photos of the two leaders on Facebook over the weekend."What do these two leaders have in common? Sham...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Axios Miami

Miami-Dade area schools close as Ian soaks Florida

Many South Florida schools are closed through Thursday as Hurricane Ian, now an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane, is set to bring heavy wind and rain to the area before making landfall along the state's west coast later today. What's happening: Tropical storm force winds reached southeast and southwest Florida as the intensifying hurricane moved some 75 miles southwest of Naples, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in a 5am update Wednesday.The major hurricane unleashed life-threatening storm surge flooding across the lower Florida Keys overnight, and it's expected to do the same on the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Axios Miami

Monstrous haunted house to open at Jungle Island

Chainsaw-wielding farmers and frightening clowns will terrorize the public at Jungle Island in Miami this fall. What's happening: The Horrorland Scream Park is expanding its Halloween festival to the 18-acre space. The Horrorland, which calls itself the "biggest haunted house in Miami," opens Friday and, beginning next week, will operate every Thursday to Sunday through Oct. 31. Be scared: The spooky spectacle will include eight haunted houses, which go by names like "Insanity Playground" and "Stranger Devil House."There will also be outdoor scare zones, performances by The Vampire Circus, an area for food and drinks, and "blood carnival games."Flashback:...
MIAMI, FL
Axios Miami

South Florida sea turtles fared all right this summer

Some good news: Sea turtles in Broward County have fared better than expected this nesting season, according to Stephanie C. Roche, an environmental project coordinator for the county's Natural Resources Division. "We were at least matching about average over the past five years, if not exceeding averages for our nesting species," Roche told Axios.By the numbers: As of Sept. 16, Roche's team had counted 2,903 loggerhead nests, 358 green turtle nests and 26 leatherback nests along 24 miles of beach. Typically, about 70-80% of turtles hatch successfully.State of play: Roche's team monitors from the Broward-Palm Beach county line in the north to the Broward-Miami-Dade county line in the south, except within a state park in Dania Beach. Roche emphasized that the data is preliminary. Nesting season officially ends Oct. 31, though it’s unlikely much nesting will occur so late in the season. Final data won’t be available until December.Some bad news: Sea turtle babies are skewing almost all female because their sex is determined by sand temperatures, which have been rising. How you can help: Avoid single-use plastics, which hurt turtles and all marine critters, Roche said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Axios

Miami Beach nears settlement in excessive force case

Miami Beach is proposing to pay $119,000 to settle allegations of excessive force stemming from a July 2021 incident in which officers were captured on body camera and surveillance footage beating a South Beach tourist who was recording them on video. Catch up fast: Five officers were arrested last year...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Axios Miami

Miami-Dade escapes Hurricane Ian with minor damages

City streets turned into rivers and hurricane-force winds damaged homes in southwest Florida Wednesday as Hurricane Ian made landfall as a devastating Category 4 storm.Driving the news: Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa — a barrier island between Naples and Sarasota — with winds of 150 mph, just a few shy of Category 5 strength, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm surge was at least as high as 12 feet. TV broadcasts and social media videos showed storm surge devastating communities in Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Naples. "The Gulf of Mexico has taken over," one meteorologist Mike...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Axios Miami

Axios Miami

