Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $659k
This week's hot homes roundup features five stunning properties under $2 million.
3035 15th St. NW #204 - $659,000
Why we love it: With floor-to-ceiling windows in both bedrooms, you'll get plenty of natural light throughout.
- Neighborhood: Columbia Heights
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 896 square feet
- Listed by: Chelsea Traylor at Redfin
- Features: Hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, bike storage
1867 Corcoran St. NE, Unit B - $774,900
Why we love it: This roomy condo has an enclosed rooftop deck which provides a nice sunny environment to entertain visitors.
- Neighborhood: Brentwood
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,760 square feet
- Listed by: Mary Bazargan at Redfin
- Features: Central A/C, in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood flooring
1826 6th St. NW - $975,000
Why we love it: If the curb appeal doesn't win you over, this townhouse's convenient location might. It's close to many of the area’s most popular spots to dine, drink, and shop.
- Neighborhood: Shaw
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,450 square feet
- Listed by: Robert Hryniewicki , Adam Rackliffe , and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties
- Features: Central A/C, exposed brick, hardwood flooring, fenced-in patio
5018 Alta Vista Rd. - $1.2 million
Why we love it: This eco-friendly ranch comes with paid-off solar panels.
- Neighborhood: Bethesda
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,839 square feet
- Listed by: Kris Paolini at Redfin
- Features: Fully finished basement with private entrance, central A/C, screened-in porch
18544 Sandpiper Pl. - $1.69 million
Why we love it: The custom screened-in porch, finished lower level with wet bar, theater area, fitness room, and pool make this massive estate perfect for entertaining.
- Neighborhood: Leesburg
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 7,810 square feet
- Listed by: Amy Bomes at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Three-car garage, fenced-in backyard, four fireplaces, hardwood flooring.
Comments / 0