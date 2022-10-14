ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

Oronde Gadsden Highlights vs NC State.

Oronde Gadsden continued his stellar season on Saturday with a career day against the 15th ranked NC State Wolfpack. In Syracuse's 24-9 win, Gadsden had eight catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Highlights of his performance are in the video above. RECAP. Syracuse may have lost the turnover battle...
RALEIGH, NC

