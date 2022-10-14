ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $659k

By Maxwell Millington
 4 days ago

This week's hot homes roundup features five stunning properties under $2 million.

3035 15th St. NW #204 - $659,000

Why we love it: With floor-to-ceiling windows in both bedrooms, you'll get plenty of natural light throughout.

  • Neighborhood: Columbia Heights
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 896 square feet
  • Listed by: Chelsea Traylor at Redfin
  • Features: Hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, bike storage
1867 Corcoran St. NE, Unit B - $774,900

Why we love it: This roomy condo has an enclosed rooftop deck which provides a nice sunny environment to entertain visitors.

  • Neighborhood: Brentwood
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,760 square feet
  • Listed by: Mary Bazargan at Redfin
  • Features: Central A/C, in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood flooring
1826 6th St. NW - $975,000

Why we love it: If the curb appeal doesn't win you over, this townhouse's convenient location might. It's close to many of the area’s most popular spots to dine, drink, and shop.

5018 Alta Vista Rd. - $1.2 million

Why we love it: This eco-friendly ranch comes with paid-off solar panels.

  • Neighborhood: Bethesda
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,839 square feet
  • Listed by: Kris Paolini at Redfin
  • Features: Fully finished basement with private entrance, central A/C, screened-in porch
18544 Sandpiper Pl. - $1.69 million

Why we love it: The custom screened-in porch, finished lower level with wet bar, theater area, fitness room, and pool make this massive estate perfect for entertaining.

  • Neighborhood: Leesburg
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 7,810 square feet
  • Listed by: Amy Bomes at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Three-car garage, fenced-in backyard, four fireplaces, hardwood flooring.
