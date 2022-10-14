ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box truck flips on its side after striking BU bridge causing delays for morning commute

By Crystal Haynes, Boston 25 News
 4 days ago
BOSTON — A box truck flipped on its side Friday morning after striking the BU bridge, spilling debris into the roadway.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Storrow Drive eastbound. The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital, but his extent of injuries are unclear at this time.

The contents of the truck had to be removed from the roadway by a forklift.

Crews are still on scene clearing away the debris and MassDOT says to expect delays for the morning commute.

No further information was made available.

