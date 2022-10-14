Read full article on original website
New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after himTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara sued for 10 million dollars over alleged assaultJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Lawsuit filed against Saints RB Alvin KamaraTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
For the New Orleans Saints, it is time for a gut check.Tina Howell
Saints have placed WR Deonte Harty on Injured ReserveTina Howell
theadvocate.com
Pontchatoula man appointed to state EMS certification panel
On Oct. 14, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the appointment of Carl A. Flores to the Louisiana Emergency Medical Services Certification Commission. Flores, of Ponchatoula, is burn outreach coordinator with LCMC Health, University Medical Center New Orleans. He will serve as a licensed paramedic approved as Emergency Medical Services educator.
theadvocate.com
Opening new high school tops agenda for any new Ascension school board members elected
The Ascension School Board election on Nov. 8 comes at a pivotal time for the school system — any new members coming aboard will receive an education right away on how to open a new high school. While the new Prairieville High School under construction is expected to be...
NOLA.com
Talking Business with Andreanecia Morris, Executive Director of Housing NOLA
Andreanecia Morris is an outspoken and passionate advocate for affordable housing in New Orleans. She has spent much of the past decade at the helm of Housing NOLA — a coalition of community leaders and organizations formed in 2014 to draft and implement a citywide plan to create more affordable housing.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish is getting two new state cultural districts. Here's where.
Louisiana has signed off on two new state cultural districts in Gretna and Jean Lafitte, where renovations of historic buildings may qualify for state historic tax credits and qualifying works of original art sold there will be exempt from local sales tax. The announcement Wednesday from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser...
theadvocate.com
Cynthia Lee Sheng: Recreation revamp is going forward, with citizen input
A headline changes the way people read an article and the way they remember it. It frames the rest of the reader’s experience and sets the tone for what follows. First impressions truly matter, so when a headline such as the one printed on Oct. 13 is so tragically misleading, it causes shifts in perception for a reader.
theadvocate.com
Royce Duplessis leads Mandie Landry in fund-raising in New Orleans state Senate race
Royce Duplessis leads Mandie Landry in raising money and had far more cash on hand at the beginning of October, as the two Democratic state representatives battle in New Orleans to fill an open seat in the Louisiana Senate. Duplessis raised $372,000 through Oct. 1 and had $221,000 on hand,...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana
Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
theadvocate.com
As crime rose, this rural Louisiana city started tallying shootings. This year, it's counted 64.
Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Sept. 26-30, 2022
Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Sept. 26-30: Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Debra B. Kimbrell aka Debra Bottorf Kimbrell, executory process. Ellen Wilson v. Dolgencorp LLC dba General Dollar and XYZ Insurance, damages. Sandra Dickerson v. Sarah Mary Bethley and Goauto Insurance Co., damages. US Bank Trust National Association...
True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering
A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
WWL-TV
Firefighter gets answers on returning to home
NEW ORLEANS — We've been telling you about grants to help raise your home since Hurricane Katrina. It's part of a large effort to help people, not only stay in their homes but also prevent flooding. One local family is doing just that, but they've run into a few...
uptownmessenger.com
Halloween crowds gather to see the house with good bones
Every year in October, if you ride on St. Charles Avenue in the vicinity of the corner of State Street, you will see crowds gathered at the Skeleton House. This has become a fixture on the New Orleans Halloween scene. In the front yard – and spilling over onto the sidewalk and up into the trees — are more than 100 skeletons wearing costumes and wonderfully punny labels.
Two generations reflect on leading Liberty Bank
NEW ORLEANS — The largest Black-owned bank in the country was founded right here in New Orleans. Liberty Bank and Trust Company got its start in the 1970s and Alden McDonald Jr. was its first president. McDonald was the President & CEO of Liberty Bank and Trust Company for...
15-year-old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of a high school football game in Louisiana Friday night, according to local news reports. Multiple gunshots rang out during Bogalusa High School's homecoming night game with Jewel-Sumner, which sent both teams running, according to WVUE-TV. ...
Louisiana Man Charged with Rape and Indecent Behavior with A Juvenile After an October 12 Investigation
Louisiana Man Charged with Rape and Indecent Behavior with A Juvenile After an October 12 Investigation. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported the arrest of a Cut Off man for alleged child rape on October 14, 2022. Ricky Porrovecchio Jr., 41, was taken into custody on Thursday.
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Oct. 19, 2022
The Animals in Art exhibit and reception is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish gallery, 133 N. Hummell St., Denham Springs. The Vitalant Blood Drive bus will be on hand. Register at donors.vitalant.org. The Denham Springs Animal Shelter will have...
Entergy New Orleans credits money on bills to 16,000 customers
Thousands of Entergy New Orleans customers were pleasantly surprised when they found out that Entergy credited their bills.
wbrz.com
Four duplexes on fire outside of New Orleans' Seventh Ward
NEW ORLEANS - Four buildings near New Orleans' Seventh Ward area caught fire Saturday evening and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames. WWL-TV reports four duplexes near the corner of Franklin and Derbigny streets caught on fire around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters have shut down the surrounding area while battling...
NOPD searching for two missing teens
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for two missing teens and are asking for your help in finding them. 15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.
NOLA.com
Man indicted with Metairie murder of his best friend, intimidation of witness in case
A New Orleans man will stand trial for allegedly gunning down his best friend as they celebrated the defendant's birthday during a night out in Metairie. Brandon Thomas-Clark, 22, was indicted Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation of a witness, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
