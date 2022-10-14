ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond’s cold weather shelter scramble

By Ned Oliver
Axios Richmond
Axios Richmond
 4 days ago

Richmond plans to open new emergency homeless shelters in four neighborhoods around the city.

Yes, but: The first facility won't open until mid-November at the earliest, well after nighttime temperatures have dipped below the 40°F threshold at which city code dictates emergency shelter should be provided.

  • "I just want to draw attention to the fact that [next week] it's going to be 33°F," Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch said during a City Council meeting Thursday.

Catch up fast: The city had partnered with Commonwealth Catholic Charities to open a permanent, 24-hour shelter on Oliver Hill Way, but the plan fell apart this summer when no contractors submitted bids for the project.

What's happening: The city now plans to fund four smaller facilities, Sherrill Hampton, the director of the city's Department of Housing and Community Development, told City Council members.

  • The first site to open would be a 60-bed facility at 1900 Chamberlayne Parkway, operated by Commonwealth Catholic Charities.

Later in the winter, the city hopes to open three 30-bed facilities:

  • One in Highland Park at Fifth Street Baptist Church.
  • And two in Southside, one at RVA Sister's Keeper at 2807 Hull Street and another in Manchester at United Nations Church on Cowardin Avenue.

What they're saying: The plan "eliminates any one neighborhood bearing the brunt of 150 beds for 180 days," Hampton said, addressing arguments earlier this year among City Council members about which neighborhood should host the shelter.

Details: The first phase of the plan is expected to cost $1.3 million. The second phase, which includes the opening of the three smaller shelters, will cost another $3 million, which has not yet been budgeted.

What we're watching: The initial capacity of 60 beds falls short of past demand when the temperatures drop below freezing.

  • In past years, the shelter has regularly housed more than 100 people a night, and the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness has surged since pandemic aid programs ended .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Richmond

Can Can Café opens today in downtown Richmond

Can Can Café, the new weekday breakfast and lunch option inside the Library of Virginia, is officially open.Why it matters: Josh Wright, chef and co-owner of the beloved and now-closed downtown restaurant Pop's Market, is running the kitchen of the downtown outpost. What they're saying: "The opportunity to work with them and share what I know about the neighborhood and style of dining came up right when my sabbatical was crossing the year mark and I wanted back in the kitchen," Wright tells Axios. Details: Open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3pm for coffee and pastries, with sandwiches available starting at 11am. Can Can Café's opening menu. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Richmond's real ghost tours

Who needs teens dressed up in bloody makeup chasing you through a woodsy patch of the suburbs when Richmond has its own terrifying ghost stories? The intrigue: OK, fine. We city dwellers still need haunted forests, but if you want to hear some true tales of hauntings in Richmond, there are tours that do just that. What's happening: As an old city marked by plenty of death and tragedy, evidence of hauntings, ghosts and paranormal events can be found throughout historic records, Chris Houlihan, co-owner of Richmond's longest-running ghostly tour group Haunts of Richmond, tells Axios. Those tales include...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Free, unlimited Saturday parking is about to be eliminated

The city of Richmond will start enforcing timed parking restrictions in two sections of town on Saturdays beginning this weekend, but is giving folks a two-week grace period.So, really, parking enforcement starts Oct. 29.Why it matters: Until now, Richmonders have enjoyed penalty-free, no-limit street parking on weekends in every part of town that has weekday limits. Tickets for exceeding parking time limits start at $25 and increase by $10 after 15 days and again after 30 days if not paid. The city collected just over $4.5 million in parking citation fees for fiscal year 2022, John Everett, an analyst with...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Richmonders could soon be drinking in the mall

The owners of Short Pump Town Center have an application pending for an open container permit to allow shoppers to cruise the mall with an alcoholic drink in hand.The intrigue: If approved, which is likely to happen and be in effect by spring, it would be the first commercial center in Richmond to allow it and the closest thing to an open container district anywhere in the area.Why it matters: Legislation loosening Virginia's once stringent liquor laws (restaurants couldn't serve "liquor by the drink" until 1968) have passed the General Assembly in recent years, but official open container districts have...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Richmond booze in 2 charts

Virginia ABC recently released its annual top sellers for the last fiscal year, and Tito's Handmade Vodka held on to the top spot for the fifth year in a row. Tito's Handmade — $66.9 million. Hennessy VS — $42.5 million. Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Black — $30.4...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

The deadest person buried at Hollywood Cemetery

Reader Sarah V. asks, "Who is the deadest person buried at Hollywood Cemetery?"Answer: Maj. William Mayo, the Brit who laid out Richmond's streets, is likely the deadest person in Hollywood. He's the person buried there who’s been dead the longest. But he wasn't Hollywood's first burial. Frederick William Emrich, who died in June 1849 when he was 18 months old, was the first burial in the cemetery established two years prior, per Hollywood Cemetery. But back to Mayo. He died in 1744 and was originally interred at his Henrico County plantation, Powhatan Seat, named such because it was thought to be the pre-English settlers center of the Powhatan Confederacy. In 1894, more than 100 years after his death, Mayo's descendant had "the dust of all the Mayos and others buried at Powhatan Seat" moved to Hollywood.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Short Pump Kroger eliminates plastic bags

Single-use plastic bags are gone at Kroger's Short Pump location effective Monday, making it the first of the grocery chain's 18 Richmond-area stores to eliminate the bags.Driving the news: Kroger announced in 2018 its plan to phase out single-use plastic bags at all its Richmond stores by 2025. Short Pump's early launch is a pilot for the rest of the stores, per a news release. Customers can bring their own bags or buy a reusable plastic bag for 10 cents or reusable tote for 99 cents. Why it matters: Plastic has seeped into even the most remote areas of the environment because it never completely breaks down. What they're saying: "We thank our customers for partnering with us today to make a difference tomorrow," James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said in a statement.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Secret parking minimums are driving up development costs

While the city considers dramatically rolling back parking requirements to encourage denser, walkable neighborhoods, an unseen force is still quietly demanding developers build big parking decks.Banks.What's happening: In exchange for agreeing to finance an apartment project, banks almost always require developers to build a minimum number of parking spaces — often well above the requirements set by the city, developers say.Why it matters: The requirements drive up the cost of building apartments in urban environments and, in turn, require developers to charge higher rents."Parking requirements are an enemy of affordable housing," Tom Papa of Fountain Head Properties tells Axios.Details: It...
Axios

Richmond Times-Dispatch subscription woes

The Richmond Times-Dispatch shed nearly 50,000 subscribers over the last 10 years. Driving the news: The disclosure comes via an annual notice the U.S.Postal Service requires periodicals to publish every October in order to qualify for discount postage. What’s happening: The RTD’s latest report shows the number of print subscribers...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Richmond food banks getting help from DoorDash

Richmond is one of 18 cities in the country partnering with DoorDash to help deliver food to folks in need who can't make the trek to a food bank or to pick up groceries. Why it matters: Food insecurity has spiked since the beginning of the pandemic, and inflation only made it more challenging for some families to buy groceries.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Homicides trending down in Richmond

Homicides in Richmond so far this year are down almost 30% compared to the same point in 2021. Why it matters: Homicides here hit their highest level in more than a decade last year. The latest figures suggest that upward trend could be reversing. The big picture: The numbers mirror...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Study links violence in Richmond to delinquent landlords

The best predictor of violence in Richmond neighborhoods is the number of landlords delinquent on their property taxes, researchers at VCU found. What they found: The link between violence and dilapidated rental buildings was stronger than every other factor studied, including income levels and population density, per the study. Why...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Huge sections of Richmond are unaffordable for buyers

Homes in huge swaths of the Richmond area are no longer affordable for the average Richmonder to buy. Driving the news: Overall home sale prices have surged in recent years, but the increases have been the highest and most dramatic in the once most affordable parts of Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico, a three-year study of Richmond's real estate market released last week found. Institutional investors have driven much of the increase in Richmond's formerly affordable neighborhoods, snapping up as much as a quarter of every home sale over the past three years.Meanwhile, mortgage applications have been denied at a higher...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Richmond doesn’t 🤬 swear

An online tutoring company, called Preply, ranked the cities that curse the most, and Richmond isn't mentioned a single 🤬 time. The intrigue: People who live in Columbus 🤬 Ohio, it says, curse the most, at 36 🤬 times a day, more than the national average of 21. Mother🤬ers in Philly curse the most at work, while 🤬holes in Denver do it the most in front of strangers and elders, and Hoosiers at 🤬 dinner.Milwaukeeans curse in front of their 🤬 kids, and Las Vegans — which is apparently what they're really 🤬 called — curse the most in front of their bosses. But nowhere on that whole 🤬 list is Richmond mentioned. Y'all need to step the 🤬 up.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Draw Richmond's neighborhoods

Think you know where Shockoe Slip starts and ends? What about Church Hill or Scott’s Addition? If you think you know Richmond better than other Axios readers, now you can prove it.The intrigue: The Axios visual storytelling team came up with a game in which you can draw what you think are the boundaries for your neighborhoods and compare your answers to those of other Axios readers. How it works: Follow this link to the game on our website and select your city. Then hit play! You’ll get some instructions and then play through, drawing five neighborhoods. If you’re not familiar with a neighborhood, you can skip it, and we’ll choose a different one for you to draw.At the end you can compare your answers to the average of other Axios readers to see how similar or different your guesses were.Don’t forget: You can download images of your results to share them with friends and on social media, letting people know where you think the neighborhoods are!
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Richmond's fight over police civilian review

After a false start earlier this year, city leaders are taking another stab at establishing a police civilian review board. Why it matters: The new proposal is already mired in debate about whether it will do enough to provide independent oversight of the city's police department. Driving the news: This...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Burning Man exhibit makes its way to Richmond

A slice of Burning Man — the art, community and self-expression festival that takes place in the Nevada desert each year — is headed to Richmond.Driving the news: New York-based sculptor Kate Raudenbush, along with poet Sha Michele — both of whom are artists whose work has been featured at and inspired by the festival — will premiere an exhibit of five large-scale, mixed-metal sculptures at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden next year. "Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture" will open April 28 and run through Oct. 29. What's happening: The sculptures are up to 17 feet tall, and visitors will be able to step inside for "a quest for self-inquiry inside the Garden's peaceful oasis," according to the news release. Of note: The Richmond exhibit will be the artists' first in a botanical garden, and the pieces are being designed with the setting in mind, per the release. The works in progress will be shared — and have already been shared — on Lewis Ginter's Instagram account.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

The search for Richmond's coldest martini

My Axios Richmond co-author Karri and I were recently alerted to what Birdie's, the bar at Common House on Broad Street, advertises as "Broad Street's coldest martini."What's happening: Suckers for superlatives, we decided to check it out.What we learned: The pre-mixed drink, a blend of gins, is stored in what the bartender described as a medical-grade freezer and served in a vial in a bowl of ice.It was super crisp, like something that had rolled off a melting glacier (RIP Earth).And — as advertised — it was indeed very cold: We brought a probe thermometer, which gave us a final...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

NYT: Bon Secours used Richmond's East End to turn a profit

Bon Secours Mercy Health turned millions in profit from Richmond Community Hospital while slashing services and staff, a New York Times investigation found.What's happening: The Cincinnati-based chain of nonprofit Catholic hospitals used Community in the city's East End to tap into a federal program intended to help low-income patients.But instead of investing the resulting windfall — more than $100 million in profit some years — back into Community, Bon Secours funneled much of it into expanding into the region's wealthier neighborhoods, per the Times.How it works: The program, called 340B, allows nonprofit hospitals that serve low-income patients to buy prescription...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Check out these 9 can’t-miss events in Richmond

It finally actually feels like fall in Richmond, and this town is about to get jam-packed with multiple things to do every weekend until the holidays. Be smart: We’re going to keep guiding you through each week with one awesome pick for the weekend, but go ahead and mark your calendar now for these nine can’t-miss events over the next four weeks, starting with this weekend. September 23-24🎡 The State Fair of Virginia is here, starting Friday through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park. Tickets start at $10, and unlimited ride wristbands are $22.Go for the rides, funnel cake...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Axios Richmond

Richmond, VA
905
Followers
228
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Richmond is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/richmond

Comments / 0

Community Policy