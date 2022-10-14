Read full article on original website
Greens leaders back German nuke extension, grassroots angry
BERLIN — (AP) — Senior members of Germany's environmentalist Greens party indicated Tuesday that they would accept Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to extend the lifetime of the country's three remaining nuclear plants for a few months. The reactors were long scheduled to be switched off at the end...
Biden Administration Mulls Releasing Oil From Strategic Reserve Again To Keep Prices In Check Ahead Of Nov. 8 Polls: Report
Red-hot inflation seen in the aftermath of COVID and Ukraine war is partly blamed on higher energy prices. With the midterm elections less than three weeks away, the Biden administration is set to release oil from emergency reserve, says Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden will likely release additional oil from...
Senator's human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt
A veteran senator's objections over Egypt's human rights record have trimmed a symbolically significant $75 million off annual U.S. military aid to that country
China sees 'much faster timeline' on taking Taiwan, Blinken warns
Beijing wants to seize Taiwan "on a much faster timeline" than previously considered, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, warning that President Xi Jinping was leading China in a more aggressive direction. "We've seen a very different China emerge in recent years under Xi Jinping's leadership," Blinken told a forum at Stanford University with former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.
