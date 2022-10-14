ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOIA Friday: Financial disclosure limbo

By Joe Guillen
 4 days ago

The city still hasn't produced our requested financial disclosure records for Mayor Mike Duggan and other administration officials.

  • The wait continues despite recent assurances that the records would be made available within days.

Why it matters: Duggan is a vocal supporter of Prop 1 , a Nov. 8 ballot issue that would require state officials to disclose income sources and other financial information.

  • The city already has its own financial disclosure rules set by Duggan in a 2015 executive order.

Yes, but: Our public records request for the city's financial disclosure records went unanswered for more than three months — well beyond the legal 15-day window .

  • Last week, the city said it would provide the requested forms "in the next day or so."

What's next: The law department's review of the records is expected to be finished today, Duggan spokesperson John Roach tells Axios.

Duggan's missing financial disclosure form

Mayor Mike Duggan did not file a required conflict-of-interest disclosure form last year, public records show.Why it matters: Duggan is campaigning in support of Prop 1, a Nov. 8 ballot issue that would require state officials to disclose income sources and other financial information.The mayor did file a disclosure statement this year.What they're saying: "Since the beginning of his term the mayor has never had a conflict to report. He was surprised to find no report was filed in 2021 and assumes that with the focus on the COVID vaccine rollout in early 2021, it just got overlooked," Duggan spokesperson...
FOIA Friday: Getting priced out of public records

Our quest for public records shedding light on Olympia Development's mysterious parking tickets hit another roadblock.Faced with a $4,856 bill, we're forced to close this request for now.Why it matters: Obtaining public records can be costly — as we've documented in our weekly spotlight.News organizations and citizens have limited resources and sometimes cannot afford records without knowing if the disclosed information is worth it.What happened: After Free Press columnist Nancy Kaffer wrote about Olympia's tickets, we filed a Freedom of Information Act request on May 13 for six weeks' worth of emails including keywords such as "parking" and "Olympia" for four city officials.The city said it would take a whopping $17,664 and two years to get the records.The latest: We narrowed the request by trimming the list of officials whose emails we wanted to three and asking for fewer keyword searches. The fee dropped by nearly $13,000 and our estimated wait-time was reduced to 10 months.The bottom line: But without knowing whether the emails would help answer questions about Olympia's authority to write the tickets, we can't justify paying so much while waiting nearly a year.We may file another FOIA request on this topic in the future.
Right to Counsel program delayed

A program to offer legal representation to tenants facing eviction won't begin as planned. Driving the news: The city will miss its Oct. 1 deadline to set up an office for eviction defense, the Free Press reports. Tenant advocates warned months ago this would happen, saying they didn't see any...
Baker not specific on November rebate checks for Mass. taxpayers

Gov. Charlie Baker expects tax refunds to go out to Massachusetts residents in time to pay for holiday expenses, but he won't say if that holiday is Thanksgiving or Christmas.The latest: When asked at a press conference Monday if rebates would be available by Thanksgiving, Baker said it's his intention to get the checks out in November, but he wouldn't commit to the exact deadline of Nov. 24.The backdrop: The rebates are being sent to Mass. income taxpayers because the state took in so much revenue it triggered a law that forces Beacon Hill to give some of the money back.Democratic leaders appearing with Baker said they will not attempt to change the rebate law this year, but may be open to changes in the future should the giveback be triggered again.Be smart: The payments are set at roughly 13% of a payer's state income tax total for 2021.
ShotSpotter vote delayed — again

City Council delayed a vote on a controversial gunshot surveillance tool for the second straight week.Driving the news: Council decided against voting on the $7 million expansion of ShotSpotter yesterday after Council President Mary Sheffield suggested the city should explore alternative funding sources.City Council did approve 6-3 a $1.5 million renewal in the areas where ShotSpotter is currently being used, including the eight and ninth police precincts.Council members Mary Waters, Gabriela Santiago-Romero and Angela Whitfield-Calloway voted against the contract, as well as against pushing back the vote.What's happening: Sheffield and Pro Tem James Tate said they would support expanding ShotSpotter...
Michigan is using some ARPA funds to buy police cars

Some Michigan localities are using federal COVID-19 recovery dollars to widen law enforcement efforts. Driving the news: Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), President Joe Biden gave cities and counties $350 billion to alleviate the pandemic's impacts. Local governments have allocated around $101 billion so far. Why it matters: Few limitations were put on how local governments could spend ARPA funds, so municipalities are using them for a range of projects from direct pandemic health impacts to police equipment, parks, technology or vacant land remediation. A new Marshall Project report found that localities across the country have allocated...
How the pot possession pardon looks in Michigan

President Biden is pardoning all prior federal offenses for simple cannabis possession, but local activists want to see more. What's happening: The pardons are expected to apply to around 6,500 Americans, helping them obtain housing and jobs. But none of them are still in prison, per the Last Prisoner Project. The pardons also leave out those convicted of distribution and other federal charges. The big picture: While cannabis has been legal medically in Michigan since 2008 and recreationally since 2018, and the industry reported $1.3 billion in sales last year, thousands of Michiganders have been harmed by marijuana criminalization.A tough-to-estimate...
GOP unites with conservative Muslims in Dearborn

Republicans are offering support to conservative Muslims in Dearborn angry over LGBTQ+ affirming books in school libraries.Driving the news: Dearborn is engaged in debate over a number of books — including "This Book is Gay" — in media centers across Dearborn Public Schools, Michigan's third-largest district.Hundreds who packed a school board meeting Monday to protest school board members defending the books refused to settle, shutting the meeting down.The meeting is scheduled to resume tonight at 7pm at the 600-person capacity Stout Middle School auditorium, where posters and signs have been banned, the Free Press reports.Why it matters: The push to...
Community Policy