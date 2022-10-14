ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barriers remain for Pennsylvania's voters, report shows

By Mike D'Onofrio
Axios Philadelphia
Axios Philadelphia
 4 days ago

Data: Schraufnagel, et al., 2022, “ Cost of Voting in the American States: 2022 ”; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Pennsylvania voters face higher barriers to casting a ballot than most other states, according to a nonpartisan study published in the Election Law Journal.

Driving the news: The 2022 Cost of Voting Index ranks the Keystone State 32nd for voting access in terms of time, effort and resources needed to vote.

Why it matters: Creating more obstacles to casting a ballot can discourage people from voting, depressing turnout in a swing state where past elections have had narrow margins of victory.

The big picture: Rules concerning which mail-in ballots should be counted are not settled in Pennsylvania.

  • The U.S. Supreme Court this week invalidated a lower-court order that had permitted undated mail-in ballots to be counted in the state.
  • The decision, just weeks before November elections, has caused confusion over whether election officials can count mail-in ballots missing a date on the envelope.

Details: 10 categories were taken into consideration in the report, the two most important being ease of registration and early voting availability.

  • New Hampshire is the hardest state to vote in, but it had the seventh-highest turnout rate in 2020.
  • Oregon is the easiest.

Zoom in: Philly is sending out mail-in ballots this week for the Nov. 8 election following delays over late races added to the ballot.

  • Mail-in ballots can be sent out starting 50 days before election day, per state law .
  • Of note: The 2020 election was the first year Pennsylvania implemented no-excuse mail-in voting.

What they're saying: Marian Schneider, senior voting rights policy counsel at the ACLU of Pennsylvania, told Axios it was a "fair assessment that Pennsylvania ranks in the middle of the pack" when it comes to voting access.

Yes, but: The state lacks same-day registration and pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Between the lines: Threats to election workers also put elections at risk, Philly officials said during a news conference on Thursday.

  • Al Schmidt, president of the nonpartisan Committee of Seventy, called for boosting laws and protections for election workers, which he said have failed to keep pace with current threats.
  • "The Pennsylvania law around election interference is too narrow — it is outdated," District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Be smart: Oct. 24 is the last day to register to vote in the November election.

  • The final day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Nov. 1. All mail-in ballots must be returned by 8pm on Nov. 8.

Related
Axios Philadelphia

Philly has little room for error as mail-in voting window narrows

Philadelphia voters will have a narrower window to vote by mail this November due in part to a recent squabble over veto powers involving the city's top brass.Why it matters: Pennsylvania's largest city has a slim "margin of error" for mailing out ballots and reprogramming voting machines, election experts tell Axios, as high-profile races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat make the swing state one of the most closely watched this election cycle.City commissioners can't afford to send mail-in ballots to the wrong addresses, said Al Schmidt, a former city commissioner who now works for the nonpartisan public policy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphians mobilize for National Voter Registration Day

Are you registered to vote for the Nov. 8 election? What's happening: Today is National Voter Registration Day. Celebrated every September since 2012, organizations and volunteers are hitting the streets in a coordinated effort to help residents sign up to vote.Why it matters: Pennsylvania is one the midterm election's biggest battleground states. The local, state and federal races on the ballot could significantly shape the direction of politics from Philadelphia's City Hall to the governor's mansion. By the numbers: The state's voter rolls grew by more than 38,000 between Nov. 2, 2021 and last week, bringing the total to 8,766,097,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Pardons coming for some Pennsylvania pot convictions

Data: Pennsylvania Board of Pardons; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThousands of Pennsylvanians with low-level marijuana convictions could soon receive pardons but hurdles remain for them to have their records wiped clean. Driving the news: The state received 3,539 applications for Gov. Tom Wolf's Marijuana Pardon Project (MPP), a one-time effort to pardon people with certain non-violent cannabis criminal convictions. "Our goal is to help as many people as possible with these low-level marijuana convictions get on their way to a clear record and a second chance," Celeste Trusty, secretary for the state Board of Pardons, told Axios. Why it matters: Criminal...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

How to fake it: Larry Krasner impeachment effort

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is urging state lawmakers to allow him to testify at a set of hearings this week centered on whether he deserves to be impeached over rising gun violence in the city. If you haven't been following every update on the GOP-led impeachment effort, or just...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Pennsylvania home linked to "The Lost Boys of Bucks County" for sale

A home with a haunting connection to an infamous crime in Bucks County was quietly put up for sale this month.Driving the news: The 2827 Aquetong Road home, which is listed for $700,000, is where authorities discovered a Nissan Maxima belonging to Thomas Meo, one of four men who went missing in July 2017 and were later discovered buried in makeshift graves on a farm nearby, according to police records and Google Maps.Flashback: The brutal crime drew national attention and was chronicled in a true-crime documentary called "The Lost Boys of Bucks County."Bensalem resident Cosmo DiNardo pleaded guilty to the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Pennsylvania's craft breweries rebound from pandemic slump

Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios Some of Pennsylvania's largest craft breweries reported heady growth in the year after 2020's pandemic-fueled sales slump. Yes, but: Headwinds remain for the industry, including inflation, labor shortages and supply chain challenges, like a carbon dioxide shortage. Driving the news: 11 of the 15 largest craft breweries in the Keystone State reported an uptick in sales last year compared to 2020, including Philadelphia Brewing Co, according to a report from the Colorado-based Brewers Association.The state's largest craft brewery, Downingtown-based Victory Brewing Co., was among those that saw declines. By the numbers: Pennsylvania's craft beer...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios Columbus

Inside the crucial Ohio Supreme Court races

While Ohio's Senate race has taken center stage in the upcoming midterm election, the outcomes of the state Supreme Court races could be even more important.Why it matters: This is the first year court candidates appear with party affiliations on the ballot. The results of these races could alter the red-leaning court to blue, a crucial shift with redistricting and abortion rights at the forefront of the statewide political landscape. State of play: The court has seven members serving six-year terms. Three of those seats are open this midterm election.Republicans have been in control since 1986. Driving the news: Chief...
OHIO STATE
Axios Philadelphia

Mayor Jim Kenney issues order banning guns at Philadelphia rec centers

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued an executive order Tuesday banning firearms from recreation centers and playgrounds in a move that could trigger legal debate about whether the city can write its own gun laws. Driving the news: The order, intended to protect more than 1,700 of the city's recreation workers, comes on the heels of the funeral for Tiffany Fletcher.The Parks and Recreation employee and mother of three was struck by a stray bullet while working at the Mill Creek recreation center in West Philly on Sept. 9. A 14-year-old is facing a murder charge in the shooting. Between the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios

Baker not specific on November rebate checks for Mass. taxpayers

Gov. Charlie Baker expects tax refunds to go out to Massachusetts residents in time to pay for holiday expenses, but he won't say if that holiday is Thanksgiving or Christmas.The latest: When asked at a press conference Monday if rebates would be available by Thanksgiving, Baker said it's his intention to get the checks out in November, but he wouldn't commit to the exact deadline of Nov. 24.The backdrop: The rebates are being sent to Mass. income taxpayers because the state took in so much revenue it triggered a law that forces Beacon Hill to give some of the money back.Democratic leaders appearing with Baker said they will not attempt to change the rebate law this year, but may be open to changes in the future should the giveback be triggered again.Be smart: The payments are set at roughly 13% of a payer's state income tax total for 2021.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia needle exchange Prevention Point sees surge in demand

Philadelphia's only needle exchange has seen the number of people seeking services skyrocket during the pandemic.Why it matters: The increase in need observed by Kensington-based Prevention Point, located in the epicenter of the city's opioid crisis, could signal that Philly's opioid epidemic is worsening.By the numbers: Prevention Point, which offers medical, behavioral health and prevention services, helped more than 36,000 individuals during the fiscal year between June 2021 and June 2022 — a three-fold rise from the 12,000 receiving help in 2019.More than 10 million used needles were collected during that time — the first time in the group's three-decade...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA
207
Followers
357
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Philadelphia, anchored by Michael D'onofrio and Taylor Allen, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/philadelphia

