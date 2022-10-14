Toledo Opera showcases a strong sisterhood with 'Suor Angelica,' 'Cavalleria Rusticana'

Women did the heavy lifting in the Toledo Opera’s season premiere’s double bill of Suor Angelica and Cavalleria Rusticana .

For the first half the men sat out while soprano Jill Gardner, contralto Lauren Decker, and other female members of the cast performed Giacomo Puccini’s one-act opera Suor Angelica . In Pietro Mascagni’s Cavalleria , a sturdy verismo favorite, Corey Crider, Brian Cheney, and the male members of the chorus added their voices to those of Decker, Gardner, and Imara Miles, one of five resident artists.

The result was a satisfying mix of the familiar and the new.

Not that Suor Angelica is new: It made its debut at the Metropolitan Opera House in 1918, one of a trio of operas Puccini wrote as part of Il Trittico, along with Gianni Schicchi and Il Tabarro ( The Cloak ).

The TOA paired the operas because of the strong women at the forefront of the plots. I’ve never thought of Cavalleria Rusticana’s Santuzza as a strong woman. But while she gets thrown around a lot, physically and emotionally, she holds her own in an untenable situation, excommunicated from the church she loves, shamed by a lover who has abandoned her, and probably pregnant by him.

Suor Angelica isn’t worried about her erstwhile lover; she’s been banished to a convent after giving birth and hasn’t seen her child — or any other family member — for seven years.

So yes, the pairing works. In both operas the heroines are rejected and banished from their families and society, even though Santuzza’s religion has abandoned her and Suor Angelica has found a community, a family, in hers.

But it is the sisterhood, the strong community of women, that is a theme of both.

Suor Angelica has lost her biological family but has found many sisters, women who turn to her for her herbs and flowers for medicinal cures. While Santuzza doesn’t seem to have a close relationship with the women of the town, she gains a mother when she seeks out Mama Lucia, the mother of unfaithful Turridu.

The sisterhood was clear in director Keturah Stickann’s world. When Lola is menacingly confronted by her husband, Alfio, over her affair with Turridu, the village women form a protective circle around someone who has very clearly deviated from societal norms and has sinned as much or even more than Santuzza.

Soprano Jill Gardner sang Suor Angelica and Santuzza. Her voice showed some strain but her middle register was strong, agile, and beautiful. It was her acting that trumped everything else. Her Suor Angelica has backbone, confronting her royal, immutable and cruel aunt, the Principessa, sung and portrayed well by Decker, without fear until her aunt’s news that her child has died breaks her.

Gardner handled the opera’s sole showstopper aria, “Senza mamma, o bimbo,” with powerful emotion, and the the opera went downhill from there in a good way: I found myself full-on crying at Angelica’s death scene and her “miracle.”

Well, it was Puccini, after all, so I shouldn’t have been surprised.

Three cast members made their debut in Cavalleria Rusticana : baritone Corey Crider sang his first Alfio, tenor Brian Cheney his first Turridu, and contralto Decker changed from the grim Principessa to debut her more soft-hearted Mama Lucia.

Resident artist Imara Miles sang Lola. Though a small role with a huge impact, Miles’ voice impressed as well as her acting ability, as a smug Lola realized with horror that she faced dire consequences as her affair is found out.

Crider’s Alfio was wonderful. Alfio, a proud man who revels in his status, is well aware of the shame that will follow when he discovers he’s been betrayed. He’s angry, but his quiet fury is all the more menacing. Crider’s stage presence fits the character perfectly, and his strong, deep, and rich baritone makes his a perfect verismo and Verdi voice.

Decker’s first outing as Mama Lucia was outstanding. A true contralto is rare, and hers is stunning. Her transformation from a cruel princess to a more loving maternal figure was carried off well.

Cheney, a singer who came late to performing, sang his first Turridu with a little more nuance. You can plainly see him struggle with his infidelity to Santuzza over his intense lust (love?) for Lola. As Santuzza and Turridu argue in front of the church in a deserted town square, Turridu at one point strokes Santuzza’s hair, and you almost think that this time he’ll relent. Of course, he doesn’t, but it is a hint that he realizes he’s done this woman wrong, making him a smidge more sympathetic.

Cheney cut a fine figure, and his offstage “Siciliana” was stunning. His performance only strengthened as the opera went on. His last aria, “Mamma, quel vino e generoso” was superb.

The chorus too continued its streak of excellence as the villagers who are so essential to this opera in particular, who have a chance to sing some beautiful and lovingly familiar music. Hats off to all on a job well done.

Suor Angelica and Cavalleria Rusticana are to be performed Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St., Toledo. For tickets, go to toledoopera.org or call 419-255-7464.

