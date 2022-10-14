ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Greens leaders back German nuke extension, grassroots angry

BERLIN — (AP) — Senior members of Germany's environmentalist Greens party indicated Tuesday that they would accept Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to extend the lifetime of the country's three remaining nuclear plants for a few months. The reactors were long scheduled to be switched off at the end...
China sees 'much faster timeline' on taking Taiwan, Blinken warns

Beijing wants to seize Taiwan "on a much faster timeline" than previously considered, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, warning that President Xi Jinping was leading China in a more aggressive direction. "We've seen a very different China emerge in recent years under Xi Jinping's leadership," Blinken told a forum at Stanford University with former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.
