Columbus, OH

What to do this weekend

By Mary Jane Sanese
Axios Columbus
Axios Columbus
 4 days ago

🕺 Shake it off at " The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night ," a Swift-themed dance party at the Newport Music Hall.

  • 8pm tonight. $25. 18+.

🎤 Get your groove on at the The Millennium Tour Turned Up! featuring Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson and more.

  • 8pm tonight at the Schottenstein Center. Tickets start at $67.

🏮 Experience Pumpkins Aglow 's hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins illuminating the Franklin Park Conservatory.

  • 5-9pm Wednesday-Sunday through Oct. 30. $25 adults, $15 kids ages 3-12.

🐶 Check out AKC Meet the Breeds , America's largest in-person dog breed educational showcase. The event will have over 70 different breeds to play with and learn about.

  • 9am-5pm Saturday. Greater Columbus Convention Center. $20 adults, $10 kids under 12.

🎨 Immerse yourself in Scrawl 16's mobile mural experience while exploring artwork from local artists and vendors.

  • Noon-10pm Saturday, Noon-6pm Sunday. Free!

🎵 Rock on at Short North Stage's production of " The Rocky Horror Show ."

  • 8pm Thursday. 8pm and 11pm Friday. 5pm and 9pm Saturday. 3pm Sunday. Through Oct. 30.
  • Tickets start at $50.

🎃 Hang out with the Headless Horseman at All Hallows Eve at Ohio Village.

  • 5:30-9:30pm. Saturdays through Oct. 29. $18 adults, $14 kids ages 4-12.

Axios Columbus

Ohio food banks partnering with delivery companies

Food banks and pantries nationwide are increasingly relying on donated services from delivery companies like DoorDash and Amazon to get food to people who need it.Columbus is one of 18 cities set to receive support from DoorDash to bolster the company's Project DASH program, it recently announced.What's happening: DoorDash is providing $1 million in "community credits" gift cards for nonprofits, plus proprietary data on local food-access needs and funds for delivery of charitable food.Why it matters: The program aims to eliminate barriers to food access, including a lack of transportation.Almost 1.4 million Ohioans experience hunger, per a Feeding America report...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Mapping out our "ghost neighborhoods"

What did Columbus look like before highway construction divided and destroyed neighborhoods across the city?An OSU research team is hard at work trying to piece them back together, business by business, home by home. Why it matters: The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project can offer both insight on the past and a lesson for more responsible development practices as the city continues growing.What they're doing: The university's Center for Urban and Regional Analysis is fusing modern technology with old-fashioned research methods to digitally recreate once-vibrant communities. Students use hand-drawn fire insurance maps dating back to the 1800s to get an...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Two Columbus bonobos become first to receive implanted heart monitors

Two Columbus Zoo bonobos are the world's first to receive implanted heart monitors.A cardiologist and anesthesiologist recently joined zoo veterinarians and experts with the Great Ape Heart Project, based at the Detroit Zoo, to complete the procedures on male bonobos Jimmy, 42, and Maiko, 38.Why it matters: Bonobos are endangered and one of our closest living relatives, sharing 98% of DNA with humans — plus the same cardiac conditions that threaten our health.Yes, and: Doctors implanted monitors in four other critically endangered apes: female orangutan Dumplin, 48, and male Sulango, 29, along with silverback gorillas Mac, 38, and Ktembe, 25.How it works: A receiver will upload data from the cardiac monitors to Detroit via cell phone signals, where experts will alert Columbus veterinarians if irregular heartbeats or other anomalies occur.The monitors are the same devices used in humans, about a third of the size of a AAA battery.What they're saying: This breakthrough will not only help the apes, but "provide critical knowledge to advance veterinary care for their species,” senior zoo veterinarian Priya Bapodra-Villaverde said in a statement.🐵 Fun fact: Just eight U.S. zoos house bonobos. Two are in Ohio — Columbus and Cincinnati.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

How Bernita Reese would spend her perfect day in Columbus

We're back with another installment of Best Day Ever, our feature highlighting how movers and shakers spend their time in Central Ohio.As director of the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department, Bernita Reese works to keep hundreds of city parks safe while offering unique programming like last month's "Screwball" tournament.We asked the director to share her local favorites:Breakfast: Katalina's in Clintonville. I love their pancake balls with sweet and spicy bacon.Morning activity: I usually try to stop by a parks department event or visit one of our 28 community centers.If I'm not working, I will check in with my family back...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Dinner from Windward Passage tastes like home

👋 Alissa here. As someone who grew up in a Lake Erie town, there's no delicacy quite as nostalgic as a deep-fried perch dinner.Sadly, they aren't easy to find around these parts.Yes, but: Windward Passage, which celebrates 50 years in business next year, has me hooked with a meal that tastes just like home.⚓ Vibe check: Entering this old-school staple is like stepping back into an old-timey ship at sea. Oars, ropes, bells and lanterns hang on the wood-paneled walls. A large helm and the wafting scent of seafood greets you at the door.What I ate: Six big pieces of...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

School tax requests rebound

School levy activity appears to be rebounding from a pandemic lull, with five tax issues on the November ballot for districts with borders in Franklin County.Why it matters: Five local requests for new funding is the most yet for a pandemic election.On the ballot, with projected yearly costs for the owner of a $100,000 home: New Albany: Five-year improvement levy, $61.Pickerington: 37-year bond for a new junior high and facility upgrades, $98. This is on its third attempt.Upper Arlington: Continuing operating levy. $241.50.Worthington: Two issues — a combined 35-year bond and continuing levy for improvements ($226), plus a continuing operating levy ($101.50, grows an additional $70 each year from 2023-25).Yes, and: There would've been a sixth issue to fund new buildings and maintenance in Columbus City Schools, but school board members pulled it off the ballot just before teachers went on strike.What we're watching: The Ohio School Boards Association will release statewide data later this month that will help gauge if this is a statewide trend, a spokesperson tells Axios.💡 Reminder: The deadline to register to vote is next Tuesday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Axios Columbus

Violent crime is down significantly in Columbus

Violent crime in Columbus dropped by about 28% in the first half of 2022 compared to the same time period in 2021, new city figures show.Why it matters: Columbus appears to be bucking a national trend. Homicides in major U.S. cities are dropping this year but total violent crime is rising, per a midyear survey of the largest law enforcement agencies. Overall, nationwide, crime rose by about 4% over 2021's first half.Context: The Major Cities Chiefs Association survey isn't official crime data, but it's used to preliminarily gauge crime trends ahead of October's FBI Uniform Crime Report, Axios' Russell Contreras...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

