The 2022 NASCAR playoffs will continue on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the 2022 South Point 400 will mark the beginning of the Round of 8. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson saw his bid for back-to-back titles come to an end last week after a 35th-place finish left him outside the cut line in ninth. He managed just two wins in the next-gen car this season after going to victory lane 10 times in a dominant run in 2021. However, Larson won the spring race at Las Vegas last year and finished second on the 1.5-mile oval earlier this year so he'll be a threat when the green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO