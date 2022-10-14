ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

theadvocate.com

Pontchatoula man appointed to state EMS certification panel

On Oct. 14, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the appointment of Carl A. Flores to the Louisiana Emergency Medical Services Certification Commission. Flores, of Ponchatoula, is burn outreach coordinator with LCMC Health, University Medical Center New Orleans. He will serve as a licensed paramedic approved as Emergency Medical Services educator.
LOUISIANA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana

Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

As crime rose, this rural Louisiana city started tallying shootings. This year, it's counted 64.

Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
BOGALUSA, LA
theadvocate.com

Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Sept. 26-30, 2022

Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Sept. 26-30: Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Debra B. Kimbrell aka Debra Bottorf Kimbrell, executory process. Ellen Wilson v. Dolgencorp LLC dba General Dollar and XYZ Insurance, damages. Sandra Dickerson v. Sarah Mary Bethley and Goauto Insurance Co., damages. US Bank Trust National Association...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering

A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WWL-TV

Firefighter gets answers on returning to home

NEW ORLEANS — We've been telling you about grants to help raise your home since Hurricane Katrina. It's part of a large effort to help people, not only stay in their homes but also prevent flooding. One local family is doing just that, but they've run into a few...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Halloween crowds gather to see the house with good bones

Every year in October, if you ride on St. Charles Avenue in the vicinity of the corner of State Street, you will see crowds gathered at the Skeleton House. This has become a fixture on the New Orleans Halloween scene. In the front yard – and spilling over onto the sidewalk and up into the trees — are more than 100 skeletons wearing costumes and wonderfully punny labels.
COLORADO STATE
WWL

Two generations reflect on leading Liberty Bank

NEW ORLEANS — The largest Black-owned bank in the country was founded right here in New Orleans. Liberty Bank and Trust Company got its start in the 1970s and Alden McDonald Jr. was its first president. McDonald was the President & CEO of Liberty Bank and Trust Company for...
WASHINGTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Oct. 19, 2022

The Animals in Art exhibit and reception is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish gallery, 133 N. Hummell St., Denham Springs. The Vitalant Blood Drive bus will be on hand. Register at donors.vitalant.org. The Denham Springs Animal Shelter will have...
LIVINGSTON, LA
wbrz.com

Four duplexes on fire outside of New Orleans' Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS - Four buildings near New Orleans' Seventh Ward area caught fire Saturday evening and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames. WWL-TV reports four duplexes near the corner of Franklin and Derbigny streets caught on fire around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters have shut down the surrounding area while battling...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD searching for two missing teens

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for two missing teens and are asking for your help in finding them. 15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man indicted with Metairie murder of his best friend, intimidation of witness in case

A New Orleans man will stand trial for allegedly gunning down his best friend as they celebrated the defendant's birthday during a night out in Metairie. Brandon Thomas-Clark, 22, was indicted Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation of a witness, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
METAIRIE, LA

