Chase Elliott comments after he shooed away NASCAR TV camera
Chase Elliott was frustrated after the Charlotte Roval; NASCAR driver reflects on his actions. Last weekend, NASCAR returned to Charlotte, North Carolina. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course hosted the playoff cut race for the Round of 12, eliminating four playoff drivers. Chase Elliott is the most popular NASCAR driver....
NASCAR world reacts to shocking Kurt Busch announcement
NASCAR star driver Kurt Busch has missed the last 12 Cup Series races after suffering a concussion in a wreck during qualifying back in July. Despite his attempts to return several different times this season, Busch will not be returning for the rest of the NASCAR season and is stepping away from full-time competition in 2023.
NASCAR Legend Kurt Busch Announces Major Career Decision
Kurt Busch announced a major career decision on Saturday morning. The NASCAR legend revealed that he's shutting down for the remainder of the season and will not compete for the Cup Series championship in 2023. Busch revealed his plans from his hometown track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the home...
Tony Stewart upset with NASCAR's penalty, 'super glad' he's at NHRA event rather than playoff race
Tony Stewart has a beef with NASCAR in response to the penalties levied on one of his drivers and crew chiefs this week after controversy at the Charlotte Roval.
Las Vegas TV Schedule: October 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR unloads in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 1.5-mile of Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the Las Vegas tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. LVMS Menu. ARCA: Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. NASCAR Cup...
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 debuts in Sin City.
NASCAR lineup at Las Vegas: Starting order, pole for 2022 playoff race
The first four NASCAR Cup Series playoff races this year were won by non-playoff drivers. Since then, playoff drivers have picked up wins in the next two races to keep their postseasons alive. Chase Elliott won the YellaWood 500 at Talladega and Christopher Bell followed that up with a win...
Las Vegas Race Results: October 16, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Today, the NASCAR Cup Series is on the grid in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 1.5-mile of Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to host the South Point 400. It’s the opening race in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Playoffs. View Las Vegas results for the NASCAR Cup...
2022 NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas odds, predictions, picks: Model fades Tyler Reddick at South Point 400
The 2022 NASCAR playoffs will continue on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the 2022 South Point 400 will mark the beginning of the Round of 8. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson saw his bid for back-to-back titles come to an end last week after a 35th-place finish left him outside the cut line in ninth. He managed just two wins in the next-gen car this season after going to victory lane 10 times in a dominant run in 2021. However, Larson won the spring race at Las Vegas last year and finished second on the 1.5-mile oval earlier this year so he'll be a threat when the green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET.
No. 2 Nascar Ford To Start Second At Las Vegas Fall 2022 Race
While his time came just short of earning the pole position, Austin Cindric will take the green flag from second place in the No. 2 Nascar Ford Mustang at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Cindric wheeled the No. 2 Ford around the 1.5-mile asphalt oval in 29.302 seconds at 184.288 mph....
Gallery: NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch Through the Years
Kurt Busch announced Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that he will be stepping away from fulltime racing starting in 2023. Busch has missed the last 12 Cup Series races after sustaining a concussion in a wreck during qualifying July 23 at Pocono Raceway and confirmed Saturday he will miss the remaining four events on this season’s Cup Series schedule. Xfinity Series regular Ty Gibbs will continue his role as a substitute for Busch with the 23XI Racing team through the end of the year.
